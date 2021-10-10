Cusack's kicking key as Young Munster survive flurry of yellow cards to hand champs Cork Con another defeat

Energia men’s All-Ireland League round-up

EVAN CUSACK KICKED 14 points as Young Munster survived a flurry of yellow cards to defeat Cork Constitution 24-17 at Temple Hill.

Munsters had four players sin-binned, going down to 12 men at one stage in the second half, but they hung on to hand the reigning Energia Men’s All-Ireland League champions a second straight defeat.

Former Cork minor footballer Patrick Campbell scored his first league try for the Cookies, adding to Conor Hayes’ second score of the Division 1A campaign.

However, the visitors’ 18-3 lead came under threat as Con fought back with a penalty try and an excellent Barry Galvin effort.

A late penalty from out-half Cusack was enough to seal the victory, although Con winger JJ O’Neill missed out on an injury-time try when he lost the ball in contact.

Garryowen pushed a point clear at the top of the table following a comprehensive 32-20 win over UCC at a sundrenched Dooradoyle.

Tries from Colm Quilligan (2), Pat O’Toole, Tommy O’Hora and Jamie Shanahan saw the Light Blues make it back-to-back bonus point victories. UCC responded with five pointers from Louis Bruce and replacement Matthew Bowen.

Munster’s John Hodnett continued his injury comeback and helped UCC to level matters at 10-all for half-time. Garryowen began to take control and retook the lead in the 48th minute.

Shanahan and Quilligan combined down the right before the latter kicked in behind the UCC defence. George Coomber collected but his attempted clearance was snaffled by Quilligan who went in under the posts for Tony Butler to convert.

Leinster Development XV out-half Charlie Tector led the scoring as Lansdowne overcame a highly-fancied Terenure College 39-26 in an absorbing Division 1A game at Lakelands Park.

Tector, a late call-up to the starting line-up, landed 14 points from the tee, supplementing tries from Cormac Foley, Luke Thompson, Sean Galvin, Mark Boyle and Eamonn Mills.

Terenure had three tries – including a first one for new signing Jordan Coghlan – and were only 24-23 behind entering the final quarter.

However, Mark McHugh’s men hit another gear when number 8 Boyle broke clean through from a ruck, Tector fired over another penalty, and full-back Mills crossed for the clincher in the 73rd minute.

Hooker Dylan Donnellan scored the only try as Clontarf came from behind to beat Ballynahinch 13-3 in a serious arm wrestle at Ballymacarn Park.

A fired-up ‘Hinch led 3-0 at the interval, defences were on top as Greg Hutley’s 19th-minute penalty got the home side on the board.

Leinster’s David Hawkshaw, who started again at out-half, kicked Clontarf level before Donnellan got in under Ben Cullen’s challenge to score a crucial 54th-minute try, his second in as many league matches.

There were chances at both ends but a late Hawkshaw penalty sealed the result for the north Dubliners, and also took a losing bonus point away from Adam Craig’s charges.

A dominant display from Dublin University earned them a 31-0 triumph and the Dudley Cup, following a one-sided encounter with arch rivals UCD at Belfield on Friday night.

What a difference a week makes, as Trinity leaked 35 points to a Liam Coombes-inspired Garryowen just last Saturday. The swift turnaround in fortunes makes this result all the more impressive.

The set piece proved lucrative for Tony Smeeth’s youngsters in the second half as they scored a steamrolling maul try from more than 20 metres out, finished by hooker Mark Nicholson.

A penalty try from a scrum was their other score of the half. The visitors’ pack had an evident edge over UCD both in the tackle and at the breakdown, with the speed of ball being the key to their dominance.

14 points from the boot of out-half Mick O’Kennedy kept Trinity ticking on the scoreboard, as they built a 19-0 interval lead. UCD centre Chris Cosgrave, the Ireland Under-20 and Sevens international, was well marshalled throughout.

The only try of the opening period came from some individual brilliance from loosehead prop Giuseppe Coyne after he followed up his own chip kick out wide.

Results

Round 2 — Saturday, October 9

DIVISION 1A:

Ballynahinch 3-13 Clontarf, Ballymacarn Park

Scorers for Ballynahinch: Pen: Greg Hutley

Scorers for Clontarf: Try: Dylan Donnellan; Con: David Hawkshaw; Pens: David Hawkshaw 2

BALLYNAHINCH: Paddy Wright; Shane Ball, Ryan Wilson, Tagen Strydom, Aaron Cairns; Greg Hutley, Chris Gibson; Ben Cullen, Zack McCall (capt), Kyle McCall, Thomas Donnan, John Donnan, Reuben Crothers, Oli Loughead, Callum Irvine.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Harry Simpson, Bradley Luney, James Simpson, Conor McAuley, Jack Milligan.

CLONTARF: Conor Kearns; Seni Reilly Ashiru, Michael Courtney, Matt D’Arcy (capt), Jordan Mulvaney; David Hawkshaw, Angus Lloyd; Darragh Bolger, Dylan Donnellan, Vakh Abdaladze, Fionn Gilbert, Cormac Daly, Brian Deeny, Martin Moloney, Tony Ryan.

Replacements: Aidan O’Kane, Ben Griffin, Adrian D’Arcy, Andrew Feeney, Aitzol Arenzana-King, Max Kearney.

Cork Constitution 17-24 Young Munster, Temple Hill

Scorers for Cork Constitution: Tries: Penalty try, Barry Galvin; Cons: Pen try con; Pen: Aidan Moynihan

Scorers for Young Munster: Tries: Conor Hayes, Patrick Campbell; Con: Evan Cusack; Pens: Evan Cusack 4

CORK CONSTITUTION: Billy Crowley; Barry Galvin, Bruce Matthews, Niall Kenneally, JJ O’Neill; Aidan Moynihan (capt), Duncan Williams; Gavin Duffy, Luke McAuliffe, Dylan Murphy, Cian Barry, Eoin Quilter, John Forde, Michael Casey, David Hyland.

Replacements: Jack Dinneen, Brendan Quinlan, Paddy Casey, Conor Kindregan, John Poland, Tomas Quinlan.

YOUNG MUNSTER: Patrick Campbell; Conor Hayes, Pa Ryan, Harry Fleming, Shay McCarthy; Evan Cusack, Adam Maher; David Begley, Mark O’Mara, Colm Skehan, Tom Goggin, Sean Rigney, Alan Kennedy (capt), Dan Walsh, Bailey Faloon.

Replacements: Peter Meyer, Paul Allen, Fintan Coleman, John Foley, Jack Lyons, Jason Kiely.

Garryowen 32-20 UCC, Dooradoyle

Scorers for Garryowen: Tries: Colm Quilligan 2, Pat O’Toole, Tommy O’Hora, Jamie Shanahan; Cons: Tony Butler 2; Pen: Tony Butler

Scorers for UCC: Tries: Louis Bruce, Matthew Bowen; Cons: Darragh French, Joe O’Leary; Pens: Darragh French 2

GARRYOWEN: Jamie Shanahan; Colm Quilligan, Bryan Fitzgerald, Jack Delaney, Tommy O’Hora; Tony Butler, Edmond Barry; Mark Donnelly, Pat O’Toole, Darragh McCarthy, Paddy Kelly, Kevin Seymour (capt), Tim Ferguson, Johnny Keane, Alan Fitzgerald.

Replacements: Dylan Murphy, Jack Mullany, Roy Whelan, Aaron Cosgrove, Hugh O’Brien-Cunningham, Jack Madden.

UCC: George Coomber; Louis Bruce, Darragh French, Daniel Squires, Timothy Duggan; Cian Whooley, Luke Kerr; Alessandro Heaney, Billy Kingston, Corey Hanlon, Edwin Edogbo, Mark Bissessar, Jack Kelleher, Ronan Barry, John Hodnett.

Replacements: Harry Jephson, Alan McDonald, Sam O’Sullivan, Joe O’Leary, Cian Bohane, Matthew Bowen.

Terenure College 26-39 Lansdowne, Lakelands Park

Scorers for Terenure College: Tries: Craig Adams 2, Jordan Coghlan; Con: James Thornton; Pens: James Thornton 3

Scorers for Lansdowne: Tries: Cormac Foley, Luke Thompson, Sean Galvin, Mark Boyle, Eamonn Mills; Cons: Charlie Tector 4; Pens: Charlie Tector 2

TERENURE COLLEGE: Colm de Buitlear; Craig Adams, Stephen O’Neill, Caolan Dooley, Jake Swaine; James Thornton, Alan Bennie; Campbell Classon, Conor McCormack, Adam Tuite, Luke Clohessy, Stephen Caffrey, Harrison Brewer, James Connolly, Jordan Coghlan.

Replacements: Levin Vaughan, Andy Keating, Matthew Caffrey, Peter Sylvester, Sam Coghlan Murray, Adam La Grue.

LANSDOWNE: Eamonn Mills; Sean Galvin, Paul Kiernan, Corey Reid, Harry Brennan; Charlie Tector, Cormac Foley; Ben Popplewell, Luke Thompson, Greg McGrath, Joey Szpara, Jack Dwan, Clive Ross, Jack O’Sullivan (capt), Mark Boyle.

Replacements: Jamie Kavanagh, Frank Kavanagh, Conan Dunne, Mark Hernan, James Kenny, Matt Healy.

UCD 0-31 Dublin University, Belfield Bowl (played on Friday)

Scorers for UCD: –

Scorers for Dublin University: Tries: Giuseppe Coyne, Mark Nicholson, Penalty try; Cons: Mick O’Kennedy, Pen try con; Pens: Mick O’Kennedy 4

UCD: Niall Comerford; David Heavey, Chris Cosgrave, Tim Corkery, Jack Ringrose (capt); James Tarrant, Harry Donnelly; Christopher Hennessy, Bobby Sheehan, Evin Coyle, Jack Gardiner, Gerard Hill, Diarmuid Mangan, Donal McMahon, Dan O’Donovan.

Replacements: Richie Bergin, Rory McGuire, Fergus Hughes, Robert Gilsenan, James Moriarty, Jamie Murphy.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Luis Faria; Cian Stack Crotty, Liam Turner, Gavin Jones, Marcus Kiely; Mick O’Kennedy, Louis O’Reilly; Giuseppe Coyne, Mark Nicholson, Thomas Connolly, Jamie Berrisford, Harry Sheridan, Anthony Ryan, Alan Francis, Rowan Murphy.

Replacements: Ben Nel, Bart Vermeulen, Aaron Coleman, Michael McGagh, Cormac King, Aran Egan.

DIVISION 1B:

City of Armagh 32-18 Old Belvedere, Palace Grounds

Scorers for City of Armagh: Tries: Kyle Faloon, Andrew Willis, Shea O’Brien, Penalty try; Cons: Kyle Faloon 2, Pen try con; Pens: Kyle Faloon 2

Scorers for Old Belvedere: Tries: Paddy Dowling, James McKeown; Con: Justin Leonard; Pens: Justin Leonard 2

CITY OF ARMAGH: Kyle Faloon; Andrew Willis, Shea O’Brien, Chris Colvin, Matthew Hooks; Romain Morrow, Alex Johnston; Peter Lamb, Jack Treanor, Philip Fletcher, John Glasgow, Josh McKinley, Nigel Simpson, James Hanna, Ryan Finlay.

Replacements: Jonny Morton, Eoin O’Hagan, Oli Millar, James Morton, Gerard Treanor, Evin Crummie.

OLD BELVEDERE: Colm Hogan; James McKeown, David Butler, Robbie Deegan, Billy O’Hora; Justin Leonard Peter O’Beirne; Jerry Cahir, John McKee, Stewart Maguire, Paddy Dowling, Dean Moore (capt), Colin Mallon, Ethan Baxter, Tom Ryan.

Replacements: Joe Horan, Ryan McMahon, Will McDonald, Jack Breen, Briain Leonard, Jack Gilheany.

Naas 41-24 Malone, Forenaughts

Scorers for Naas: Tries: Bryan Croke 2, Peter Osborne 2, Fionn Higgins; Cons: Peter Osborne 5; Pens: Peter Osborne 2

Scorers for Malone: Tries: Adam McNamee, David McMaster, Lewis Finlay; Cons: Rory Campbell 3; Pen: Rory Campbell

NAAS: Peter Osborne (capt); Donal Conroy, Gary Kavanagh, Craig Ronaldson, Fionn Higgins; Bryan Croke, Conor Halpenny; Adam Coyle, John Sutton, Peter King, Paul Monahan, David Benn, Ryan Casey, Will O’Brien, Paulie Tolofua.

Replacements: Connor Johnson, Stephen Lackey, Cillian Dempsey, Barry Finan, Matt Stapleton, Sam Cahill.

MALONE: Aaron Sexton; David McMaster, Ben McCaughey, Gareth Millar, Andrew Bryans; Rory Campbell, Shane Kelly; Tommy O’Hagan, Dan Kerr, Aidan McSwiggan, Adam McNamee, Stewart McKendrick, Daryl Maxwell, Dave Cave (capt), Max Porter.

Replacements: Scott Finlay, Ben Halliday, Richard Greenwood, Lewis Finlay, Jonny Betts, Sean Lynch.

Navan 17-42 Highfield, Balreask Old

Scorers for Navan: Tries: Jack Nelson, Hardus van Eeden; Cons: Liam McLoughlin 2; Pen: Liam McLoughlin

Scorers for Highfield: Tries: Ronan O’Sullivan, Miah Cronin 2, Chris Banon, Paul Stack 2; Cons: James Taylor 6

NAVAN: Liam McLoughlin; Paddy Fox, Sean McEntagart, Harry Hester, Ben McEntagart; Colm O’Reilly, Ray Moloney; Niall Farrelly, Jack Nelson, Eoin King, Andrew Doyle, Conor Hand, Shane Faulkner, Conor Farrell, Hardus van Eeden.

Replacements: Gary Faulkner, Liam Carroll, Ronan Meegan, Owen Duggan, Riaan van der Vyver, Willie McAleese.

HIGHFIELD: Luke Kingston; Ben Murphy, Paddy O’Toole, Mark Dorgan, Paul Stacey; James Taylor, Chris Banon (capt); James Rochford, Travis Coomey, Daragh Fitzgerald, Eoin Keating, Dave O’Connell, Ryan Murphy, Ronan O’Sullivan, Miah Cronin.

Replacements: Robert Murphy, Mick Dillane, Fintan O’Sullivan, Eddie Earle, Shane O’Riordan, Gavin O’Leary.

Shannon 32-10 Banbridge, Thomond Park back pitch

Scorers for Shannon: Tries: Jordan Prenderville, Jack O’Donnell, Alan Flannery, Aran Hehir, Daniel Okeke; Cons: John O’Sullivan 2; Pen: John O’Sullivan

Scorers for Banbridge: Try: Robin Sinton; Con: Adam Doherty; Pen: Adam Doherty

SHANNON: Jamie McGarry; Ikem Ugwueru, Killian Dineen, Alan Flannery, Jack O’Donnell; John O’Sullivan, Aran Hehir; Conor Glynn, Jordan Prenderville, Luke Rigney, Ronan Coffey, Sean McCarthy, Odhran Ring, Kelvin Brown, Lee Nicholas (capt).

Replacements: Gus Harrington, Darragh McSweeney, Kieran Ryan, Ben Sargent, Ian Leonard, Daniel Okeke.

BANBRIDGE: Adam Doherty; Alex Morrow, Andrew Morrison, Ross Cartmill, Ben Lavery; Josh Cromie, Neil Kilpatrick; Michael Cromie, Peter Cromie, Stuart Cromie, Chris Allen, Brendan McSorley, Alex Weir, Ryan Hughes, Robin Sinton.

Replacements: Tim Savage, Josh Chambers, Alex Thompson, Matthew Laird, Lewis Nelmes, Harry Bird.

St Mary’s College 18-20 Old Wesley, Templeville Road

Scorers for St. Mary’s College: Tries: Richie Halpin, Mark Fogarty; Con: Conor Dean; Pens: Conor Dean 2

Scorers for Old Wesley: Tries: James O’Donovan, JJ O’Dea; Cons: Josh Miller 2; Pens: Josh Miller 2

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Ruairi Shields; Mark Fogarty, Myles Carey, Mick O’Gara, Craig Kennedy; Conor Dean, Adam McEvoy; Niall McEniff, Richie Halpin (capt), Mick McCormack, Liam Curran, Liam Corcoran, David Aspil, Nick McCarthy, Niall Hurley.

Replacements: Jamie Coolican, Tom O’Reilly, Ian Wickham, Joe Nolan, Aaron O’Neill, Hugo Conway.

OLD WESLEY: Conor Gaston; Tommy O’Callaghan, James O’Donovan, David Poff, Nathan Randles; Josh Miller, Ian Cassidy; Harry Noonan, Ben Burns, Sam Kenny, JJ O’Dea, Iain McGann (capt), Will Fay, Alastair Hoban, Reuben Pim.

Replacements: Howard Noonan, Robbie Browne, Brian Short, Daire Feeney, Paddy McKenzie, Charlie O’Regan.

DIVISION 2A:

Cashel v Nenagh Ormond, Spafield (Covid-19 affected match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

Ballymena 29 Buccaneers 22, Eaton Park

Dolphin 56 Rainey Old Boys 13, Musgrave Park

MU Barnhall 38 UL Bohemians 13, Parsonstown

Old Crescent 21 Queen’s University 40, Rosbrien

DIVISION 2B:

Ballina 36 Blackrock College 36, Heffernan Park

Dungannon 19 Sligo 17, Stevenson Park

Galway Corinthians 29 Belfast Harlequins 10, Corinthian Park

Malahide 7 Greystones 50, Estuary Road

Wanderers 46 Galwegians 13, Merrion Road

DIVISION 2C:

Bruff 17 Skerries 18, Kilballyowen Park

City of Derry 10 Enniscorthy 48, Judge’s Road

Clonmel 13 Bangor 29, Ardgaoither

Midleton 14 Sunday’s Well 6, Towns Park

Omagh Academicals 16 Tullamore 19, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields.