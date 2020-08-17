Armagh star forward hits eight goals as deadly inter-county duo in devastating club form

STAR ARMAGH DUO Aimee Mackin and Caroline O’Hanlon were in devastating goalscoring form this weekend in their respective senior club championship clashes.

Deadly duo: Aimee Mackin and Caroline O'Hanlon. Source: Inpho.

Mackin, not long after returning to action after her recovery from a cruciate knee injury, scored eight goals for her Shane O’Neill’s side on Saturday night while 2014 Footballer of the Year O’Hanlon accounted for six goals as Carrickcruppen saw off Dromahill.

Having played her first competitive game in a year last weekend, 23-year-old Mackin hit 8-1 as Shane O’Neill’s enjoyed a 10-9 to 2-3 quarter-final win over Crossmaglen Rangers.

And Manchester Thunder netball star O’Hanlon — wearing number nine but playing on the square, deployed to the full-forward position — led the way as Carrickcruppen were 10-10 to 1-6 winners in their tie.

Jerome Quinn was there to capture the action from that one, and reports that three-time All-Star O’Hanlon completed a hat-trick in just over 90 seconds early on:

Source: Jerome Quinn Twitter.

Elsewhere in the Orchard county, Armagh Harps knocked out defending champions Clann Eireann on Saturday as championships continue across the length and breadth of the country.

Donegal star Geraldine McLaughlin has also been in fine scoring form for her club Termon as the Ulster champions’ defence of the senior crown continues.

2018 and 2019 All-Ireland champions Mourneabbey have opened their campaign in Cork with a draw agaisnt West Cork and a win over Éire Óg, while Foxrock-Cabinteely have been motoring well in Dublin.

And in Mayo, Cora Staunton’s Carnacon were 1-19 to 1-9 winners over Sarah Rowe’s Kilmoremoy in their most recent outing.

Sorry I got that score wrong...in half an hour @AimeeMackin actually scored 8.01...just got that confirmed 🤦‍♂️ — Sports DNA - Brendan Monaghan (@mungo4) August 15, 2020

Six goals for Caroline O’Hanlon and eight (yes, EIGHT) for Aimee Mackin in their respective @ArmaghLGFA club championship games tonight.



What’s in the water around those parts? Feel free to share it out. — Emma Duffy (@emmaduffy_) August 15, 2020

Results from some of the weekend’s senior club clashes are available here on the LGFA website.

