Clare star Considine signs new deal with 2019 AFLW champions Adelaide Crows

CLARE STAR AILISH Considine has signed a new deal with Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] side Adelaide Crows.

The new contract extension will keep Considine with the crows for at least another year as she follows on from fellow Irish players who have all signed new AFLW deals this week.

Aisling McCarthy became the first Irishwoman to move between AFLW clubs when she switched to the West Coast Eagles from the Western Bulldogs on a two-year deal.

Mayo sisters, Niamh and Grace will be joined by the Tipperary star at the club for the upcoming season after they also signed contract extensions this week.

Considine, who first joined the Adelaide Crows in 2018, enjoyed another successful stint last year to help the Crows become AFLW champions with Considine kicking a goal in the Grand Final against Carlton.

The 2020 season was cut short in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with no premiership cup being awarded.

Considine’s side finished second from bottom in the Conference A ladder when the league was cancelled for the year.

“We are pleased this group of players have committed to our Club,” Crows General Manager of Football Administration Phil Harper said following the announcement of nine players signing new deals with the club.

“[Rhiannon] Metcalfe, Considine, [Renee] Forth and [Hannah] Button are premiership players. They have played important roles in our team on and off the field, and we look forward to this continuing next season.”

Adelaide co-captain Erin Phillips is also in that group of nine players that is staying on with the club.

