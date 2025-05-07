Galway's Daithí Burke to miss Wexford clash after receiving one-game ban for Tullamore red

GALWAY DEFENDER DAITHÍ Burke will miss his county’s Leinster hurling championship meeting with Wexford at Pearse Stadium this Saturday after receiving a one-match suspension for his red card against Offaly.

Burke was sent off for a reckless strike of the hurley on Offaly’s Brian Duignan after the half-time whistle had blown in Galway’s 2-25 to 1-14 victory in Tullamore two weekends ago.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old Burke, who broke his hurley off Duignan’s shoulder and sparked a bout of handbags between the sides, only received his marching orders from referee James Owens at the start of the second half.

Burke requested a hearing which took place on Tuesday. He received a one-match ban which will rule him out of Saturday’s important visit of Wexford to Salthill.

Burke was found to be in breach of Rule 7.2 (b), Category III, T.O. 2025, which precludes players from “behaving in any way which is dangerous to an opponent”.

Former Tribesman captain Burke reserves the right to appeal against the decision.