Stage set for two super-charged AIL Division 1A semis

Lansdowne and Terenure meet in one of the Div1A semis.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE: Saturday, 23 April

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated -

THE STAGE IS set for two supercharged Division 1A semi-finals, with 2019 champions Cork Constitution travelling to table-toppers Clontarf, and Terenure College, the second-place finishers, at home to Lansdowne.

DIVISION 1A SEMI-FINALS:

CLONTARF (1st) v CORK CONSTITUTION (4th), Castle Avenue

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Clontarf: WWWWLWWWWWWWWWWWWW; Cork Constitution: LLLWWWWWLLWWDWLLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Clontarf: Points: Dylan Donnellan 85; Tries: Dylan Donnellan 17; Cork Constitution: Points: Aidan Moynihan 137; Tries: Greg Higgins 6

David Hawkshaw and Alex Soroka are among their Leinster absentees, but Clontarf can still field a formidable-looking side as they look to reach their fifth Energia All-Ireland League final since 2015.

Con's Niall Kenneally is tackled by 'Tarf's Cian O'Donoghue in 2019. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Michael Courtney, Mick Kearney and Adrian D’Arcy are the only changes to the Clontarf team that won 24-12 at Cork Constitution last month. Hooker Dylan Donnellan finished the regular season with an incredible haul of 17 tries.

Con may have needed some final-round heroics to qualify, but the reigning champions are always a threat in the play-offs. Indeed, they won away semi-finals in 2017 and 2018 and were unbeaten in 2020 when Covid-19 struck.

Their top try scorer, Greg Higgins (six tries), and Rob Jermyn are poised to return to the back-line tomorrow, along with former Munster scrum half Duncan Williams. The pack is unchanged, while Munster duo Jack Crowley and Alex McHenry are being lined up for bench roles.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 16, 2021: Clontarf 31 Cork Constitution 24, Castle Avenue; Saturday, March 26, 2022: Cork Constitution 12 Clontarf 24, Temple Hill

TERENURE COLLEGE (2nd) v LANSDOWNE (3rd), Lakelands Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Terenure College: WLLLWWWWWWWWWWLWWW; Lansdowne: WWWLWLWWWWLWWLLWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Terenure College: Points: Jake Swaine 74; Tries: Craig Adams 14; Lansdowne: Points: Charlie Tector 79; Tries: Sean Galvin, Peter Sullivan, Eamonn Mills 6 each

Will it be third time lucky for Terenure College? After losing home semi-finals in 2015 (Clontarf) and 2018 (Cork Constitution), they are hoping for a change in fortunes as they chase their first-ever Division 1A final appearance.

Lansdowne's Eamon Mills. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

This is Sean Skehan’s first crack at the play-offs with ‘Nure, his settled side securing a second place finish and home advantage against Lansdowne. Former professionals Cathal Marsh and Jordan Coghlan start at out-half and number eight respectively, in their only two changes.

Lansdowne, the Energia Bateman Cup champions, are well used to semi-final rugby, but of the team picked to play Terenure, only Eamonn Mills, Jack Dwan and Jack O’Sullivan started their 2018 league final win. Captain O’Sullivan returns after missing the recent defeat at Con.

Sean Galvin and Connacht’s Peter Sullivan fill the wing berths and the other changes see Luke Thompson, Ben Popplewell, son of Ireland star Nick, and Jack Dwan added to the tight five. Mark McHugh’s men won 39-26 at Lakelands in October when Ireland Under-20 out-half Charlie Tector kicked 14 points.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 9, 2021: Terenure College 26 Lansdowne 39, Lakelands Park; Saturday, April 2, 2022: Lansdowne 30 Terenure College 42, Aviva Stadium back pitch

DIVISION 1A RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FIRST LEG:

UCC (10th) v BALLYNAHINCH (9th), the Mardyke

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCC: LLLLLWLLLLLLLLLLLL; Ballynahinch: LLLLLLLLLLLLWLLLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCC: Points: Daniel Squires 36; Tries: Matthew Bowen 7; Ballynahinch: Points: Greg Hutley 74; Tries: Kyle McCall, Greg Hutley 4 each

Assistant coach Cian Bohane is set to don his boots again, slotting in at out-half as UCC try to fight off relegation. They have home advantage first up against Ballynahinch, who won 19-9 at the Mardyke in February thanks to a Kyle McCall brace.

UCC, who beat ‘Hinch away earlier in the season (10-6), also bring in Munster Development player Darragh French at outside centre. Jack Kelleher, restored to number eight, leads a strong back row combination.

Coach Cian Bohane will line out for UCC at 10. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The Cork students were promoted via the play-offs in 2019, the same year Ballynahinch came straight up as Division 1B champions. Unsurprisingly, ‘Hinch head coach Adam Craig has largely kept faith with the team that beat Young Munster 17-10.

Centre George Pringle and number eight Callum Irvine are their only changes. Irvine’s inclusion sees Bradley Luney move to the blindside flank – Ireland U20 captain Reuben Crothers is at openside – and captain Thomas Donnan reverts to the second row.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 20, 2021: Ballynahinch 6 UCC 10, Ballymacarn Park; Saturday, February 19, 2022: UCC 9 Ballynahinch 19, the Mardyke

DIVISION 1B PROMOTION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS:

OLD WESLEY (1st) v NAAS (4th), Energia Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Wesley: WWWWWLWWWWWWWWWWWL; Naas: LWLLWLWWWWLWWWLWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Wesley: Points: Ian Cassidy 113; Tries: Tommy O’Callaghan 9; Naas: Points: Peter Osborne 202; Tries: Donal Conroy, Gary Kavanagh 10 each

Old Wesley and Naas have built up quite a rivalry in recent years. Who could forget the 2019 play-off semi-final at Energia Park, the hosts advancing as 20-17 extra-time winners before missing out on promotion at UCC.

This time Morgan Lennon’s men will have home advantage if they can make it through to another decider. Thirteen changes have them back to full strength to face Naas, with Ian Cassidy and Ben Murphy at half-back and JJ O’Dea re-joining captain Iain McGann at lock.

Old Wesley coach Morgan Lennon. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Former professional Craig Ronaldson is set to be Naas’ only change, coming in at inside centre. “We haven’t been happy with our two performances against Wesley this year,” said second row Paul Monahan. “Between us it’s always close. We have every bit of belief that we’ll come out on the right side of it.”

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 30, 2021: Naas 20 Old Wesley 36, Forenaughts; Saturday, March 5, 2022: Old Wesley 29 Naas 19, Energia Park

HIGHFIELD (2nd) v SHANNON (3rd), Woodleigh Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Highfield: WWWWWWWWLDLWLWWLWW; Shannon: LWLWLDLWWDWLWWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Highfield: Points: James Taylor 63; Tries: Sam Burns 8; Shannon: Points: Jake Flannery 87; Tries: Killian Dineen, Kelvin Brown 7 each

These Munster rivals played out two defence-dominated encounters during the regular season. Highfield lost 6-0 in Limerick before drawing the return game nine-all in January, with out-half James Taylor missing a late penalty.

Ben Murphy returns on the right wing for the Cork men, who also give starts in the pack to prop Cillian Buckley and lock Eoin Keating. Shannon, meanwhile, bring in winger Josh Costello, fresh from his Ireland Under-19 debut.

Jake Flannery starts for Shannon. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Jack O’Donnell also features out wide in a Jake Flannery-led back-line, and Conor Glynn and Jordan Prenderville are set to start in the front row. Munster forwards Declan Moore and Daniel Okeke will provide impact off the visitors’ bench.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 11, 2021: Shannon 6 Highfield 0, Thomond Park back pitch; Saturday, January 15, 2022: Highfield 9 Shannon 9, Woodleigh Park

DIVISION 1B RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FIRST LEG:

NAVAN (10th) v BANBRIDGE (9th), Balreask Old

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Navan: LLLWWDLLLLLLLWLLLL; Banbridge: LLLLLLLLWWLLWLWLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Navan: Points: Mark Farrell 47; Tries: Paddy Fox 7; Banbridge: Points: Adam Doherty 108; Tries: Conor Field, Andrew Morrison 6 each

Banbridge’s 28-18 final round victory in Armagh was not enough to keep them out of the relegation play-off, but head coach Mark McDowell wants a repeat of that performance which saw them erase an early 10-point deficit.

“I know only too well that Navan will be equally determined to retain their status,” he said. “But the lads showed what they’re capable of against Armagh. If we can reproduce that then what has been an incredibly difficult season can end on a high.”

Despite some heavy recent losses, Navan’s home wins over Armagh and Banbridge – 30-20 back in October – show the threat they can carry. Ben Daly and Evan Dixon strengthen the back-line, with captain Conor Farrell one of five changes up front.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 30, 2021: Navan 30 Banbridge 20, Balreask Old; Saturday, March 5, 2022: Banbridge 29 Navan 15, Rifle Park

DIVISION 2A PROMOTION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS:

Queen’s University v Ballymena, Dub Lane

Cashel v Buccaneers, Spafield

DIVISION 2A RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FIRST LEG:

Rainey Old Boys v Nenagh Ormond, Hatrick Park

DIVISION 2B PROMOTION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS:

Greystones v Galway Corinthians, Dr Hickey Park

Belfast Harlequins v Blackrock College, Deramore Park

DIVISION 2B RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FIRST LEG:

Galwegians v Ballina, Crowley Park

DIVISION 2C PROMOTION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS:

Enniscorthy v Tullamore, Alcast Park

Skerries v Bangor, Holmpatrick

DIVISION 2C RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FIRST LEG:

Clonmel v City of Derry, Ardgaoithe

