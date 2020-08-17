This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 17 August, 2020
Armagh star forward hits eight goals as deadly inter-county duo in devastating club form

Aimee Mackin scored eight goals at the weekend, while Caroline O’Hanlon fired six.

By Emma Duffy Monday 17 Aug 2020, 7:08 PM
1 hour ago 1,187 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5178304

STAR ARMAGH DUO Aimee Mackin and Caroline O’Hanlon were in devastating goalscoring form this weekend in their respective senior club championship clashes.

armagh duo Deadly duo: Aimee Mackin and Caroline O'Hanlon. Source: Inpho.

Mackin, not long after returning to action after her recovery from a cruciate knee injury, scored eight goals for her Shane O’Neill’s side on Saturday night while 2014 Footballer of the Year O’Hanlon accounted for six goals as Carrickcruppen saw off Dromahill.

Having played her first competitive game in a year last weekend, 23-year-old Mackin hit 8-1 as Shane O’Neill’s enjoyed a 10-9 to 2-3 quarter-final win over Crossmaglen Rangers.

And Manchester Thunder netball star O’Hanlon — wearing number nine but playing on the square, deployed to the full-forward position — led the way as Carrickcruppen were 10-10 to 1-6 winners in their tie.

Jerome Quinn was there to capture the action from that one, and reports that three-time All-Star O’Hanlon completed a hat-trick in just over 90 seconds early on:

Screenshot 2020-08-17 at 18.55.27 Source: Jerome Quinn Twitter.

Elsewhere in the Orchard county, Armagh Harps knocked out defending champions Clann Eireann on Saturday as championships continue across the length and breadth of the country.

Donegal star Geraldine McLaughlin has also been in fine scoring form for her club Termon as the Ulster champions’ defence of the senior crown continues.

2018 and 2019 All-Ireland champions Mourneabbey have opened their campaign in Cork with a draw agaisnt West Cork and a win over Éire Óg, while Foxrock-Cabinteely have been motoring well in Dublin.

And in Mayo, Cora Staunton’s Carnacon were 1-19 to 1-9 winners over Sarah Rowe’s Kilmoremoy in their most recent outing.

Results from some of the weekend’s senior club clashes are available here on the LGFA website.

