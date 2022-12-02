Two-time AFLW Premiership winner Ailish Considine departs from Adelaide Crows

Ailish Considine [left] has been with the Crows since 2019.

CLARE DUAL STAR Ailish Considine will be departing from AFLW side Adelaide Crows after five seasons with the club.

Considine, who joined the side as their first international recruit in 2019, won two Premiership titles with the Crows but has struggled with injury recently.

The Ladies Football and camogie player clocked up 26 games, and kicked nine goals during her time at the club Down Under.

“Ailish hurt her hamstring early on this season then after reaggravating it a few weeks later, she was unable to play a game in Season Seven,” Head of Women’s Football Phil Harper said in a statement released by the club today.

“In the end, the decision was made to not offer Ailish a contract for next year as we continue to rejuvenate our squad.

“We appreciate everything Ailish has done for the Crows, it’s no mean feat to give up her life to move to the other side of the world to play for our Club.

“She will always be a part of the Crows family and a dual Premiership player.”

Gavin Cooney

