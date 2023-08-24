Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Aine O'Gorman (centre) at the World Cup with Ireland.
# Ireland WNT
Ireland centurion announces international retirement
Aine O’Gorman says time to ‘let the next generation get their chance’ playing for their country.
1.2k
1
58 minutes ago

AINE O’GORMAN HAS announced her retirement from international football after representing Ireland at the World Cup.

The 119-times capped defender will continue her club career with Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland, but says it’s time to “let the next generation get their chance” playing for their country.

O’Gorman, 34, previously stepped away from Ireland duty before being brought back into the fold by Vera Pauw in 2020.

The defender was also a key figure in the Ireland squad that successfully took on the FAI to ensure better standards and practices for the women’s game in 2017.

“To my team-mates through the years, you are not just talented footballers but more importantly great people,” she wrote.

“We stuck together through it all and I’ve made friends for life and memories to last forever. Thank you to all of the managers and staff members who have helped me at both club and international level.”

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     