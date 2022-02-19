McCall’s double helps Ballynahinch break their duck

BALLYNAHINCH BROKE THEIR duck with a long-awaited Energia All-Ireland League win away to relegation rivals UCC.

Former Ulster prop Kyle McCall barged over for a brace of tries as ‘Hinch triumphed 19-9 at the Mardyke, winning at the 13th attempt in this season’s Dublin-dominated Division 1A.

With UCC and Cork Constitution both retiring the number 15 jersey for the remainder of the campaign in tribute to the late Tom Kiernan, full-back George Coomber wore number ’54′ for the students, in recognition of Kiernan’s number of Ireland caps.

However, facing into the wind in the first half, bottom side UCC struggled early on and leaked two maul tries to McCall inside the opening 16 minutes.

Neil Lucey’s charges battled on and showed resilience during an attritional period which cruelly saw them lose captain Rob Hedderman, Jack O’Sullivan and out-half Eoin Monahan to injury.

Kyle McCall scored two tries. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Centre Daniel Squires did manage to open UCC’s account with a penalty on the half hour mark, and he was successful with the first of two long-range kicks early in the second period.

Ballynahinch’s lead was soon under serious threat as Squires’ third penalty success, on the 65-minute mark, whittled it down to 12-9 with ‘Hinch centre Ryan Wilson in the sin bin.

The visitors seized the initiative again though, the pressure they exerted on the home defence landing UCC replacement Scott Buckley in the bin at a crucial stage.

In the end it took a converted Greg Hutley effort in the 73rd minute to seal ‘Hinch’s victory, although they remain in the bottom two with UCD still 11 points ahead of them.

UCD claimed three points after an enthralling eight-try encounter with Cork Constitution at Belfield. Kevin Croke’s young guns led on four separate occasions but Con bounced back for a dramatic 31-all draw.

Former Con captain Niall Kenneally crossed in the 71st minute and Aidan Moynihan converted for the game’s final scoring act, denying the students what would have been a deserved scalp.

Leinster Academy youngster Chris Cosgrave was in fine kicking form, firing over two penalties and converting tries from current Ireland Under-20 back Dylan O’Grady, Sean O’Brien, David Ryan and Diarmuid Mangan.

Dylan O'Grady gets across for a try. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

However, despite UCD leading 17-7 at one stage, skipper Moynihan, who also kicked 14 points, marshalled Con impressively. They also had converted scores from Alex McHenry, Max Abbott and James Murphy.

The D’Arcy twins were at it again for leaders Clontarf in a hard-earned 22-14 success against Young Munster. Captain Matt sparked a superb attack from inside their own half which led to flanker Adrian diving over in the opposite left corner.

All three of ‘Tarf’s tries came in the first half at Castle Avenue, including top-scoring hooker Dylan Donnellan’s 12th of the season. The Cookies stayed in the fight thanks to converted scores from Jason Kiely and Munster prop Josh Wycherley.

Frustratingly for the Limerick men, they missed out on a losing bonus point as Conor Kearns came off the Clontarf bench to kick a late penalty.

‘Tarf and Lansdowne are leading the race for home advantage in the semi-finals, with the headquarters club edging out Dublin University 20-15 in a tense clash at College Park.

Trinity forced an opening 18th-minute try through hooker Mark Nicholson, but were adjudged to have been held up on three other occasions as they left first half points behind them.

Former Ulster flanker Clive Ross raided over in the corner to give Lansdowne a 13-7 half-time lead. Their out-half Peter Hastie kicked well and a 61st-minute maul try from Luke Thompson was enough to get the visitors over the finish line.

Third-placed Terenure College made it nine wins on the trot, squeezing past a valiant Garryowen side that had looked the likely winners at Dooradoyle.

In-form centre Bryan Fitzgerald and Tommy O’Hora both touched down for Mike Sherry’s men who led 17-10 at half-time.

However, ‘Nure capitalised on a sin-binning to edge it 18-17, out-half Cathal Marsh clipping over a penalty before hooker Levi Vaughan turned a bout of forward pressure into the match-winning try.

ENERGIA MEN’S ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE RESULTS:

DIVISION 1A:

CLONTARF 22 YOUNG MUNSTER 14, Castle Avenue

Scorers: Clontarf: Tries: Tadhg Bird, Dylan Donnellan, Adrian D’Arcy; Cons: Conor Kelly 2; Pen: Conor Kearns

Young Munster: Tries: Jason Kiely, Josh Wycherley; Cons: Evan Cusack 2

HT: Clontarf 19 Young Munster 7

CLONTARF: Tadhg Bird; Michael Brown, Michael Courtney, Matt D’Arcy (capt), Cian O’Donoghue; Conor Kelly, Angus Lloyd; Ivan Soroka, Dylan Donnellan, JP Phelan, Cormac Daly, Mick Kearney, Alex Soroka, Adrian D’Arcy, Tony Ryan.

Replacements: Barry Gray, Darragh Bolger, Ed Brennan, Andrew Feeney, Conor Kearns, Ed Kelly.

YOUNG MUNSTER: Cian Casey; Conor Phillips, Harry Fleming, Evan O’Gorman, Jason Kiely; Evan Cusack, Jack Lyons; Conor Bartley, Mark O’Mara, Keynan Knox, Tom Goggin, Eoin O’Connor, Alan Kennedy (capt), John Foley, Conor Moloney.

Replacements: Aaron Hennessy, Sean Rigney, Josh Wycherley, Bailey Faloon, Adam Maher, Stephen Lyons.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 15 LANSDOWNE 20, College Park

Scorers: Dublin University: Tries: Mark Nicholson, Aran Egan; Con: Aran Egan; Pen: Aran Egan

Lansdowne: Tries: Clive Ross, Luke Thompson; Cons: Peter Hastie 2; Pens: Peter Hastie 2

HT: Dublin University 7 Lansdowne 13

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Max O’Reilly; Marcus Kiely, Luis Faria, Gavin Jones, Rob Russell; Aran Egan, Louis O’Reilly (capt); Bart Vermeulen, Mark Nicholson, Thomas Connolly, Harry Sheridan, Jamie Berrisford, Anthony Ryan, Alan Francis, Diarmuid McCormack.

Replacements: Lee Barron, Donnacha Mescal, Ronan Murphy, Aaron Coleman, Cormac King, Mick O’Kennedy.

LANSDOWNE: Stephen Madigan; Sean Galvin, Andy Marks, Paul Kiernan, Michael Silvester; Peter Hastie, Cormac Foley; Frank Kavanagh, Luke Thompson, Ben Popplewell, Dan Murphy, Ruairi Clarke, Clive Ross, Jack O’Sullivan (capt), Mark Boyle.

Replacements: Paddy Nixon, Conan Dunne, Joey Szpara, Michael O’Brien, James Kenny, Eamonn Mills.

GARRYOWEN 17 TERENURE COLLEGE 18, Dooradoyle

Scorers: Garryowen: Tries: Bryan Fitzgerald, Tommy O’Hora; Cons: Tony Butler 2; Pen: Tony Butler

Terenure College: Tries: Campbell Classon, Levi Vaughan; Con: Cathal Marsh; Pens: Cathal Marsh 2

HT: Garryowen 17 Terenure College 10

GARRYOWEN: Liam Coombes; Colm Quilligan, Bryan Fitzgerald, Jack Delaney, Tommy O’Hora; Tony Butler, Jack Oliver; Mark Donnelly, Dylan Murphy, James Kendrick, Tim Ferguson, Kevin Seymour (capt), Cian Hurley, Alan Fitzgerald, Sean Rennison.

Replacements: Niall Fitzgerald, Jack Mullany, Roy Whelan, Des Fitzgerald, Ed Barry, David McCarthy.

TERENURE COLLEGE: Adam La Grue; Stephen O’Neill (capt), Colm de Buitléar, Peter Sylvester, Craig Adams; Cathal Marsh, Alan Bennie; Campbell Classon, Levi Vaughan, Andy Keating, Matthew Caffrey, Michael Melia, Harrison Brewer, Luke Clohessy, Jordan Coghlan.

Replacements: Conor McEvoy, Adam Tuite, Mike Murphy, Conall Boomer, James Thornton, Sam Coghlan Murray.

UCC 9 BALLYNAHINCH 19, the Mardyke

Scorers: UCC: Pens: Daniel Squires 3

Ballynahinch: Tries: Kyle McCall 2, Greg Hutley; Cons: Greg Hutley 2

HT: UCC 3 Ballynahinch 12

UCC: George Coomber; Rob Hedderman (capt), Killian Coghlan, Daniel Squires, Joe O’Leary; Eoin Monahan, Andrew O’Mahony; Alessandro Heaney, Tadgh McCarthy, James French, Richard Thompson, Mark Bissessar, Sam O’Sullivan, Jack O’Sullivan, Jack Kelleher.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Corey Hanlon, Conor Booth, Patrick McBarron, Timothy Duggan, Billy Kiernan.

BALLYNAHINCH: Conor Rankin; Aaron Cairns, Rory Butler, Ryan Wilson, Ronan Patterson; Greg Hutley, Conor McAuley; Nacho Cladera Crespo, Kyle McCall, Peter Cooper, Tom Martin, John Donnan, Thomas Donnan, Oli Loughead, Bradley Luney.

Replacements: David Cooper, Ben Cullen, Gareth Gill, Kyle Gill, Chris Gibson, Callum McLaughlin.

UCD 31 CORK CONSTITUTION 31, UCD Bowl

Scorers: UCD: Tries: Dylan O’Grady, Sean O’Brien, David Ryan, Diarmuid Mangan; Cons: Chris Cosgrave 4; Pen: Chris Cosgrave

Cork Constitution: Tries: Alex McHenry, Max Abbott, James Murphy, Niall Kenneally; Cons: Aidan Moynihan 4; Pen: Aidan Moynihan

HT: UCD 17 Cork Constitution 14

UCD: Chris Cosgrave; Dylan O’Grady, David Ryan, James Tarrant, Jack Ringrose (capt); Tim Corkery, Paddy Patterson; Chris Hennessy, Bobby Sheehan, Evin Coyle, Jonathan Fish, Gerry Hill, Simon Burke, Sean O’Brien, Jack Coolican.

Replacements: Killian McQuaid, Rory Mulvihill, Diarmuid Mangan, Richie Fahy, Luke Maloney, Niall Comerford.

CORK CONSTITUTION: Billy Crowley; JJ O’Neill, Alex McHenry, Niall Kenneally, Sean French; Aidan Moynihan (capt), Duncan Williams; Brendan Quinlan, Max Abbott, Paddy Casey, John O’Callaghan, Cian Barry, John Forde, James Murphy, Luke Cahill.

Replacements: Jack Dinneen, Rory Burke, Conor Kindregan, Malisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat, Gerry Hurley, Greg Higgins.

DIVISION 1B:

BANBRIDGE 22 MALONE 15, Rifle Park

Scorers: Banbridge: Tries: Andrew Morrison, Joe Finnegan, Peter Cromie; Cons: Andrew Morrison, Adam Doherty; Pen: Adam Doherty

Malone: Tries: Claytan Milligan, Dave Cave; Con: Rory Campbell; Pen: Callum Smith

HT: Banbridge 15 Malone 3



BANBRIDGE: Adam Doherty; Conor Field, Joe Finnegan, Ben Carson, Josh Cromie; Andrew Morrison, Neil Kilpatrick; Callum Reid, Peter Cromie (capt), Stuart Cromie, Alex Thompson, Chris Allen, Max Lyttle, Matthew Laird, Robin Sinton.

Replacements: Josh Chambers, Michael Cromie, Ryan Hughes, Alex Weir, Aaron Kennedy, Ross Cartmill.

MALONE: Rory Campbell; Gareth Millar, David McMaster, Nathan Brown, Ben McCaughey; Callum Smith, Shane Kelly; Ben Halliday, Claytan Milligan, Ricky Greenwood, James McAlister, Stewart McKendrick, Daryl Maxwell, Dave Cave (capt), Harry Andrews.

Replacements: Dan Kerr, Aidan McSwiggan, Zach Devine, Jonny Betts, Matthew Neill, Lawson Porter.

CITY OF ARMAGH 20 NAAS 21, Palace Grounds

Scorers: City of Armagh: Tries: Ryan O’Neill, Matthew Hooks 2; Con: Harry Boyd; Pen: Harry Boyd

Naas: Tries: Will O’Brien 2, Bryan Croke; Cons: Peter Osborne 3

HT: City of Armagh 13 Naas 14

CITY OF ARMAGH: Shea O’Brien; Andrew Willis, Tim McNiece (capt), Ross Taylor, Matthew Hooks; Harry Boyd, Gerard Treanor; Paul Mullen, Jack Treanor, Philip Fletcher, Josh McKinley, John Glasgow, Nigel Simpson, Ryan O’Neill, Neil Faloon.

Replacements: Peter Lamb, Dylan Poyntz, James Crummie, James Morton, Chris Colvin, Evin Crummie.

NAAS: Peter Osborne (capt); Donal Conroy, Gary Kavanagh, Matt Stapleton, Sam Cahill; Craig Ronaldson, Connor Halpenny; Jack Barry, Connor Johnson, Adam Coyle, Patrick O’Flaherty, David Benn, Paul Monahan, Will O’Brien, Ryan Casey.

Replacements: John Sutton, Peter King, Paulie Tolofua, Tim Murphy, Bryan Croke, Fionn Higgins.

OLD BELVEDERE 24 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 23, Ollie Campbell Park

Scorers: Old Belvedere: Tries: Joe Horan 2, Calum Dowling; Cons: Justin Leonard 3; Pen: Justin Leonard

St. Mary’s College: Tries: Richie Halpin 2, Myles Carey; Con: Mick O’Gara; Pens: Mick O’Gara 2

HT: Old Belvedere 3 St. Mary’s College 15

OLD BELVEDERE: Colm Hogan; Jack Keating, David Butler, Justin Leonard, Ariel Robles; David Wilkinson, Conall Bird; James Bollard, Joe Horan, Ryan McMahon, Will McDonald, Connor Owende (capt), Fionn Mcwey, Calum Dowling, Paddy Dowling.

Replacements: Shane O’Hehir, Hugh Flood, Tom Mulcair, Jack Breen, Tommy Whittle, Jack Gilheany.

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Dave Fanagan; Matt Timmons, Ryan O’Loughlin, Myles Carey, Craig Kennedy; Mick O’Gara, Colm Reilly; Niall McEniff, Richie Halpin (capt), Mick McCormack, Daniel Leane, Liam Corcoran, David Aspil, Niall Hurley, Ronan Watters.

Replacements: Steven O’Brien, Daniel Lyons, Peter Starrett, Conor Corcoran, Aaron O’Neill, Mark Fogarty.

OLD WESLEY 30 HIGHFIELD 3, Energia Park

Scorers: Old Wesley: Tries: Alex Molloy, Josh Pim, Tommy O’Callaghan, Charlie O’Regan; Cons: Ian Cassidy, Paddy McKenzie; Pens: Ian Cassidy 2

Highfield: Pen: James Taylor

HT: Old Wesley 13 Highfield 0

OLD WESLEY: Alex Molloy; Tommy O’Callaghan, Eoin Deegan, James O’Donovan, David Poff; Ian Cassidy, Ben Murphy; Harry Noonan, Ben Burns, Jacob Barrett, JJ O’Dea, Iain McGann (capt), Will Fay, Josh Pim, Reuben Pim.

Replacements: Robert Byrne, Sam Kenny, Alastair Hoban, Brendan Monahan, Paddy McKenzie, Charlie O’Regan.

HIGHFIELD: Sam Burns; Luke Kingston, Paddy O’Toole, Mark Dorgan, Paul Stack; James Taylor, Chris Banon (capt); James Rochford, Kevin O’Byrne, Daragh Fitzgerald, Dave O’Connell, Fintan O’Sullivan, Ronán O’Sullivan, Cathal Gallagher, Miah Cronin.

Replacements: Travis Coomey, Mick Dillane, Eoin Keating, Eddie Earle, David O’Sullivan, Shane O’Riordan.

SHANNON 62 NAVAN 0, Thomond Park back pitch

Scorers: Shannon: Tries: Alex Long, Ronan Coffey 2, Kelvin Brown, Killian Dineen, Jordan Prenderville, Conor Glynn 2, Penalty try; Cons: John O’Sullivan 5, John Bateman, Pen try con; Pen: John O’Sullivan

Navan: –

HT: Shannon 29 Navan 0

SHANNON: Darren Gavin; Josh Costello, Killian Dineen, Alan Flannery, Jack O’Donnell; John O’Sullivan, Ian Leonard; Kieran Ryan, Alex Long, Roman Salanoa, Ronan Coffey, Jade Kriel, Odhran Ring, Kelvin Brown, Lee Nicholas (capt).

Replacements: Jordan Prenderville, Luke Rigney, Conor Glynn, Jamie Ryan, John Bateman, Colm Heffernan.

NAVAN: Ben Daly; Rory Gordon, Sean McEntagart, Evan Dixon, Ben McEntagart; Colm O’Reilly, Keith Kavanagh; Leigh Jackson, Niall Farrelly, Liam Carroll, Eoghan Noonan, Conor Hand, Conor Ryan, Conor Farrell (capt), Hardus van Eeden.

Replacements: Eoin O’Reilly, Alex McGoey, Andrew Doyle, Ronan Meegan, Paddy Fox, Mark Farrell.

DIVISION 2A:

Ballymena 7 Cashel 17, Eaton Park

Buccaneers 60 Dolphin 7, Creggs RFC

Old Crescent 34 MU Barnhall 27, Takumi Park

Queen’s University 48 Nenagh Ormond 21, Dub Lane

Rainey Old Boys 16 UL Bohemians 21, Hatrick Park

DIVISION 2B:

Dungannon 29 Galway Corinthians 29, Stevenson Park

Galwegians 16 Malahide 17, Crowley Park

Greystones 14 Belfast Harlequins 24, Dr Hickey Park

Sligo v Blackrock College, Hamilton Park (match postponed due to unplayable pitch)

Wanderers 36 Ballina 20, Merrion Road



DIVISION 2C:

Bangor 16 Tullamore 5, Upritchard Park

Bruff 17 Omagh Academicals 15, Kilballyowen Park

Clonmel 27 City of Derry 12, Fethard Town Park

Skerries 41 Midleton 16, Holmpatrick

Sunday’s Well 13 Enniscorthy 12, Musgrave Park