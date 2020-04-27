Ex-Munster lock Hayes finishes joint-top try scorer in AIL's Division 1A

THE IRFU HAS confirmed the final lists of top points scorers and try scorers for Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League, which was cancelled last month along with the rest of domestic Irish rugby.

Former Munster lock Brian Hayes was the joint-top try scorer with eight from Cork Con’s second row, while ex-Ulster scrum-half Aaron Cairns also managed eight tries for Ballynahinch in the 2019/20 campaign before it was cut short.

Hayes came through the Munster academy and played in France before returning to Cork Con. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The overall top points scorer was Clontarf’s Sean Kearns, who returned from a spell playing Shute Shield rugby in Australia to show his talent in the Dublin club’s back three.

Kearns – who also featured for Ulster A this season- scored 107 points in total, edging him just ahead of Young Munster’s Evan Cusack on 104.

Trinity’s Micheal O’Kennedy completed the top three with 92 points.

AIL Divison 1A top try scorers 2019/20:

8 – Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution)

6 – Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), Murray Linn (UCC), Ronan Foley (UCD)

5 – Ross Adair (Ballynahinch), Rob Jermyn (Cork Constitution), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Colm Quilligan (Garryowen), Sam Dardis (Terenure College), Jack Ringrose (UCD)

4 – Jack Power (Clontarf), Ronan Quinn (Dublin University), Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne), Matthew Bowen (UCC), Ryan Murphy (UCC).

AIL Divison 1A top points scorers 2019/20:

107 – Sean Kearns (Clontarf)

104 – Evan Cusack (Young Munster)

92 – Micheal O’Kennedy (Dublin University)

85 – Sean O’Hagan (Ballynahinch)

57 – Jamie Heuston (Garryowen)

51 – Tim Foley (Lansdowne)

49 – James Tarrant (UCD)

42 – Gerry Hurley (Cork Constitution)

40 – Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution).

Top try scorers for each club:

Ballynahinch: Aaron Cairns – 8

Clontarf: Matt D’Arcy – 6

Cork Constitution: Brian Hayes – 8

Dublin University: Ronan Quinn – 4

Garryowen: Bryan Fitzgerald and Colm Quilligan – 5

Lansdowne: Peter Sullivan and Dan Sheehan – 4

Terenure College: Sam Dardis – 5

UCC: Murray Linn – 6.