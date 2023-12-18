Two-time AFLW champion Ailish Considine calls time on six-season career

CLARE’S AILISH CONSIDINE has called time on her AFLW career after six seasons across two clubs — and two Premiership titles.

Considine, 31, joined Adelaide Crows in 2019 as their first international recruit.

A talented Gaelic footballer back home, she initially caught the eye on a CrossCoders trial in Melbourne.

Advertisement

Considine played 26 games across five seasons at Adelaide and was involved in their 2019 and 2022 successes. In ’19, she became the first Irishwoman to win an AFLW title, kicking one of her nine goals for the club in the Grand Final.

Injury did hamper the latter stages of her time there, and she joined North Melbourne as a replacement player for Vikki Wall ahead of the 2023 season.

With two premierships next to her name, Ailish Considine has announced her retirement ❤️



Honouring this year's retirees, thanks to @Hostplus. pic.twitter.com/oR6tbNGQbE — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) December 17, 2023

Again, she encountered setbacks, but made one appearance in the Round 3 win over Geelong. North Melbourne — also home to Erika O’Shea and Niamh Martin — reached the Grand Final this season, but fell short to Brisbane Lions.

Tributes have been paid to Considine as she closes this chapter in her sporting career.

“It’s no easy feat to move to the other side of the world to play a new sport, and we congratulate Ailish on her career and what she has achieved,” North Melbourne Head of Women’s Football Nathan Hrovat said.

“While she was only a Roo for a small part of her AFLW journey, we thank Ailish for her contribution to our program and wish her the best in the next chapter of her life.”

“Wishing two-time Crows Premiership player Ailish Considine all the best with her next chapter,” Adelaide added on social media, echoing her most recent club’s words.