Galway star Áine McDonagh set for AFLW move

GALWAY FOOTBALLER AND NUIG Mystics basketballer Áine McDonagh is set for a move to the AFLW to join Hawthorn, The42 understands.

McDonagh will become the first Irish AFLW Hawk. The Melbourne club have two Irishmen on their AFL list, Meath’s Conor Nash and Westmeath’s Fionn O’Hara.

The Moycullen star broke onto the Galway seniors in 2018 as an athletic and rangy half-forward and later lined out in midfield for Galway’s All-Ireland final loss against Dublin.

More recently, she scored nine points and six rebounds as NUIG Mystics claimed the InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division One National Cup with a win over Griffith College Templeogue.

Advertisement

Hawthorn have lined up several expansion signings in recent weeks as they prepare for their first season in the league.

McDonagh is one of three Irish players set to take up offers in Australia. As previously reported by The42, 2021 Footballer of the Year Vikki Wall of Meath and Cork All-Star Erika O’Shea will join North Melbourne. All three are working with AFL talent ID and elite skills coach Mike Currane in preparation for the move.