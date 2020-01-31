This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McGeady back in the Championship after leaving Sunderland on loan

The Republic of Ireland international will spend the remainder of the season with Charlton Athletic.

By Paul Dollery Friday 31 Jan 2020, 9:45 AM
1 hour ago 3,164 Views No Comments
Aiden McGeady pictured with Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer and chairman Matt Southall.
Image: Charlton Athletic FC
Image: Charlton Athletic FC

AIDEN McGEADY HAS finally completed a move away from Sunderland, albeit temporarily.

On deadline day, the Republic of Ireland international has joined Charlton Athletic on loan until the end of the season.

McGeady, who joined Sunderland in 2017, had been thriving for the Black Cats following their relegation to League One.

After being named their Player of the Year for the 2018-19 campaign, he was rewarded with a contract extension to remain at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2021.

However, the 33-year-old has fallen out of favour under Phil Parkinson, with the new Sunderland boss telling him last month that he’d be free to leave the club during the January transfer window amid reports that he was involved in a training ground incident.

The Scottish-born winger was subsequently banished from the first-team squad and forced to train with the club’s U23 side. He hasn’t played for Sunderland since scoring in a 2-1 defeat to Burton Albion on 26 November.

With the window due to close tonight, the situation appears to have played out in McGeady’s favour as he now finds himself back in the Championship.

McGeady has experience of the Championship from his first season at Sunderland. He also played in the second tier of English football during previous loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End.

“Bringing in someone with his quality is going to add to the squad,” said Charlton manager Lee Bowyer, whose side are in 21st place with a four-point buffer from the relegation zone.

“Last season we played against them obviously on three occasions and he’s an exceptional player. He brings goals, he brings assists, he’s someone that can make something out of nothing. He’s got experience, he’s played in Europe and for his country. We’re bringing in a very good, experienced player.”

McGeady is due to train with his new team-mates today and will be available for selection for Charlton’s home game against Barnsley tomorrow.

The former Celtic, Spartak Moscow and Everton player has won 93 senior caps for Ireland but hasn’t featured since the World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark in November 2017.   

He becomes the second Irish international to join Charlton on loan, following in the footsteps of West Ham United midfielder Josh Cullen, who’s also with the Addicks until the end of the season.

Paul Dollery
