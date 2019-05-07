Flavin, Breen and Taylor among big winners at AIL awards

Enya Breen on international duty this year. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRELAND AND UL Bohs centre Enya Breen and UCC’s James Taylor scooped the top Rising Star awards as the All-Ireland League held its awards night at the Aviva Stadium this evening.

UCC out-half Taylor notched 150 points while helping his side maintain Division 1A status, while Breen took the gong in the women’s division.

UCC'S James Taylor. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Old Belvedere’s Jack Keating (1B), Highfield’s Dave O’Connell (2A), Barnhall’s Brendan McSorley (2B) and Ballina’s Dylan Prendergast (2C) also claimed Rising Star honours in their respective divisions.

Former Connacht hooker Adrian Flavin was named AIL coach of the year as his side stormed through Division 2B with 18 wins from 18. Ben Martin of UL Bohs took the award in the women’s AIL.

An online poll was used to decide the try of the season in both men and women’s competitions and the polls favoured Malahide’s Daniel Hayes’ score against Bruff courtesy of an outrageous back-handed offload.

Railway Union’s Stephanie Carroll took the Women’s try of the year for this effort off Daisy Earle’s break during the AIL Cup final win over Bohs.

2018/19 IRFU AIL Award Winners

AIL Division 1 Top Try Scorer: Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne FC)

Women’s AIL Top Try Scorer: Denise Redmond (Galwegians RFC)

AIL Division 1 Top Points Scorer: Peter Osborne (Naas RFC)

Women’s AIL Top Points Scorer: Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemains RFC)

AIL Div1a Rising Star Award: James Taylor (UCC RFC)

Women’s AIL Rising Star Award: Enya Breen (UL Bohemians RFC)

AIL Div1b Rising Star Award: Jack Keating (Old Belvedere RFC)

AIL Div2a Rising Star Award: Dave O’Connell (Highfield RFC)

AIL Div2b Rising Star Award: Brendan McSorley (MU Barnhall RFC)

AIL Div2c Rising Star Award: Dylan Prendergast (Ballina RFC)

AIL Coach of the Year: Adrian Flavin (MU Barnhall RFC)

Women’s AIL Coach of the Year: Ben Martin (UL Bohemians RFC

AIL Try of the Year: Daniel Hayes (Malahide RFC)

Women’s AIL Try of the Year: Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union RFC)

PRO of the Year: Katie McCloskey (Shannon RFC)

Volunteer of the Year: Derek Niland (Corinthians RFC)

Spirit Club of the Year: Malone RFC

