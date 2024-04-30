Áine Donegan secures US Open qualification for second-straight year

CLARE AMATEUR ÁINE Donegan has once again secured qualification to the US Women’s Open.

The Lahinch golfer booked her place at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania courtesy of rounds of 68 and 67 at a qualifier event in Texas. A cumulative score of nine-under was enough to finish first, one shot clear of Taiwan’s Huai-Chien Hsu, who also booked qualification. Savannah Barber missed out by finishing third, two shots behind Donegan.

It means a second-straight appearance for Donegan at the US Open, having emerged as one of the great storylines of last year’s event at Pebble Beach. Though her clubs arrived late and her driver was broken, Donegan shot an opening-round 69 to trail the leaders by a single shot at the end of the first day’s play. She was still among the top 10 at the halfway point of the third round, and finished in a tie for 45th place, having battled a cold on the final day.

Donegan, 22, remains an amateur, and studies at Louisiana State University. Leona Maguire will also be in the field at the US Open, which begins a month from today on 30 May.