Leaders Clontarf complete season's double over Garryowen in style

CLONTARF DOMINATED FROM start to finish to complete a season’s double over Garryowen, winning 36-7 at Castle Avenue to start 2022 as they mean to go on.

The Division 1A leaders resumed their Energia All-Ireland League campaign in impressive fashion, with hooker Dylan Donnellan taking his top-scoring try haul to 10 in as many rounds.

Leinster’s David Hawkshaw found Cian O’Donoghue with a cross-field kick and he popped the ball back inside for Michael Courtney to score the opening try.

Angus Lloyd snapped up the second try and further touchdowns from Alex Soroka, an Ireland Under-20 international just last summer, and Donnellan sealed the bonus point before half-time.

With out-half Hawkshaw kicking well and squeezing in a penalty, Garryowen trailed 29-0 before a sustained bout of pressure led to Munster flanker Jack Daly sniping over from a 53rd-minute ruck.

However, Donnellan answered back just five minutes later and an error-strewn final quarter failed to produce any further scores.

There were tries galore for the 'Tarf.

Meanwhile, second-placed Lansdowne also racked up a big score in downing Ballynahinch 47-17 on the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch.

Winger Sean Galvin made it three tries in a week with a well-taken brace, while Ireland Under-20 prospect Charlie Tector converted six of the hosts’ seven scores.

Ballynahinch rallied during the third quarter with Rory Butler crossing and the pack earning a penalty try.

Lansdowne, though, did much of the damage in the first half, storming into a 33-3 lead with Connacht pair Greg McGrath and Peter Sullivan getting on the scoresheet.

Cork Constitution’s title defence suffered another blow as Terenure College completed a superb double over Brian Hickey’s men at Lakelands Park.

Terenure moved back into the top four and Con slipped to sixth in the table, following two Craig Adams tries in a tense 13-6 home victory.

‘Nure lost Cathal Marsh to an injury during the warm-up, but James Thornton was a more than able deputy. Nonetheless, he watched his opposite number, Con captain Aidan Moynihan, kick the visitors into a second-minute lead.

In a scrappy first half, clear-cut opportunities were hard to come by and ‘Nure had to wait until the 38th minute for their breakthrough try.

Adams raced over on the left wing following some excellent approach work from Luke Clohessy and Adam La Grue. Con were then left ruing a late decision to go for touch when they were subsequently turned over.

Con had a further setback in the 54th minute when flanker Mike Casey was sin-binned, and from a kick through by La Grue a few minutes later, Adams showed great pace to ground the ball before the end line.

The post denied Thornton’s conversion and although a Moynihan penalty pulled it back to 10-6, Thornton had the final say with a well-struck kick from the right.

Patrick Campbell and Conor Hayes celebrate. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

A late Patrick Campbell try saw Young Munster earn a 27-20 bonus point win over UCD in a cracking contest at Tom Clifford Park.

The sides were deadlocked at 20-all – the students had brilliantly erased a 15-3 deficit with tries from James Culhane, David Ryan and Dylan O’Grady – but the Munster-capped Campbell decided the game in the hosts’ favour.

The Cork youngster, who was sprung from the bench, showed serious class when he latched on to Evan Cusack’s looped pass to score the winning try.

Following up on an early Cusack penalty, the Cookies had started the try-scoring when Conor Hayes intercepted and tore downfield to take to his impressive try-scoring haul to nine for the league season.

Munsters soon cancelled out a Tim Corkery penalty, Conor O’Shaughnessy countering from a Corkery grubber kick to breach the defence and scrum half Donnacha O’Callaghan gave a return pass for Pa Ryan to score with Cusack converting.

Nonetheless, Gardiner replied for UCD following some impressively patient build-up play, and they got back level early on the resumption when O’Grady made an incisive break and flung the ball wide for replacement Ryan to score.

Approaching the hour-mark, the Limerick men retook the lead at 20-15. Half-time replacement Campbell managed to race clear into space, and he linked with prop Conor Bartley who released the supporting Jason Kiely for their third try of the day.

UCD showed great battling qualities from the restart again, forcing a turnover. Eoin O’Connor was sin-binned soon after, and a tap penalty saw full-back O’Grady bag a try in the right corner.

Some sterling defence from College kept the Cookies at bay, but Campbell showed his finishing skills right at the death before Cusack’s touchline conversion made it a seven-point winning margin.

Campbell goes over. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Dublin University are just two points outside of the top four after handing UCC an eight-try 53-0 beating at the Mardyke.

Out-half Aran Egan turned in a terrific individual performance, tallying up 28 points with a hat-trick of tries, five conversions and a penalty.

It was his break that set up his half-back partner Louis O’Reilly for the opening try, before debutant Louis McDonough and Leinster’s Rob Russell both got over the whitewash to make it 22-0 at the interval.

McDonough went on to bag a brace, Egan starred with a second half hat-trick, and lightning-quick winger Ronan Quinn weighed in with a fine intercept effort.

ENERGIA MEN’S ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – ROUND 10 RESULTS:

DIVISION 1A:

CLONTARF 36 GARRYOWEN 7, Castle Avenue

Scorers: Clontarf: Tries: Michael Courtney, Angus Lloyd, Alex Soroka, Dylan Donnellan 2; Cons: David Hawkshaw 4; Pen: David Hawkshaw

Garryowen: Try: Jack Daly; Con: Tony Butler

HT: Clontarf 29 Garryowen 0

CLONTARF: Conor Kearns; Tadhg Bird, Michael Courtney, Matt D’Arcy (capt), Cian O’Donoghue; David Hawkshaw, Angus Lloyd; Ivan Soroka, Dylan Donnellan, Vakh Abdaladze, Cormac Daly, Mick Kearney, Alex Soroka, Adrian D’Arcy, Tony Ryan.

Replacements: Cathal O’Flynn, JP Phelan, Martin Moloney, Andrew Feeney, Aitzol Arenzana-King, Fionn Gilbert.

GARRYOWEN: Jamie Shanahan; Colm Quilligan, Bryan Fitzgerald, Jack Delaney, Tommy O’Hora; Tony Butler, Evan Maher; Mark Donnelly, Dylan Murphy, Jack Mullany, Tim Ferguson, Kevin Seymour (capt), Johnny Keane, Jack Daly, Cian Hurley.

Replacements: Larry Kelly, Michael Veale, Roy Whelan, Alan Fitzgerald, Ed Barry, David McCarthy.

LANSDOWNE 47 BALLYNAHINCH 17, Aviva Stadium back pitch

Scorers: Lansdowne: Tries: Luke Thompson, Greg McGrath, Peter Sullivan, Sean Galvin 2, Andy Marks, Jack Matthews; Cons: Charlie Tector 6

Ballynahinch: Tries: Rory Butler, Penalty try; Cons: Greg Hutley, Pen try con; Pen: Greg Hutley

HT: Lansdowne 33 Ballynahinch 3

LANSDOWNE: Michael Silvester; Sean Galvin, Andy Marks, Charlie Tector, Peter Sullivan; Peter Hastie, Jack Matthews; Peter Dooley, Luke Thompson, Greg McGrath, Joey Szpara, Jack Dwan, Clive Ross, Jack O’Sullivan (capt), Mark Boyle.

Replacements: Jamie Kavanagh, Temi Lasisi, Daniel Murphy, James Kenny, Corey Reid, Daniel McEvoy.

BALLYNAHINCH: Paddy Wright; George Pringle, Tagen Strydom, Ryan Wilson, Aaron Cairns; Greg Hutley, Conor McAuley; Nacho Cladera Crespo, Zack McCall (capt), Kyle McCall, Tom Martin, John Donnan, Thomas Donnan, Oli Loughead, Callum Irvine.

Replacements: Josh Hanlon, John Dickson, Diego Vidal Souza, Rory Butler, Chris Gibson, Yasser Omar.

TERENURE COLLEGE 13 CORK CONSTITUTION 6, Lakelands Park

Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: Craig Adams; Pen: James Thornton

Cork Constitution: Pens: Aidan Moynihan 2

HT: Terenure College 5 Cork Constitution 3

TERENURE COLLEGE: Adam La Grue; Sam Coghlan Murray, Colm de Buitléar, Peter Sylvester, Craig Adams; James Thornton, Alan Bennie; Campbell Classon, Levi Vaughan, Andy Keating, Rob Lalor, Michael Melia, Harrison Brewer (capt), Luke Clohessy, Jordan Coghlan.

Replacements: Conor Mc Cormack, Adam Tuite, Matthew Caffrey, Conall Boomer, Caolan Dooley, Stephen O’Neill.

CORK CONSTITUTION: Tomas Quinlan; JJ O’Neill, Greg Higgins, Niall Kenneally, Sean French; Aidan Moynihan (capt), Gerry Hurley; Liam O’Connor, Max Abbott, Paddy Casey, Cian Barry, John Forde, James Murphy, Mike Casey, David Hyland.

Replacements: Luke McAuliffe, Brendan Quinlan, Dylan Murphy, Eoin Quilter, Duncan Williams, Barry Galvin.

UCC 0 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 53, the Mardyke

Scorers: UCC: –

Dublin University: Tries: Louis O’Reilly, Rob Russell, Louis McDonough 2, Aran Egan 3, Ronan Quinn; Cons: Aran Egan 5; Pen: Aran Egan

HT: UCC 0 Dublin University 22

UCC: Billy Kiernan; George Coomber, Louis Bruce, Daniel Squires, Timothy Duggan; Cian Whooley, Andrew O’Mahony; Alessandro Heaney, Billy Kingston, James French, Sam O’Sullivan, Mark Bissessar, Jack Kelleher (capt), Peter Hyland, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Tadgh McCarthy, Corey Hanlon, Aidan Brien, Michael Cogan, Joe O’Leary, Luke Kerr.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Rob Russell; Marcus Kiely, Liam Turner, Gavin Jones, Ronan Quinn; Aran Egan, Louis O’Reilly (capt); Giuseppe Coyne, Lee Barron, Thomas Connolly, Joe McCarthy, Harry Sheridan, Ronan Murphy, Alan Francis, Diarmuid McCormack.

Replacements: Mark Nicholson, Cole Kelly, Thomas Clarkson, Aaron Coleman, Cormac King, Louis McDonough.

YOUNG MUNSTER 27 UCD 20, Tom Clifford Park

Scorers: Young Munster: Tries: Conor Hayes, Pa Ryan, Jason Kiely, Patrick Campbell; Cons: Evan Cusack 2; Pen: Evan Cusack

UCD: Tries: James Culhane, David Ryan, Dylan O’Grady; Con: Tim Corkery; Pen: Tim Corkery

HT: Young Munster 15 UCD 10

YOUNG MUNSTER: Jason Kiely; Conor Hayes, Pa Ryan, Jack Harrington, Conor O’Shaughnessy; Evan Cusack, Donnacha O’Callaghan; David Begley, Mark O’Mara, Conor Bartley, Tom Goggin, Sean Rigney, Alan Kennedy (capt), John Foley, Dan Walsh.

Replacements: Aaron Hennessy, Paul Allen, Eoin O’Connor, Conor Moloney, Adam Maher, Patrick Campbell.

UCD: Dylan O’Grady; Ross Deegan, Ben Brownlee, James Tarrant, Jack Ringrose (capt); Tim Corkery, Richie Fahy; Rory Mulvihill, Bobby Sheehan, Evin Coyle, Jonathan Fish, Mark Morrissey, Jack Gardiner, Sean O’Brien, James Culhane.

Replacements: Gerry Hill, Chris Hennessy, Robert Byrne, Charlie O’Carroll, Rob Gilsenan, David Ryan.

Young Munster and UCD stand for a minute's silence in memory of Aishling Murphy. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

DIVISION 1B:

NAAS 29 NAVAN 7, Forenaughts (played on Friday)

Scorers: Naas: Tries: Donal Conroy 3, Sam Cahill; Cons: Peter Osborne 3; Pen: Peter Osborne

Navan: Try: Jack Nelson; Con: Paddy Fox

HT: Naas 10 Navan 0

NAAS: Peter Osborne (capt); Donal Conroy, Gary Kavanagh, Craig Ronaldson, Sam Cahill; Bryan Croke, Tim Murphy; Conor Doyle, John Sutton, Adam Coyle, Patrick O’Flaherty, Paul Monahan, Ryan Casey, Will O’Brien, Paulie Tolofua.

Replacements: Connor Johnson, Stephen Lackey, David Benn, Cillian Dempsey, Connor Halpenny, Matt Stapleton.

NAVAN: Paddy Fox; Rory Gordon, Sean McEntagart, Harry Hester, Ben McEntagart; Ben Daly, Mark Farrell; Niall Farrelly, Jack Nelson, Eoin King, Colm Carpenter, Conor Hand, Shane Faulkner, Ronan Meegan, Conor Farrell (capt).

Replacements: David Clarke, Alex McGoey, Andrew Doyle, Hardus van Eeden, Colm O’Reilly, Keith Kavanagh.

HIGHFIELD 9 SHANNON 9, Woodleigh Park

Scorers: Highfield: Pens: James Taylor 3

Shannon: Pens: John O’Sullivan 3

HT: Highfield 3 Shannon 3

HIGHFIELD: Shane O’Riordan; Ben Murphy, Paddy O’Toole, Eathon Moloney, Paul Stack; James Taylor, Chris Banon (capt); James Rochford, Travis Coomey, Ian McCarthy, Eoin Keating, Fintan O’Sullivan, Dave O’Connell, Ronan O’Sullivan, Miah Cronin.

Replacements: Callum Mackintosh, Daragh Fitzgerald, Eddie Earle, Cathal Gallagher, David O’Sullivan, Sean Quaid.

SHANNON: Aran Hehir; Ikem Ugwueru, Killian Dineen, Alan Flannery, Josh Costello; John O’Sullivan, Ian Leonard; Conor Glynn, Declan Moore, Darragh McSweeney, Ronan Coffey, Jade Kriel, Kelvin Brown, Charlie Carmody, Lee Nicholas (capt).

Replacements: Jordan Prenderville, Roman Salanoa, Kieran Ryan, Jamie McGarry, Ethan Coughlan, Colm Heffernan.

MALONE 17 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 17, Gibson Park

Scorers: Malone: Tries: Aidan McSwiggan, Ben McCaughey, David McMaster; Con: Rory Campbell

St. Mary’s College: Tries: Richie Halpin, Craig Kennedy; Cons: Conor Dean 2; Pen: Conor Dean

HT: Malone 5 St. Mary’s College 3

MALONE: Aaron Sexton; Andy Bryans, David McMaster, Ben McCaughey, Rory Campbell; Callum Smith, Shane Kelly; Ben Halliday, Claytan Milligan, Aidan McSwiggan, Adam McNamee, Stewart McKendrick, James McAlister, Dave Cave (capt), Harry Andrews.

Replacements: Daryl Maxwell, Ricky Greenwood, Nick Andress, Thomas Leitch, Matthew Neill, Gary Crawford.

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Dave Fanagan; Matt Timmons, Myles Carey, Mick O’Gara, Craig Kennedy; Conor Dean, Colm Reilly; Daniel Lyons, Richie Halpin (capt), Mick McCormack, Peter Starrett, Liam Corcoran, David Aspil, Nick McCarthy, Ronan Watters.

Replacements: Steven O’Brien, Niall McEniff, Daniel Leane, Joe Nolan, Tim MacMahon, Ruairi Shields.

OLD BELVEDERE 22 BANBRIDGE 31, Ollie Campbell Park

Scorers: Old Belvedere: Tries: John McKee, Ariel Robles, Joe Horan; Cons: Tommy Whittle, David Wilkinson; Pen: Tommy Whittle

Banbridge: Tries: Conor Field 2, Robin Sinton, Andrew Morrison; Con: Adam Doherty; Pens: Adam Doherty 3

HT: Old Belvedere 3 Banbridge 11

OLD BELVEDERE: Gavin Nugent; Jack Keating, Robbie Deegan, Jack Gilheany, Ariel Robles; Tommy Whittle, Aaron Atkinson; James Bollard, John McKee, Ryan McMahon, Will McDonald, Connor Owende (capt), Fionn McWey, Jack Breen, Tom Ryan.

Replacements: Joe Horan, Hugh Flood, Dean Moore, Christopher Lawless, David Wilkinson, Jamie McAleese.

BANBRIDGE: Adam Doherty; Conor Field, Joe Finnegan, Josh Cromie, Rob Lyttle; Andrew Morrison, Neil Kilpatrick; Josh Chambers, Peter Cromie (capt), Stuart Cromie, David O’Connor, Matthew Laird, Alex Weir, David McCann, Robin Sinton.

Replacements: Tim Savage, Adam Hanna, Martin Vorster, Max Lyttle, Aaron Kennedy, Ross Cartmill.

OLD WESLEY 26 CITY OF ARMAGH 8, Energia Park

Scorers: Old Wesley: Tries: Tommy O’Callaghan 2, Cronan Gleeson, Alex Molloy; Cons: Ian Cassidy 3

City of Armagh: Try: Neil Faloon; Pen: Kyle Faloon

HT: Old Wesley 12 City of Armagh 8

OLD WESLEY: Alex Molloy; Tommy O’Callaghan, Jack Costigan, James O’Donovan, David Poff; Ian Cassidy, Ben Murphy; Cronan Gleeson, Ben Burns, Sam Kenny, JJ O’Dea, Iain McGann (capt), Alastair Hoban, Josh Pim, Reuben Pim.

Replacements: Howard Noonan, Harry Noonan, Jacob Barrett, Sam Pim, Paddy Mckenzie, Charlie O’Regan.

CITY OF ARMAGH: Kyle Faloon; Andrew Willis, Tim McNiece (capt), Ross Taylor, Shea O’Brien; Romain Morrow, Gerard Treanor; Peter Lamb, Jonny Morton, Paul Mullen, John Glasgow, James Crummie, Nigel Simpson, Ryan O’Neill, Neil Faloon.

Replacements: Jack Sleator, Philip Fletcher, James Hanna, James Morton, Harry Boyd, Matthew Hooks.

DIVISION 2A:

UL Bohemians 15 Old Crescent 34, UL Arena (played on Friday)

Buccaneers 8 Queen’s University 40, Dubarry Park

Cashel 14 MU Barnhall 10, Spafield

Nenagh Ormond 51 Dolphin 14, New Ormond Park

Rainey Old Boys 10 Ballymena 12, Hatrick Park

DIVISION 2B:

Galwegians 0 Sligo 28, Crowley Park

Ballina 28 Galway Corinthians 34, Heffernan Park

Belfast Harlequins 17 Dungannon 17, Deramore Park

Blackrock College 19 Malahide 10, Stradbrook

Greystones 14 Wanderers 13, Dr. Hickey Park

DIVISION 2C: