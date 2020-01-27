This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 27 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It doesn’t look great at this stage' - Blow as Leitrim star suffers another knee injury ahead of AFLW debut

‘She is such an exciting player and has done everything right for the club so far,’ says Áine Tighe’s manager at Fremantle.

By Emma Duffy Monday 27 Jan 2020, 2:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,002 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4981422
Áine Tighe at the CrossCoders AFLW camp last May.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Áine Tighe at the CrossCoders AFLW camp last May.
Áine Tighe at the CrossCoders AFLW camp last May.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LEITRIM STAR ÁINE Tighe has suffered a blow ahead of her potential Aussie Rules league debut with Fremantle after sustaining a knee injury in their final pre-season match.

Tighe was forced off after “landing awkwardly” in the third quarter of Freo’s 17-point loss to 2019 Premier champions Adeladie Crows, for whom Clare’s Ailish Considine plies her trade. 

27-year-old Tighe had caught the eye in leading the ruck division in Fremantle’s earlier practice match last week, and had been doing the same on Saturday until she suffered the cruel blow.

“If there’s a position Freo can ill-afford to lose a player, it’s the ruck,” Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] reporter Sarah Black tweeted at the time of the incident.

“Irishwoman Aine Tighe just went down after landing awkwardly. In a lot of pain and not looking good at all.”

Fremantle have since confirmed that Tighe was “sent for scans to determine the extent of the injury,” with manager Trent Cooper offering an update via the club’s website.

“It doesn’t look great at this stage but we will get some scans next week on her left knee,” he said. “At this stage we have our fingers crossed, that she is okay but if not we will have our full support behind her.

She is such an exciting player and has done everything right for the club so far.

Should it be another serious knee injury, it would be a hammer blow for the Kiltubrid star who had only recently made a full recovery from an ACL setback.

Since undergoing cruciate surgery in June 2018, the high-scoring forward had not been involved in the Leitrim inter-county set-up but landed an AFLW deal with Fremantle through the CrossCoders programme, alongside Louth star Kate Flood last May.

Another knee injury to Adelaide’s Deni Varnhagan and a concussion suffered by Sophie Li also hampered the match in Mandurah, while Freo’s first-round clash is against Geelong on Sunday, 9 February at Fremantle Oval.

Elsewhere over the weekend there was plenty of Irish interest as Melbourne beat Collingwood by 14 points, 2018 champions Western Bulldogs beat Geelong by 12, North Melbourne were eight-point winners over Carlton, St Kilda beat Gold Coast by 22 points and Greater Western Sydney [GWS] Giants were 34-point winners over Brisbane 

Donegal ace Yvonne Bonner kicked a goal for GWS as she continues her preparations for her second season in the league, while Mayo and “Irish rookie Grace Kelly was a strong target up forward” for West Coast, though they suffered a 28-point loss at the hands of Richmond.

18 Irishwomen will feature in the AFLW this spring, with Richmond and Carlton kicking off proceedings on Friday, 7 February.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie