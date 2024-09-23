Fremantle's Áine Tighe ruled out for remainder of AFLW season with ACL injury

ÁINE TIGHE WILL miss the rest of the AFLW season with Fremantle after rupturing her right ACL.

It’s the third time the Leitrim woman has suffered the injury, having twice previously torn her ACL in her left knee.

Tighe, 32, is the Dockers’ vice-captain this year. The key forward has led the club’s goalkicking in the past two campaigns.

“We are all devastated for Áine,” said Fremantle’s head of AFLW, Claire Heffernan.

“She is an incredibly important player and leader in our team and will be sorely missed on the field for the remainder of the 2024 season.

“We have no doubt Áine will use every ounce of her determination to attack her rehabilitation with gusto.

“We as a club will be steadfast in our support of her and will go above and beyond to make sure she has everything she needs to heal and repair from this injury.”