Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 31 March, 2019
Clare's Considine helps Adelaide to emphatic AFLW Grand Final win in front of 53,000

The Kilmihil forward scored an early goal as the Crows eased past Carlton.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 31 Mar 2019, 9:52 AM
45 minutes ago 1,503 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4569516

CLARE’S AILISH CONSIDINE has capped a stellar maiden season in the Australian Football League Women’s (AFLW) with her Adelaide Crows side crowned champions. 

aflw Champions: Adelaide Crows. Source: AFL Women's Twitter.

The Crows, who added a second title to the inaugural league victory in 2017, were 10.3 (63) to 2.6 (18) winners over Carlton in front of a record-shattering crowd of 53,034 at the Adelaide Oval.

Not only was it a record crowd for a women’s game of Aussie Rules, the attendance was also the fifth-highest for a football match at that venue.

Consdine again impressed in the Grand Final, scoring an early first-quarter goal as her side powered to an extremely dominant 45-point win.

And the 26-year old had her mother, her brother and her sister, Irish rugby international Eimear, to share the celebrations with after they made the long journey Down Under.

A serious knee injury sustained by Adelaide superstar Erin Phillips cast a shadow over the 2017 and 2019 champions’ emphatic win. Before leaving the field in the third quarter with a torn ACL, she contributed a massive 18 disposals and two goals though.

Kilmihil forward Considine signed a professional rookie contract with Adelaide last September, off the back of the CrossCoders camp which saw 11 Irish athletes trial for AFLW deals in Melbourne. 

ailish Source: Dani Abbracciavento Twitter.

Herself, Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy and Donegal’s Yvonne Bonner were all snapped up, the other duo going to 2018 champions Western Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney (GWS) Giants respectively.

Five Irish stars plied their trade in the third edition of the Australian league this year, the remaining two being Mayo pair Cora Staunton (GWS) and Sarah Rowe (Collingwood).

AFLW CROWS CATS Winning: Ailish Considine. Source: AAP/PA Images

