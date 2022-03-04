Unbeaten runs on the line in Dublin derby while Cookies and Lansdowne clash again

Kick-off Saturday 5 March 2.30pm unless stated

DIVISION 1A:

CLONTARF (1st) v TERENURE COLLEGE (3rd), Castle Avenue Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Clontarf: WWWWLWWWWWWWWW; Terenure College: WLLLWWWWWWWWWW Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Clontarf: Points: Dylan Donnellan 65; Tries: Dylan Donnellan 13; Terenure College: Points: Jake Swaine 53; Tries: Craig Adams 9 SOMEONE’S UNBEATEN RECORD will have to go at Castle Avenue, with leaders Clontarf winning nine on the bounce and third-placed Terenure College, who lost 29-14 to ‘Tarf in October, proudly holding a 10-match winning streak. Top-scoring duo Jake Swaine (53 points) and Craig Adams (9 tries) return to the back-three for Terenure. Stephen O’Neill is benched, so Harrison Brewer takes over the captaincy and Mike Murphy is the final change in the second row. Clontarf’s Soroka brothers, Ivan and Alex, have a strong family link with Ukraine, and the club will give all of tomorrow’s gate money to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Emergency Appeal and Humanitarian Fund. There will also be a bucket collection. DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (6th) v CORK CONSTITUTION (4th), College Park Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Dublin University: LWWLLWWLWWLWLL; Cork Constitution: LLLWWWWWLLWWDW Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Dublin University: Points: Aran Egan 88; Tries: Aran Egan 5; Cork Constitution: Points: Aidan Moynihan 112; Tries: Greg Higgins 5 Fresh from lining out for Leinster last week, Max O’Reilly and Jack Dunne will feature for Dublin University in their must-win clash with Cork Constitution. O’Reilly’s presence at full-back sees Rob Russell revert to the right wing. Trinity, who trail fourth-placed Cork Con by 11 points, also welcome back captain Mick O’Kennedy at out-half. They have lost to Lansdowne and Terenure in the last fortnight, while their October trip to Cork resulted in a 32-13 defeat. Constitution have really hit their straps in recent rounds, scoring some excellent tries last week against Garryowen. Skipper Aidan Moynihan accumulated 27 points in the last two rounds, with centre Greg Higgins chasing his third try in four games. GARRYOWEN (7th) v BALLYNAHINCH (9th), Dooradoyle Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Garryowen: WWWWLLLLLLWLLL; Ballynahinch: LLLLLLLLLLLLWL Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Garryowen: Points: Tony Butler 63; Tries: Colm Quilligan, Bryan Fitzgerald 6 each; Ballynahinch: Points: Greg Hutley 67; Tries: Kyle McCall 4 A dose of home comforts for Garryowen after being held scoreless by Cork Con. Recapturing some winning form is important for Mike Sherry’s men, especially with the Munster Senior Cup final against Young Munster now pencilled in for Friday, March 18. They are seeking a season’s double over Ballynahinch, following their 27-22 Halloween weekend triumph at Ballymacarn Park. First half tries from Pat O’Toole (2) and Munster’s Jack Daly proved just enough that day. ‘Hinch emerged pointless after giving UCD a thorough test last week, and they will hope to have Ulster’s Cormac Izuchukwu and Tom Stewart available again. Former provincial prop Kyle McCall has chipped in with three tries in two games. YOUNG MUNSTER (5th) v LANSDOWNE (2nd), Tom Clifford Park Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Young Munster: WWWWWLLWWWLLLW; Lansdowne: WWWLWLWWWWLWWL Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Young Munster: Points: Evan Cusack 111; Tries: Conor Hayes 9; Lansdowne: Points: Charlie Tector 69; Tries: Sean Galvin 6 When these clubs graced the Aviva Stadium’s main pitch earlier in the season, they served up an electrifying five-try contest which was decided by Young Munster winger Conor Hayes’ hat-trick of scores. With Hayes’ injury-enforced absence playing a part, the Cookies endured a difficult start to 2022, which included a heavy Bateman Cup final defeat to Lansdowne, and the sides lock horns here for the first time since that 46-13 verdict. Munsters did at least get back to winning ways against UCC, but Lansdowne are smarting from losing their top of the table clash with ‘Tarf. There is a starting centre spot for Stephen Madigan, with Ben Popplewell and Joey Szpara the two changes up front. UCC (10th) v UCD (8th), the Mardyke, 3pm Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCC: LLLLLWLLLLLLLL; UCD: LLLWWLLLLLWLDW Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCC: Points: Matthew Bowen 27; Tries: Matthew Bowen 5; UCD: Points: James Tarrant 61; Tries: David Ryan 6 For this Colours encounter, UCC head coach Neil Lucey makes four personnel changes to the side that lost 12-7 to Young Munster. Billy Kingston, Richard Thompson and Jack O’Sullivan are brought into the Jack Kelleher-led pack. George Coomber makes way for Louis Bruce at full-back as the Cork youngsters look to avenge a 40-31 defeat from October. UCD’s unchanged back-line includes in-form centre David Ryan who has scored four tries in five games. Rory Mulvihill, Jonathan Fish and Leinster Academy back rower Sean O’Brien are the visitors’ three changes up front. Chris Hennessy moves across to the tighthead position, and Diarmuid Mangan, who impressed for the Leinster Under-19s this season, reverts to the back row.

DIVISION 1B:

BANBRIDGE (9th) v NAVAN (10th), Rifle Park Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Banbridge: LLLLLLLLWWLLWL; Navan: LLLWWDLLLLLLLW Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Banbridge: Points: Adam Doherty 89; Tries: Conor Field 6; Navan: Points: Mark Farrell 43; Tries: Paddy Fox, Evan Dixon, Sean McEntagart 5 each A second half fightback was not enough for Banbridge against high-flying Naas, and they face Leinster opposition again tomorrow afternoon. Navan make the trip north, buoyed by their seven-point defeat of City of Armagh. That was Navan’s first victory since early November and they are now level on points with Banbridge at the bottom of the table. Bann took plenty out of last week’s game given their Covid-19-disrupted build-up. Bann head coach Mark McDowell commented: “The guys showed great spirit, we have Navan now in a must-win game. We’ve picked up a few knocks, but we know that whatever team we field they’ll give it their all to keep Banbridge in the division.” CITY OF ARMAGH (6th) v ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (5th), Palace Grounds Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: City of Armagh: WWWLLWWLLLWDLL; St. Mary’s College: LLWWWWWLDDWWLL Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – City of Armagh: Points: Kyle Faloon 99; Tries: Andrew Willis, Kyle Faloon, Matthew Hooks 4 each; St. Mary’s College: Points: Conor Dean 95; Tries: Myles Carey 9 Shea O’Brien is the talk of the town after the City of Armagh youngster earned an Ulster development contract. The 22-year-old was unable to inspire them to victory against Navan, with a number of chances going abegging. “Through inaccuracy and impatience, we didn’t take our opportunities,” admitted Armagh head coach Chris Parker. “The boys know they can produce better and I look forward to seeing their reaction on the field this weekend.” A massive match for St. Mary’s following their loss away to Shannon. The battle for the top four places is really intensifying, and players of the calibre of Conor Dean, top try scorer Myles Carey (9 tries) and Ronan Watters are vital to the Dubliners’ promotion challenge. HIGHFIELD (2nd) v MALONE (8th), Woodleigh Park Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Highfield: WWWWWWWWLDLWLW; Malone: WLLLLWLLDDLDLL Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Highfield: Points: James Taylor 63; Tries: Paul Stack 6; Malone: Points: Rory Campbell 64; Tries: Aaron Sexton 8 Highfield held onto second spot thanks to a narrow win over Old Belvedere. A rejigged back-line for tomorrow sees Shane O’Riordan, who kicked seven points last week, at out-half with James Taylor moving to midfield. Ben Murphy returns on the right wing for the Corkmen, who won 20-17 at Malone back in October, and there are also starts for forwards Cillian Buckley, Sean Garrett and Eddie Earle. The Cregagh Red Sox are looking to stay clear of relegation trouble. Last week’s performance against Old Wesley was a positive step despite the result. Their set-piece game was strong and Ulster starlet Aaron Sexton picked up his eighth league try. OLD BELVEDERE (7th) v SHANNON (4th), Ollie Campbell Park Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: WLWLLLLWLLWLWL; Shannon: LWLWLDLWWDWLWW Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: Justin Leonard 103; Tries: James McKeown, John McKee, Joe Horan 5 each; Shannon: Points: John O’Sullivan 66; Tries: Killian Dineen 6 Old Belvedere will field an unchanged team against Shannon, head coach Ray Monaghan keeping faith with the side that ran former table toppers Highfield very close in Cork last weekend. Belvedere’s skilful out-half Justin Leonard scored a dozen points, passing the century mark for the current campaign, and he will be a key man if they are to gain revenge for October’s 32-10 reversal at the hands of Shannon. The Limerick club’s head coach Pat O’Connor commented: “Thrilled we came out on the right side of the scoreline against St. Mary’s. We’ve spoken about winning tight games and showing character, and we’ll need that again this week against Old Belvedere.” OLD WESLEY (1st) v NAAS (3rd), Energia Park Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Wesley: WWWWWLWWWWWWWW; Naas: LWLLWLWWWWLWWW Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Wesley: Points: Ian Cassidy 87; Tries: Tommy O’Callaghan 6; Naas: Points: Peter Osborne 152; Tries: Donal Conroy 8 The two form teams in the division collide at Energia Park, with leaders Old Wesley on an eight-match winning streak and Naas climbing up to third place thanks to a run of seven wins in eight games. Wesley were 36-20 winners when they visited the Cobras in October, coming from 14 points down to take a maximum haul with top-scoring winger Tommy O’Callaghan touching down twice. The Dubliners will again look to curb the influence of Naas captain and ace goal-kicker Peter Osborne, who tops the scoring charts with a mammoth 152 points. Impressive young winger Donal Conroy is on eight tries for the season.

DIVISION 2A:

UL Bohemians v Nenagh Ormond, UL Arena, tonight, 8pm

Ballymena v Dolphin, Eaton Park

Buccaneers v Old Crescent, Dubarry Park

Queen’s University v MU Barnhall, Dub Lane

Rainey Old Boys v Cashel, Hatrick Park

DIVISION 2B:

Belfast Harlequins v Blackrock College, Deramore Park

Galwegians v Dungannon, Crowley Park

Greystones v Ballina, Dr Hickey Park

Sligo v Galway Corinthians, Hamilton Park

Wanderers v Malahide, Merrion Road

DIVISION 2C:

Bangor v City of Derry, Upritchard Park

Bruff v Midleton, Kilballyowen Park

Enniscorthy v Tullamore, Alcast Park

Skerries v Clonmel, Holmpatrick

Sunday’s Well v Omagh Academicals, Musgrave Park

