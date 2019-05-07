Flavin, Breen and Taylor among big winners at AIL awards

IRELAND AND UL Bohs centre Enya Breen and UCC’s James Taylor scooped the top Rising Star awards as the All-Ireland League held its awards night at the Aviva Stadium this evening.
UCC out-half Taylor notched 150 points while helping his side maintain Division 1A status, while Breen took the gong in the women’s division.
Old Belvedere’s Jack Keating (1B), Highfield’s Dave O’Connell (2A), Barnhall’s Brendan McSorley (2B) and Ballina’s Dylan Prendergast (2C) also claimed Rising Star honours in their respective divisions.
Former Connacht hooker Adrian Flavin was named AIL coach of the year as his side stormed through Division 2B with 18 wins from 18. Ben Martin of UL Bohs took the award in the women’s AIL.
An online poll was used to decide the try of the season in both men and women’s competitions and the polls favoured Malahide’s Daniel Hayes’ score against Bruff courtesy of an outrageous back-handed offload.Source: Irish Rugby TV/YouTube
Railway Union’s Stephanie Carroll took the Women’s try of the year for this effort off Daisy Earle’s break during the AIL Cup final win over Bohs.Source: Irish Rugby TV/YouTube
2018/19 IRFU AIL Award Winners
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS