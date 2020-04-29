This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
U20s star Jack Crowley's score among nominations for AIL try of the season

There were some stunning efforts on the men’s and women’s leagues this season.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 29 Apr 2020, 1:46 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/5087079

A BRILLIANT CORK Con try finished by Ireland U20s star Jack Crowley is among the five nominations for the men’s Energia AIL try of the season for 2019/20.

The winner of the public vote for the try of the season will be announced at the AIL Awards, with take place on Friday 8 May on Energia’s YouTube and Facebook channels, kicking off at 8pm.

Source: Energia/YouTube

Out-half Crowley was involved twice in Cork Con’s effort against Ballynahinch, with fullback Greg Higgins, wing Sean French, centre Alex McHenry, and scrum-half Duncan Williams all getting on the ball to tee up the U20 international.

Crowley and Con face stiff competition for the award, including Malone’s effort finished by hooker Scott Finlay. Second row pair Ryan Clarke and Matthew Dalton kick-started the passage before a sublime grubber from Connor Spence teed up Finlay.

Former Ireland U20 back row Kelvin Brown picked a superb line to break through for a Shannon try that’s also among the nominations, with that score preceded by some brilliant interplay and offloading.

Dungannon man Peter Cashel’s try was assisted by an intelligent, perfectly-weighted Andrew McGregor diagonal chip, while Conor O’Brien of Nenagh Ormond scored after an audacious cross-field kick by team-mate Fionn McGibney.

Meanwhile, public voting is also open for the women’s AIL try of the season.

Source: Energia/YouTube

Blackrock’s Jenni Burke is among the nominees for a try that saw her rewarded for good support play to follow up a sensational solo run from Hannah O’Connor, which included a dummy kick to bamboozle one defender.

UL Bohemians’ Steph Nunan got on the end of a sweeping attack from a lineout close to the halfway line, with some sharp offloading involved.

Her Bohs team-mate, Alana McInerney, has also been nominated for finishing a thrilling turnover attack that started with Chloe Pearse’s breakdown steal, dynamic burst, and offload.

And Ireland international Nicola Fryday is the fourth nominee for powerfully finishing some outstanding play by Old Belvedere that saw them ignoring awful weather conditions to offload freely on their way towards the tryline.

Mario Rosenstock will host the AIL Awards on 8 May, with other awards on the night including a rising star from each division, men’s player of the year, men’s coach of the year, women’s player of the year, women’s coach of the year, and the Club Scene award.

You can vote for the men’s AIL try of the season here.

And you can vote for the women’s AIL try of the season here.

