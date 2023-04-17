Donnellan stars again as champions Clontarf set-up semi-final against Young Munster

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions Round-Up

WHILE ULSTER’S TOM Stewart has been setting a new BKT United Rugby Championship try-scoring record, fellow hooker Dylan Donnellan continues to tear it up for Clontarf in the Energia All-Ireland League.

Donnellan closed out the regular season with four tries in Clontarf’s 50-29 win over UCD which confirmed them as Division 1A’s table toppers. The defending champions will host Young Munster in next Saturday’s semi-finals.

Clontarf’s Galway-born hooker (28) was their top try scorer last season with an impressive 19, but he has already bettered that this year with 21 in 18 AIL games.

Although a large chunk have come from ‘Tarf’s ever-reliable maul, Donnellan did score two sweeping efforts from further out on Saturday, including a slick interchange with Mick Kearney to go in under the posts.

The other semi-final sees Terenure College, last year’s beaten finalists, host third-placed Cork Constitution. Centres Colm de Buitléar and Peter Sylvester scored a try each in Terenure’s 29-17 triumph over relegation-threatened Shannon.

Cork Con’s 36-26 bonus point success at Young Munster was not enough to pip ‘Nure to second spot. A 68th-minute penalty try from a lineout maul and a very well-taken Cathal O’Flaherty score – he twisted out of a double tackle to touch down – did the job for Con.

Elsewhere, Ballynahinch finished fifth after beating Lansdowne 17-7 with centre George Pringle crossing the whitewash. A James Dillon brace, as part of a 10-try team haul, saw Dublin University finish their season with a 66-14 demolition of Garryowen.

Shannon will entertain Old Wesley in the Division 1A promotion/relegation play-offs, with Old Belvedere and Highfield making up the other semi-final pairing. The final winners will join Division 1B champions City of Armagh in the top flight next season.

Malone were relegated after Banbridge won 16-10 against Highfield with Ulster’s James Humphreys kicking 11 points. Bann have a second bite at the cherry in the promotion/relegation play-offs.

Final day wins saw Division 2A’s Queen’s University, who put 98 points on Dolphin, and Greystones, the cream of the crop in Division 2B, celebrate promotion after narrowly missing out last year.

A special mention for Instonians who, already anointed as Division 2C champions, made history by completing a perfect season. They picked up their 18th straight bonus point victory by overcoming Tullamore 68-29. Hooker Neil Saulters chipped in with his 20th try of an unforgettable title-winning run.

Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup champions Clogher Valley will join the AIL ranks for the first time in 2023/24 thanks to their 31-17 promotion play-off final defeat of Richmond. Full-back Taine Haire touched down twice for Stephen Bothwell’s side.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions – Round 18 Results

Saturday, 15 April

DIVISION 1A

BALLYNAHINCH 17 LANSDOWNE 7, Ballymacarn Park

Scorers for Ballynahinch: Tries: George Pringle, Penalty try; Cons: Greg Hutley, Pen try con; Pen: Greg Hutley

Scorers for Lansdowne: Try: Daniel McEvoy; Con: Stephen Madigan

HT: Ballynahinch 14 Lansdowne 7

BALLYNAHINCH: Ethan Graham; Aaron Cairns, George Pringle, Mark Best, Ruairi Meharg; Greg Hutley, Conor McKee; George Saunderson, Claytan Milligan, Kyle McCall, Kyle Gill, Tom Martin, Reuben Crothers, Zack McCall, Bradley Luney (capt).

Replacements: Josh Hanlon, Nacho Cladera Crespo, Joe Charles, James Simpson, Chris Gibson, Jack Milligan.

LANSDOWNE: Daniel McEvoy; Michael Sylvester, Cillian Redmond (capt), Tom Monaghan, Sean Galvin; Stephen Madigan, James Kenny; Ben Popplewell, Jamie Kavanagh, Adam Boland, Jack Dwan, Ruairi Clarke, Conor McMenamin, Connor O’Sullivan, Clive Ross.

Replacements: Luke Thompson, Conan Dunne, Darragh Murphy, Peter Hastie, Jack Matthews, Matthew Healy.

CLONTARF 50 UCD 29, Castle Avenue

Scorers for Clontarf: Tries: Dylan Donnellan 4, Michael Brown, Cathal O’Flynn 2, Mick Kearney; Cons: Conor Kelly 5

Scorers for UCD: Tries: Ryan McMahon, Ben White, James Nicholson, Ross Deegan, David Ryan; Cons: Michael Moloney 2

HT: Clontarf 31 UCD 12

CLONTARF: Tadhg Bird; Seni Reilly Ashiru, Michael Brown, Conor Kearns, Cian O’Donoghue; Conor Kelly, Angus Lloyd; Ivan Soroka, Dylan Donnellan (capt), Ben Griffin, Fionn Gilbert, Ed Kelly, Mick Kearney, Paul Deeny, Tony Ryan.

Replacements: Cathal O’Flynn, Darragh Bolger, Ed Brennan, Sam Owens, Jimmy Hawkshaw, JP Phelan.

UCD: James Nicholson; Ross Deegan, David Ryan, Daragh Gilbourne, Ben White; Tim Corkery, Michael Moloney; Chris Hennessy, Bobby Sheehan (capt), Ryan McMahon, Martin Fallon, Gerry Hill, Joe Cronin, Bill Burns, Tom Coghlan.

Replacements: Ben Porter, Hugo O’Malley, Rob Byrne, Jack Gardiner, Rob Gilsenan, Luka Hassett.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 66 GARRYOWEN 14, College Park

Scorers for Dublin University: Tries: James Dillon 2, Dan Barron, Louis O’Reilly, Mark Nicholson, Aran Egan, Diarmuid McCormack, Gavin Jones, Harry Colbert, Ted Walsh; Cons: Aran Egan 8

Scorers for Garryowen: Tries: Max Clein, Matt Sheehan; Cons: Tony Butler 2

HT: Dublin University 40 Garryowen 7

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Colm Hogan; James Dillon, Louis McDonough, Gavin Jones, Ronan Quinn; Aran Egan, Louis O’Reilly (capt); Jerry Cahir, Mark Nicholson, Thomas Connolly, Dan Barron, Max Dunne, Anthony Ryan, Diarmuid McCormack, Ruadhan Byron.

Replacements: Zach Baird, Cole Kelly, Jack Kearney, Sean McCrohan, Ted Walsh, Harry Colbert.

GARRYOWEN: Jamie Shanahan; Nick Greene, Matt Sheehan, Jack Delaney, Ed Barry; Tony Butler, Evan Maher; Ben O’Sullivan, Max Clein, Michael Mbaud, Scott Leahy, Kevin Seymour (capt), Rhys O’Malley, Dean Fanning, Des Fitzgerald.

Replacements: Florian Byrnes, Brian Moran, Oisin Cooke, Osama Farag, David Murphy, Jack Costello.

TERENURE COLLEGE 29 SHANNON 17, Lakelands Park

Scorers for Terenure College: Tries: Caolan Dooley, Penalty try, Peter Sylvester, Colm de Buitléar; Cons: Caolan Dooley 2, Pen try con; Pen: Caolan Dooley

Scorers for Shannon: Tries: Mike Cooke, Jordan Prenderville, Jack O’Donnell; Con: Mike Cooke

HT: Terenure College 15 Shannon 7

TERENURE COLLEGE: Adam La Grue; Caolan Dooley, Colm de Buitléar, Peter Sylvester, Craig Adams; Callum Smith, Alan Bennie; Marcus Hanan, Levi Vaughan, Adam Tuite, Matthew Caffrey, Mick Melia (capt), Adam Melia, Luke Clohessy, Jordan Coghlan.

Replacements: Campbell Classon, Andy Keating, Mike Murphy, Niall Lalor, Cathal Marsh, Stephen O’Neill.

SHANNON: John O’Sullivan; Aran Hehir, Cian O’Halloran, Harry Long, Jack O’Donnell; Mike Cooke, Ethan Coughlan; Conor Glynn, Jordan Prenderville, Darragh McSweeney, Ronan Coffey (capt), Jade Kriel, Daniel Okeie, Colm Heffernan, Lee Nicholas.

Replacements: Shane Carew, Cathal Hynes, Kelvin Brown, Eoin McCormack, Josh Costello, James O’Brien.

YOUNG MUNSTER 26 CORK CONSTITUTION 36, Tom Clifford Park

Scorers for Young Munster: Tries: Harry Fleming, Conor Phillips 2, Liam Neilan; Cons: Evan Cusack 3

Scorers for Cork Constitution: Tries: Aidan Moynihan, Harry O’Riordan, Gerry Hurley, Billy Scannell, Penalty try, Cathal O’Flaherty; Cons: Aidan Moynihan 2, Pen try con

HT: Young Munster 7 Cork Constitution 24

YOUNG MUNSTER: Stephen Lyons; Conor O’Shaughnessy, Harry Fleming, Luke Fitzgerald, Conor Phillips; Evan Cusack, Adam Maher; Michael Treacy, Mark O’Mara, Paul Allen, Craig Hannon, Sean Rigney, Ronan O’Sullivan, Conor Nesbitt, Bailey Faloon.

Replacements: Darragh Keogh, David Begley, James Horrigan, Liam Neilan, Jack Lyons, Shay McCarthy.

CORK CONSTITUTION: George Coomber; Billy Crowley, Harry O’Riordan, Bruce Matthews, Michael Hand; Aidan Moynihan (capt), Gerry Hurley; Brendan Quinlan, Billy Scannell, Luke Masters, Sean Duffy, Eoin Quilter, Jack Kelleher, Ross O’Neill, David Hyland.

Replacements: Max Abbott, Alessandro Heaney, Cathal O’Flaherty, James Murphy, Louis Kahn, Daniel Hurley.

DIVISION 1B

BANBRIDGE 16 HIGHFIELD 10, Rifle Park

Scorers for Banbridge: Try: Matthew Laird; Con: James Humphreys; Pens: James Humphreys 3

Scorers for Highfield: Tries: James Taylor, Luke Kingston

HT: Banbridge 10 Highfield 0

BANBRIDGE: Adam Doherty; Rob Lyttle, Jude Postlethwaite, Ben Carson, Josh Cromie; James Humphreys, Neil Kilpatrick; Josh Chambers, Peter Cromie (capt), Michael Cromie, Matthew Laird, Alex Thompson, Robin Sinton, Max Lyttle, Greg Jones.

Replacements: Timothy Savage, Ryan Emerson, John Wilson, Aaron Kennedy, Dale Carson, Andrew Morrison.

HIGHFIELD: Cian Bohane; Ben Murphy, Liam McCarthy, Mark Dorgan, Luke Kingston; James Taylor, Chris Banon; Cillian Buckley, Robert Murphy, Daragh Fitzgerald, Sean Garrett, Eoin Keating, Dave O’Connell (capt), Amhlaoibh Porter, Miah Cronin.

Replacements: Travis Coomey, Ian McCarthy, John O’Callaghan, Mark Fitzgibbon, Richard Cassidy, Sean Quaid.

BUCCANEERS 24 CITY OF ARMAGH 31, Dubarry Park

Scorers for Buccaneers: Tries: Ciaran Booth, Martin Staunton, Stephen Mannion; Cons: Harry West 3; Pen: Harry West

Scorers for City of Armagh: Tries: Tim McNiece 2, Eoin O’Hagan, Matthew Hooks, Nigel Simpson; Cons: Michael McDonald 3

HT: Buccaneers 17 City of Armagh 19

BUCCANEERS: Stephen Mannion; Josh O’Connor, Conor Fitzgibbon, Daniel Hawkshaw, Will Reilly; Harry West, Frankie Hopkins; Matthew Burke, Oisin Dolan, Martin Staunton (capt), Ruairi Byrne, Danny Qualter, Sean O’Connell, Cian McCann, Ciaran Booth.

Replacements: Dylan Bolger, James Kelly, Fergus Galvin, Ryan O’Meara, Michael Hanley, Saul O’Carroll.

CITY OF ARMAGH: Sam Cunningham; Andrew Willis, Matthew Hooks, Tim McNiece (capt), Dylan Nelson; Evin Crummie, Michael McDonald; Jonny Morton, Jack Treanor, Eoin O’Hagan, Josh McKinley, Frank Bradshaw Ryan, Nigel Simpson, Ryan O’Neill, Neil Faloon.

Replacements: Dylan Poyntz, Philip Fletcher, James Crummie, John Glasgow, Alex Johnston, Ross Taylor.

NAAS 35 OLD WESLEY 39, Forenaughts

Scorers for Naas: Tries: David Benn, Eoin Walsh, Andrew Osborne, Fionn Higgins, Cillian Dempsey; Cons: Craig Ronaldson 5

Scorers for Old Wesley: Tries: Tommy O’Callaghan 2, Alex Molloy; Cons: Ian Cassidy 3; Pens: Ian Cassidy 6

HT: Naas 21 Old Wesley 27

NAAS: Mark McDermott; Jack Sheridan, Charlie Sheridan, Henry Smith, Andrew Osborne; Craig Ronaldson, Derry Lenihan; Adam Coyle, Tadhg Dooley, Stephen Lackey, Paul Monahan (capt), David Benn, Muiris Cleary, Ryan Casey, Eoin Walsh.

Replacements: Nato Kiripati, Jack Barry, Jack Walters, Jack Rogers, Oscar Cawley, Fionn Higgins.

OLD WESLEY: Alex Molloy; Nathan Randles, James O’Donovan, Eoin Deegan, Tommy O’Callaghan; Ian Cassidy, Gary Bradley; Harry Noonan, Howard Noonan, Cronan Gleeson, David Motyer, Iain McGann (capt), Will Fay, Dom Maclean, Sam Pim.

Replacements: Finn Tierney, Sam Kenny, Josh O’Hara, David Poff, Josh Miller, Keith Kavanagh.

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 21 OLD BELVEDERE 32, Templeville Road

Scorers for St. Mary’s College: Tries: Ronan Watters 2, Tom O’Reilly; Cons: Mick O’Gara 3

Scorers for Old Belvedere: Tries: Mick O’Kennedy, Hugh Flood, Richie Fahy, Jack Keating; Cons: Mick O’Kennedy 3; Pens: Mick O’Kennedy 2

HT: St Mary’s College 14 Old Belvedere 20

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Steven Kilgallen; Max Svejdar, Conor Hickey, Mick O’Gara, Mark Fogarty; Conor Dean, Richie Fahy; Niall McEniff, Richie Halpin, Mick McCormack, Peter Starrett, Daniel Leane, Niall Hurley, Ethan Baxter, Ronan Watters (capt).

Replacements: Jack Reidy Walsh, Tom O’Reilly, Ian Wickham, Conor Pierce, Adam McEvoy, Senan Phelan.

OLD BELVEDERE: Joe White; Ariel Robles, Jayden Beckett, Mick O’Kennedy, Luke McDermott; David Wilkinson, Peter O’Beirne; James Bollard, Calum Dowling, Ronan Foxe, Fionn McWey, Connor Owende, Órán O’Brien, Tom Mulcair, Kale Thatcher.

Replacements: Joe Horan, James Ruddy, Hugh Flood, Jack Keating, Brian Leonard, Jed Tormey.

UCC 20 MALONE 10, the Mardyke

Scorers for UCC: Tries: Darragh French, Louis Bruce; Cons: Daniel Squires 2; Pens: Daniel Squires 2

Scorers for Malone: Try: David McMaster; Con: David Shanahan; Pen: David Shanahan

HT: UCC 3 Malone 10

UCC: Louis Bruce (capt); Sean Condon, Darragh French, Daniel Squires, Matt O’Callaghan; Cian Whooley, Ollie Young; Rory Duggan, Luke McAuliffe, Dan McCarthy, Aiden Brien, Mark Bissessar, Sam O’Sullivan, Peter Hyland, Patrick McBarron.

Replacements: Billy Kingston, Corey Hanlon, Michael Cogan, Jason Aherne, Sean Edogbo, Ignasi Rodriguez.

MALONE: Aaron Sexton; Andy Bryans, Ben Gibson, Nathan Brown, David McMaster; Angus Curtis, David Shanahan; Ben Halliday, Sam Green, Ricky Greenwood, Cory Tipping, Adam McNamee, Patrick Fullerton-Healy, Dave Cave (capt), Declan Moore.

Replacements: Stuart Dodington, Lawson Porter, Gary Crawford, Daryl Maxwell, Shane Kelly, Jack McMurtry.

DIVISION 2A

Ballymena 31 Blackrock College 34, Eaton Park

Cashel 31 Navan 21, Spafield

Nenagh Ormond 26 UL Bohemians 21, New Ormond Park

Old Crescent 29 MU Barnhall 21, Takumi Park

Dolphin 21 Queen’s University 98, Musgrave Park

DIVISION 2B

Galwegians 42 Dungannon 33, Crowley Park

Greystones 31 Enniscorthy 27, Dr Hickey Park

Rainey Old Boys 24 Galway Corinthians 18, Hatrick Park

Sligo 40 Belfast Harlequins 7, Hamilton Park

Wanderers 36 Malahide 19, Merrion Road

DIVISION 2C

Sunday’s Well 31 Bangor 27, Musgrave Park

Midleton 24 Clonmel 13, Towns Park

Omagh Academicals 27 Bruff 34, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Skerries 45 Ballina 28, Holmpatrick

Tullamore 29 Instonians 68, Spollanstown

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE PROMOTION PLAY-OFF FINAL

RICHMOND 17 CLOGHER VALLEY 31, Ashbourne RFC

Scorers for Richmond: Tries: Keelan Stephenson, Jeffrey McNamara; Cons: Tadhg Bennett 2; Pen: Tadhg Bennett

Scorers for Clogher Valley: Tries: Paul Armstrong, Taine Haire 2, Reece Smyton; Cons: David Maxwell 4; Pen: David Maxwell

HT: Richmond 10 Clogher Valley 14

RICHMOND: Ryan Meagher; Shane Halpin, Keelan Stephenson, Brian Mullins, Jeffrey McNamara; Tadhg Bennett, Thomas O’Brien; Nigel Clancy, Darragh Joyce, James Reeves, Eoin Hanley, Barry Laffan, Graham Kirwan, Adam Somers, Jordan Dillon.

Replacements: Dillon Cotter, Sean Bennett, David Clancy, Craig Carew, Keith McCarthy, Eoin Daly, Lee Bennett, Sean O’Connell.

CLOGHER VALLEY: Taine Haire; Philip Wilson, Paul Armstrong, Corneel Michem, Ewan Haire; David Maxwell, Neil Trotter; Michael Treanor, Kyle Cobane, Richard Primrose, Eugene McKenna, Matthew Wilson, David Stinson, Aaron Dunwoody, Callum Smyton.

Replacements: Tommie Coulter, Rodney Bennett, Jamie Allen, David Sharkey, Michael Bothwell, Robbie Mills, Neil Henderson, Reece Smyton.

Energia All-Ireland League – Upcoming Fixtures

Saturday, 22 April (KO 2.30pm unless stated)

MEN’S DIVISION 1A SEMI-FINALS

Clontarf (1st) v Young Munster (4th), Castle Avenue

Terenure College (2nd) v Cork Constitution (3rd), Lakelands Park

MEN’S DIVISION 1A PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS

Shannon (9th, Div 1A) v Old Wesley (4th, Div 1B), Thomond Park back pitch

Old Belvedere (2nd, Div 1B) v Highfield (3rd, Div 1B), Ollie Campbell Park

MEN’S DIVISION 1B PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS

Banbridge (9th, Div 1B) v MU Barnhall (4th, Div 2A), Rifle Park

Blackrock College (2nd, Div 2A) v Nenagh Ormond (3rd, Div 2A), Stradbrook

MEN’S DIVISION 2A PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS

UL Bohemians (9th, Div 2A) v Sligo (4th, Div 2B), Annacotty

Galway Corinthians (2nd, Div 2B) v Dungannon (3rd, Div 2B), Corinthian Park

MEN’S DIVISION 2B PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS