Man United announce 'All Or Nothing' documentary for 2026/27 season

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE announced that the club’s 2026/27 season will feature in Amazon Prime’s All or Nothing series.

The Old Trafford will follow Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester City who have also appeared on the highly acclaimed fly-on-the-wall programme.

Filming will begin this summer with the show promising viewers “unprecedented access” inside the Man United dressing room, as well as their Carrington training facilities.

“Now is the right time to open our doors, so that for the first time our fans around the world can see behind the scenes of a club which means so much to so many people,” Manchester United Chief Communications Officer, Toby Craig said in a statement on the club website.

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“This documentary will showcase Manchester United’s unique people, ambition and culture; from the iconic atmosphere at Old Trafford to the work that goes on behind the scenes every day at Carrington.

“We will share some of the stories of this historic club both with our fans and new audiences around the world as we compete at the highest level, both domestically and in the Champions League.”