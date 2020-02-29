Table-toppers Cork Con whitewash Dublin University as Young Munster win Limerick derby

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND League round-up

DIVISION 1A

Garryowen 7-11 Young Munster, Dooradoyle (played on Friday)

Young Munster mastered some awful conditions at Dooradoyle last night as they boosted their Energia All-Ireland League play-off hopes with an 11-7 victory over second-placed Garryowen.

The early effects of Storm Jorge made ball handling a lottery at times in this Limerick derby. Incessant rain and a howling wind meant scores were at a premium throughout, and Munsters winger Jack Harrington helped himself to a crucial try late in the first half.

Gunning for their tenth win in 11 Division 1A rounds, Garryowen struggled to make a breakthrough and the Cookies crept ahead in the eighth minute thanks to a well-struck penalty from influential young out-half Evan Cusack.

Battling through two sin-bin periods, both sides held firm but Munsters, who visited their local rivals on the back of three successive triumphs, struck just before the break as they took advantage of Munster Academy scrum half Jack Stafford’s yellow card.

The visitors’ forwards carried hard to suck in the defence before Jack Lyons released the backs and Harrington finished off strongly in the right corner. Full-back Alan Tynan was inches away from adding a second try from a Jason Kiely kick through, yet 8-0 was a considerable interval lead for Gearoid Prendergast’s side.

Garryowen went into double figures for first-half penalties conceded, and another one allowed Tynan to kick Munsters further in front in the 44th minute. Conditions in the third quarter seriously deteriorated, and the Garryowen pack took their cue despite losing loosehead Conor Fitzgerald in a lengthy injury stoppage.

They found an edge at scrum time, winning a series of close-in penalties with Munster Academy prop Keynon Knox sent to the bin. Referee Richard Horgan duly rewarded the Light Blues with a penalty try following another powerful shove by Andy Keating and company.

However, the losing bonus point was their only reward as, on a foul night which produced five yellow cards in total, Young Munster deservedly gained revenge for a 19-13 home defeat back in November.

Try: Jack Harrington

Pens: Evan Cusack, Alan Tynan

GARRYOWEN: Jamie Heuston; Colm Quilligan, Bryan Fitzgerald, Jack Delaney, Liam Coombes; Dave McCarthy, Jack Stafford; Conor Fitzgerald, Pat O’Toole, Andy Keating, Tim Ferguson, Kevin Seymour (capt), Cian Hurley, Johnny Keane, Bailey Faloon.

Replacements: Liam Cronin, Corrie Barrett, Roy Whelan, Evan Maher, Hugh O’Brien-Cunningham.

YOUNG MUNSTER: Alan Tynan; Jack Harrington, Harry Fleming, Evan O’Gorman, Jason Kiely; Evan Cusack, Jack Lyons; David Begley, Mark O’Mara, Keynon Knox, Tom Goggin, Sean Rigney, Alan Kennedy (capt), Conor Mitchell, Fintan Coleman.

Replacements: Fergal Lawler, Josh Wycherley, Conor Bartley, Charlie O’Doherty, Luke Fitzgerald.

UCD 22-19 Clontarf, Belfield Bowl

Ronan Foley’s sixth try of the season could be his most important of all after UCD edged out Clontarf 22-19 in a fiercely-contested Energia All-Ireland League tie at Belfield.

Using the rain-soaked pitch to his advantage, number 8 Foley squeezed in under a couple of defenders to score a decisive 70th-minute try in a game that doubled up as the Leinster Senior Cup final. The students are provincial champions for the first time since 2016.

Facing into a gusting wind in the first half, Clontarf’s hopes of bouncing back from a heavy defeat to Garryowen took some early hits. Alex Penny and David Ryan both crossed for the students inside the opening quarter of an hour, adding to James Tarrant’s initial penalty.

It was a fascinating battle at scrum half where Leinster pair Paddy Patterson and Hugh O’Sullivan chipped away behind two determined packs. Closing in on half-time, ‘Tarf got off the mark with a well-worked score from winger Michael Courtney for 15-5.

Good patience by the visiting forwards was rewarded with a 47th minute try, prop Ivan Soroka grounding the ball under a pile of bodies. Courtney was released to complete his brace in the 64th minute, with Sean Kearns adding another well-struck conversion for a 19-15 turnaround in very testing conditions.

However, that good work was undone five minutes later when ‘Tarf captain Michael Noone saw yellow and UCD wrestled back control for the closing stages. Foley swiftly seized his opportunity to drive in low over the line, Tarrant tagging on the extras for a three-point advantage.

Kevin Crokes’ charges showed impressive composure and game management to close out the result, controlling possession with a frustrated Noone watching on from the touchline. UCD have closed the gap on second-placed Garryowen to five points, while ‘Tarf now lie seven points outside of the top four with four rounds remaining.

Scorers for UCD:

Tries: Alex Penny, David Ryan, Ronan Foley

Cons: James Tarrant 2

Tries: Michael Courtney 2, Ivan Soroka

Con: Sean Kearns 2

UCD: David Ryan; Barry Daly, Gavin Mullin, Tommy O’Brien, Adam Marks; James Tarrant, Paddy Patterson; Emmet Burns, Bobby Sheehan, Sam Griffin, Jonny Guy (capt), Charlie Ryan, Stephen McVeigh, Alex Penny, Ronan Foley.

Replacements: Richie Bergin, Rory Mulvihill, Cian Prendergast, Harry Donnelly, Tim Corkery.

CLONTARF: Jack Power; Sean Kearns, Michael Brown, Matt D’Arcy, Michael Courtney; Conor Kelly, Hugh O’Sullivan; Ivan Soroka, Dylan Donnellan, JP Phelan, Tom Byrne, Fionn Gilbert, Tom Ryan, Tony Ryan, Michael Noone (capt).

Replacements: Tadgh McElroy, Ruadhan Byron, Sam Garvey, Angus Lloyd, Gearoid Lyons.

UCC 12-14 Terenure College, the Mardyke

Terenure College registered their first win of 2020 as they outlasted second-from-bottom UCC to triumph 14-12 at a wind-lashed Mardyke.

After picking up four losing bonus points in the last four rounds, ‘Nure finally returned to winning ways as they came from behind to complete a season’s double over the Cork students.

A couple of turnovers proved costly for UCC as they failed to convert their first-quarter pressure into points. All that was forgiven in the 21st minute when Cian Bohane and Harry O’Riordan combined to release Murray Linn into space, and Bohane was up in support to send the full-back sliding over.

Linn’s sixth try of the campaign was converted in the difficult wind by James Taylor, but UCC’s lead was a brief one. Seven minutes later, Terenure used a high-tackle penalty to press through their forwards and replacement Niall O’Sullivan eventually crashed over in the corner from a maul.

Jake Swaine’s excellent conversion tied things up at seven points apiece, yet former Munster centre Bohane starred again in attack as half-time approached. His superb pass released right winger Michael Clune for an unconverted score and a 12-7 lead.

The third quarter was tight and tense, Swaine hitting the post with a penalty and Taylor drawing an effort wide at the other end. But Terenure edged ahead in the 55th minute when young centre Caolan Dooley found enough of a gap to wriggle over with Swaine back on target with an excellent conversion.

Sean Skehan’s side clung onto those extra two points in a gripping finale, ‘Nure standing up to a Bohane-inspired UCC with Peter Claffey, captain Paddy Thornton and Eoin Joyce all having big games up front. They are now ten points clear of the bottom two, and have an eight-point gap to make up on fourth-placed Lansdowne.

Scorers for UCC:

Tries: Murray Linn, Michael Clune

Tries: Niall O’Sullivan, Caolan Dooley

Cons: Jake Swaine 2

UCC: Murray Linn; Michael Clune, Cian Bohane, Harry O’Riordan, Louis Bruce; James Taylor, Louis Kahn; Shane O’Hanlon, Tadgh McCarthy, Bryan O’Connor, Cian Barry, Richard Thompson, Daire Feeney, Rory Suttor, Ryan Murphy (capt).

Replacements: Fergus Hennessy, James French, Aiden Brien, Eoin Monahan, Mark McLoughlin.

TERENURE COLLEGE: Sam Dardis; Jake Swaine, Stephen O’Neill, Caolan Dooley, Cian Croke; Mark O’Neill, Tim Schmidt; Campbell Classen, Robbie Smyth, Liam Hyland, Peter Claffey, Michael Melia, Niall Lalor, Paddy Thornton (capt), Eoin Joyce.

Replacements: Levi Vaughan, Sam McCoy, Niall O’Sullivan, George Morgan, Conor Pender.

Lansdowne 12-6 Ballynahich, Aviva Stadium back pitch

Leinster Academy hooker Dan Sheehan grabbed his fourth try in seven games in Lansdowne’s late 12-6 victory over Ballynahinch on the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch.

Division 1A’s bottom side scrapped for every ball but faltered right at the death as Sheehan’s pushover effort, converted by Tim Foley, saw Lansdowne bounce back from last week’s deflating one-point defeat at Young Munster.

This afternoon’s hard-earned result keeps Mark McHugh’s men in possession of the final play-off place, with Munsters just a point behind them. Only a point still separates battling ‘Hinch from UCC at the foot of the table.

Peter Sullivan, last season’s leading try scorer in the top flight, was back on the scoresheet with a well-taken 10th-minute try out wide. ‘Hinch had former Lansdowne flanker Clive Ross in their back row and lined out with a changed half-back pairing of Greg Hutley and Aaron Cairns.

It was a testing first half for Brian McLaughlin’s charges, yet they dug deep during openside Bradley Luney’s sin-bin period and nipped ahead before the break. Out-half Hutley coolly knocked over two penalties for a 6-5 scoreline.

It was trench warfare during a defence-dominated second period, neither team able to finish off attacks as the tackle counts increased at a rapid rate. ‘Hinch’s lock pairing of Jack Regan and captain John Donnan stood out for their industry on both sides of the ball.

Lansdowne’s enviable habit of producing a strong finish was the undoing of ‘Hinch, though, as they set up the powerful Sheehan for the match winner from a forwards drive. When the play-off picture becomes clearer in a few weeks’ time, the 22-year-old’s touchdown here could be of huge value.

Scorers for Lansdowne:

Tries: Peter Sullivan, Dan Sheehan

Pens: Greg Hutley 2

LANSDOWNE: Tim Foley; Cillian Redmond, Harry Brennan, Conall Doherty, Peter Sullivan; Craig Ronaldson, James Kenny; Martin Mulhall, Dan Sheehan, Adam Boland, Mark Flanagan, Cian O’Dwyer, Jack Dwan (capt), Mark Boyle, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Jamie Kavanagh, Conan Dunne, Adam Curry, Tim Murphy, Tom Roche.

BALLYNAHINCH: Ross Adair; Conor Rankin, Robin Harte, Ryan Wilson, Paddy Wright; Greg Hutley, Aaron Cairns; Ben Cullen, Zack McCall, Jonny Blair, Jack Regan, John Donnan (capt), Clive Ross, Bradley Luney, Marcus Rea.

Replacements: David Cooper, Nacho Cladera Crespo, Conall Boomer, Sean O’Hagan, Chris Gibson.

Dublin University 0-27 Cork Constitution, College Park

The Cork Constitution juggernaut rolls on after whitewashing Dublin University in a 27-0 bonus-point success at a wet and windy College Park.

With four rounds remaining, Cork Con are within touching distance of a home semi-final as third-placed UCD now trail them by 17 points. They have won all 14 of their league matches so far and this was one of their most convincing performances.

Continuing his impressive recent form, Gerry Hurley sniped over for a third-minute try. Indeed, Con were 12-0 up in as many minutes as Aidan Moynihan, making his first start since breaking his leg four months ago, got the back-line firing and winger JJ O’Neill was released for the line.

Trinity had their moments but Con showed just why they boast the best defensive record in the top flight, with an average concession of just 13 points per game. The likes of Rob Russell and the students’ captain James Hickey were foiled by the scramble defence.

As conditions worsened early in the second half, the Division 1A leaders widened the margin to 15 points thanks to a well-hit Moynihan penalty. The hosts’ valiant rearguard was worn down for the fleet-footed O’Neill to complete his brace in the 68th minute.

There was still time for Brian Hickey’s men to pocket their fifth try-scoring bonus point of the campaign, their dynamic pack forcing a late penalty try with players of the calibre of Duncan Williams, Max Abbott and Evan Mintern to call on off the bench.

Tries: Gerry Hurley, JJ O’Neill 2, Penalty try

Cons: Aidan Moynihan, Pen try con

Pen: Aidan Moynihan

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Colm Hogan; Rob Russell, Gavin Jones, James Hickey (capt), Paddy Opperman; Micheal O’Kennedy, Louis O’Reilly; Bart Vermeulen, Ben Nel, Dylan Doyle, Arthur Greene, Jack Dunne, Johnny McKeown, Alan Francis, Anthony Ryan.

Replacements: Mark Nicholson, Thomas Connolly, Joe McCarthy, Jack Connolly, James Fennelly.

CORK CONSTITUTION: Jonathan Wren; JJ O’Neill, Jack Costigan, Alex McHenry, Billy Crowley; Aidan Moynihan, Gerry Hurley; Liam O’Connor, John Sutton, Dylan Murphy, Brian Hayes, Cathal O’Flaherty, James Murphy, Ross O’Neill, David Hyland.

Replacements: Max Abbott, Peter Kelleher, Evan Mintern, Duncan Williams, Bruce Matthews.

DIVISION 1B:

City of Armagh 18-0 Shannon, Palace Grounds

Scorers for City of Armagh:

Tries: Robert Whitten, Neil Faloon

Con: Cormac Fox

CITY OF ARMAGH: Shea O’Brien; Andrew Willis, Chris Colvin, Evin Crummie, Josh Morton; Cormac Fox, Gerard Treanor; Paul Mullen, Jack Treanor, Philip Fletcher, Josh McKinley, Robert Whitten (capt), Nigel Simpson, Barry Finn, Neil Faloon.

Replacements: Jonny Morton, Eoin O’Hagan, James Hanna, Harry Doyle, Jonny Pollock.

SHANNON: Jamie McGarry; Nathan Randles, Pa Ryan, Jack O’Donnell, Eathon Moloney; Jake Flannery, Aran Hehir; Emmett O’Callaghan, Eoghan Clarke, Ciaran Parker, Sean McCarthy, Ronan Coffey, Luke Clohessy, Kelvin Brown, Lee Nicholas (capt).

Replacements: Jordan Prenderville, Tony Cusack, Odhran Ring, Keith Kavanagh, Ben Daly.

Naas 3-6 Banbridge, Forenaughts

Scorers for Naas:

Pens: Bruce Houston, Adam Doherty

NAAS: Peter Osborne; Joe D’Arcy, Craig Adams, James Hawkey, Matt Stapleton; Bryan Croke, Gary Kavanagh; Adam Coyle, Graham Reynolds, Peter King, Paul Monahan, David Benn, Eoin Walsh, Ryan Casey, Paulie Tolofua (capt).

Replacements: Jack Barry, Conor McCormack, Johnny Holmes, Evan Coyle, Ben Swindlehurst.

BANBRIDGE: Adam Doherty; John Porter, Andrew Morrison, Josh Cromie, Joseph Finnegan; Bruce Houston, Jonny Stewart; Callum Reid, John Andrew, Michael Cromie (capt), Robin Sinton, Matthew Laird, Peter Cromie, Ryan Hughes, Greg Jones.

Replacements: Ross Haughey, Richard Graham, Dale Carson, Neil Kilpatrick, Ross Cartmill.

Navan 5-33 Old Wesley, Balreask Old

Scorers for Navan:

Tries: Craig Miller, Josh Pim 2, Penalty try, Stephen Boyle

Cons: Rory Stynes 3, Pen try con

NAVAN: Paddy Fox; Evan Dixon, Kyle Dixon, Chris Ebeling, Ben McEntagart; Colm O’Reilly, Ray Moloney; Brian McGovern, David Clarke, Eoin King, Leigh Jackson, Conor Hand, Conor Ryan (capt), James O’Neill, Bryan McKeever.

Replacements: Gary Faulkner, Shane Faulkner, Peter Flanagan, Riaan van der Vyver, Mark Farrell.

OLD WESLEY: Rory Stynes; Tommy O’Callaghan, David Poff, James O’Donovan, Richie Walsh; Tom Kiersey, Craig Miller; Harry Noonan, Ben Burns, Conor Maguire, Donnchadh Phelan, Iain McGann (capt), Ian Condell, Josh Pim, Paul Derham.

Replacements: Luke Thompson, James Burton, Stephen Boyle, Josh Miller, Paul Harte.

Old Belvedere 12-17 Highfield, Ollie Campbell Park

Scorers for Old Belvedere:

Tries: Ryan McMahon, Peter McCague

Tries: Colin O’Neill, Penalty try, Kevin Slater

Con: Pen try con

OLD BELVEDERE: Dylan Simmons; James McKeown, Jamie McAleese, David Butler, Ariel Robles; Tommy Whittle, Aaron Atkinson; James Bollard, Joe Horan, Ryan McMahon, Connor Owende, Dean Moore (capt), Jack Kelly, Martin Moloney, Sean McCrohan.

Replacements: Ethan Baxter, Adam Howard, Peter McCague, Justin Stapleton, Aaron Sheehan.

HIGHFIELD: Sam Burns; Luke Kingston, Kevin Slater, Mark Dorgan, Colin O’Neill; Shane O’Riordan, Chris Bannon; Michael Dillane, Michael Shinkwin, Tim Ryan, Eoin Keating, Fintan O’Sullivan (capt), Dave O’Connell, Cathal Gallagher, Miah Cronin.

Replacements: Robert Murphy, Rhys Brodie, Eddie Earle, Jack Duffy, Paddy O’Toole.

St Mary’s College 7-19 Malone, Templeville Road

Scorers for St. Mary’s College:

Try: Craig Kennedy

Tries: Joe Dunleavy 2, Connor Spence

Cons: Callum Smith 2

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Ruairi Shields; Hugo Conway, Myles Carey, Matthew Timmons, Craig Kennedy; Mick O’Gara, Paddy O’Driscoll; Tom O’Reilly (capt), Richie Halpin, Michael McCormack, Hugo Diepman, Liam Curran, Peter Starrett, Cillian Dempsey, Nick McCarthy.

Replacements: Sean Healy, Niall McEniff, Daniel Lyons, Sean Heeran, Mark Fogarty.

MALONE: Rory Campbell; Ben McCaughey, Stewart Moore, Nathan Brown, Angus Kernohan; Callum Smith, Connor Spence; Andrew Warwick, Claytan Milligan, Ross Kane, James McAllister (capt), Joe Dunleavy, Ryan Clarke, Dave Cave, Azur Allison.

Replacements: Dan Kerr, Ricky Greenwood, Stuart Dodington, Matty Neill, David McMaster.

DIVISION 2A:

Nenagh Ormond 0-10 UL Bohemians, New Ormond Park (played on Friday)

Ballymena 48-0 Dolphin, Eaton Park

Buccaneers v MU Barnhall, Dubarry Park (match postponed due to unplayable pitch)

Queen’s University 24-7 Old Crescent, Dub Lane

Rainey Old Boys 8-15 Cashel, Hatrick Park

DIVISION 2B

Ballina 12-31 Dungannon, Heffernan Park

Blackrock College 12-0 Belfast Harlequins, Stradbrook

Galway Corinthians v Sligo, Corinthian Park (match postponed due to unplayable pitch)

Greystones 3-19 Wanderers, Dr Hickey Park

Malahide 17-10 Galwegians, Estuary Road

DIVISION 2C

Clonmel 33-5 City of Derry 5, Ardgaoithe

Omagh 15-19 Midleton, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Skerries 31-7 Bruff, Holmpatrick

Sunday’s Well 21-26 Enniscorthy, Irish Independent Park

Tullamore 5-0 Bangor, Spollanstown

