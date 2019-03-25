Irish involvement confirmed for AFLW Grand Final as Clare forward free to play

AFTER PLENTY OF Irish involvement throughout the AFLW season, Clare’s Ailish Considine is the last player standing after her Adelaide Crows side sealed their Grand Final spot at the weekend.

The Crows face Carlton in the league’s third decider on Sunday at the Adelaide Oval, nailing down the date following a 11-7 (73) to 1-1 (7) win over Geelong.

Kilmihill forward Considine has been key for the Adelaide outfit of late, kicking three goals in the past two weeks, but there were question marks over her involvement in the showpiece after two incidents in their 66-point preliminary final win.

The 26-year-old is free to play — and on the brink of capping her maiden campaign with a title lift — after being offered a reprimand with an early plea for guilty conduct.

The rough conduct charge related to a third-quarter incident involving Danielle Orr — it was assessed as careless with low impact and high contact — while a tackle on Georgia Clarke also came under scrutiny.

Prior to her performance against Geelong, Considine was superb against Melbourne with two goals in three minutes — a definite response to being dropped for their previous clash.

Considine — sister of Irish rugby international Eimear — is one of five Irish players to impress in the AFLW this season.

11-time All-Star Cora Staunton and Donegal ace Yvonne Bonner starred for Greater Western Sydney (GWS) Giants, Mayo star Sarah Rowe was with Collingwood and Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy plied her trade with 2018 champions Western Bulldogs.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: