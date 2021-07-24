3-6 for magic Mackin as Armagh see off Mayo to reach All-Ireland quarter-finals

Armagh 3-14

Mayo 0-12

By PJ Leddy

AIMEE MACKIN LED the way with a haul of 3-6 as Armagh set up a TG4 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final date with Meath after this impressive Group 1 victory at Ballinamore.

Mayo, who had already qualified for the knockout stages, will face neighbours Galway in the quarter-finals next weekend.

Armagh led by 1-8 to 0-6 at the break after Mackin got in for her first goal after eight minutes following an earlier exchange of points between Rachel Kearns and Aoife McCoy.

The 2020 Footballer of the Year followed up with a couple of points and Mayo goalkeeper Aisling Tarpey did well to deny Niamh Coleman a 14th minute goal.

Mackin and Grace Kelly exchanged points for Armagh to lead by 1–4 to 0–2 at the first water break.

Mayo came more into the game in the second quarter with Kelly getting two while Sarah Rowe and Sarah Howley added one each.

But Armagh matched them through McCoy and Fionnuala McKenna hitting a point each, while Mackin landed two more to lead by five at the interval.

Mackin wrapped up the issue in the third quarter when she completed her hat-trick, finishing off a good move then slotting home a penalty to put the issue beyond doubt.

Mayo’s only response was a couple of points from Howley and one from Kelly.

Armagh continued to dominate and substitute Niamh Reel added two points and Kelly Mallon also hit the target.

Mayo lost Kearns and Sinead Cafferky to the sin bin as Mackin, Reel and Mallon extended Armagh’s lead as they head into their quarter-final meeting against Meath on the back of an impressive eleven-points win.

Mayo will now need to regroup for their showdown with old rivals Galway next weekend.

Scorers for Armagh: A Mackin 3–6 (3f); A McCoy, N Reel & K Mallon (1f) 0–2 each, F McKenna, N Coleman 0-1 each.

Scorers for Mayo: G Kelly & S Howley (2f) 0–4 each, R Kearns 0–3; S Rowe 0–1.

ARMAGH: A Carr; S Marley, C McCambridge, G Ferguson; E Lavery, L McConville, T Grimes; K Mallon, N Coleman; B Mackin, C O’Hanlon, F McKenna; A Mackin, A McCoy, A Clarke.

Subs: C. Marley for O’Hanlon (32); N Reel for Lavery (38); A Henderson for McKenna (51); M Sheridan for Grimes (52), S Grey for Marley (57).

MAYO: A Tarpey; S Lally, C McManamon, O. Conlan; T O’Connor, C Whyte, K Sullivan; F Doherty, S Cafferky; F McHale, R Kearns, S Rowe; G Kelly, S Howley, T Needham.

Subs: E Ronayne for Lally (ht); N Kelly for Needham (35); M Corbett for Doherty (36); L Cafferky for O’Connor (50), R Durcan for Corbett (50).

Referee: Maggie Farrelly (Cavan).

***

Waterford 3-16

Tyrone 0-12

By Aisling Clery

Katie Murray hit 2-3 as Waterford booked their place in the TG4 All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals with a convincing victory at St Loman’s Mullingar.

Katie Murray (file pic). Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

They will now meet Cork in the quarter-finals of the competition next weekend after they pulled away just before the interval.

Tyrone’s Niamh O’Neill hit ten points over the hour including seven frees, but it wasn’t enough and they now face into a relegation battle.

The opening quarter was a tight affair with Chloe Fennell and Aoife Murray hitting points in a bright start by Waterford but O’Neill, who scored five points in the opening half, hit back with a couple of frees for Tyrone.

Waterford got on top after the first water break, rapidly hitting 1-4. A couple of points from Eimear Fennell was followed by one from centre-back Karen McGrath and then Katie Murray hit low to the net and Waterford never looked back.

They pushed on after the restart. Fennell landed another free before Murray got her second goal and also added a point.

Aileen Wall got in for Waterford’s third goal after 37 minutes as they built up an unassailable lead.

Tyrone never gave up. Niamh O’Neill and Grainne Rafferty scored points for Kevin McCrystal’s side in the second half but the elusive goals they chased just did not come and points from Murray and Fennell wrapped up a fine performance for the Deise as they sealed their spot against Cork in the knockout stages.

Scorers for Waterford: K Murray 2-3, E Fennell 0-6 (5f), A Wall 1-0, C Fennell 0-3 (2f), Karen McGrath 0-1, Kate McGrath 0-1, A Murray 0-1, M Dunford 0-1.

Scorers for Tyrone: N O’Neill 0-10 (7f), G Rafferty 0-2.

WATERFORD: R Landers, M Dunford, L Mulcahy, R Casey, M Wall (C), K McGrath, A Mullaney, C Fennell, E Murray, R Tobin, K McGrath, A Murray, E Fennell, K Murray, A Wall.

Subs: S Dunphy for E Fennell (45), N Power for A Wall (48), L Cusack for Mullaney (49), B McMaugh for Tobin (51), C McCarthy for A Murray (53).

TYRONE: M Maxwell, J Barrett, T McLaughin (C), C Hunter, J Lyons, C Kelly, D Gallagher, A McHugh, EJ Gervin, N Hughes, R Fay, N Woods, N O’Neill, G Rafferty, C McCaffrey.

Subs: E Mulgrew for Lyons (34), S Byrne for Fay (36), L Kane for Maxwell (37), A McConnell for Hunter (44), G McKenna for C Kelly (45)

Referee: John Devlin (Galway).