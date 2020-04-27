This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 27 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Munster lock Hayes finishes joint-top try scorer in AIL's Division 1A

Clontarf’s Sean Kearns was top points scorer after his return from Australia.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 27 Apr 2020, 11:50 AM
59 minutes ago 1,663 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5084752

THE IRFU HAS confirmed the final lists of top points scorers and try scorers for Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League, which was cancelled last month along with the rest of domestic Irish rugby.

Former Munster lock Brian Hayes was the joint-top try scorer with eight from Cork Con’s second row, while ex-Ulster scrum-half Aaron Cairns also managed eight tries for Ballynahinch in the 2019/20 campaign before it was cut short.

brian-hayes-during-the-warm-up Hayes came through the Munster academy and played in France before returning to Cork Con. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The overall top points scorer was Clontarf’s Sean Kearns, who returned from a spell playing Shute Shield rugby in Australia to show his talent in the Dublin club’s back three.

Kearns – who also featured for Ulster A this season- scored 107 points in total, edging him just ahead of Young Munster’s Evan Cusack on 104.

Trinity’s Micheal O’Kennedy completed the top three with 92 points.

AIL Divison 1A top try scorers 2019/20:

8 – Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution)

6 – Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), Murray Linn (UCC), Ronan Foley (UCD)

5 – Ross Adair (Ballynahinch), Rob Jermyn (Cork Constitution), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Colm Quilligan (Garryowen), Sam Dardis (Terenure College), Jack Ringrose (UCD)

4 – Jack Power (Clontarf), Ronan Quinn (Dublin University), Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne), Matthew Bowen (UCC), Ryan Murphy (UCC).

AIL Divison 1A top points scorers 2019/20: 

107 – Sean Kearns (Clontarf)

104 – Evan Cusack (Young Munster)

92 – Micheal O’Kennedy (Dublin University)

85 – Sean O’Hagan (Ballynahinch)

57 – Jamie Heuston (Garryowen)

51 – Tim Foley (Lansdowne)

49 – James Tarrant (UCD)

42 – Gerry Hurley (Cork Constitution)

40 – Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution).

Top try scorers for each club:

Ballynahinch: Aaron Cairns – 8

Clontarf: Matt D’Arcy – 6

Cork Constitution: Brian Hayes – 8

Dublin University: Ronan Quinn – 4

Garryowen: Bryan Fitzgerald and Colm Quilligan – 5

Lansdowne: Peter Sullivan and Dan Sheehan – 4

Terenure College: Sam Dardis – 5

UCC: Murray Linn – 6.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie