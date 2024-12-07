Sandown set to race but Aintree and Chepstow abandoned

SANDOWN’S BETFAIR TINGLE Chase card has been passed fit to race following a second inspection but conditions will continue to be monitored.

The news is not so positive at both Aintree and Chepstow, however, with the strong winds of Storm Darragh forcing both to abandon.

Sandown officials had a first look at 7.30am and while they found conditions raceable, it was thought prudent to have another look at 9.30am to be on the safe side.

After that a statement that was released read: “Following our 9.30am inspection, the track and conditions are currently safe for racing and today’s Betfair Tingle Creek Saturday will go ahead.

“We will continue to monitor the forecast and conditions. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”

Aintree on Merseyside was set to feature the Boylesports Becher Chase, one of only a handful of races each season over the famous Grand National fences.

Due to its distance of three miles and two furlongs it is seen as a good trial for the big race in April but this year’s contest has been beaten by the weather.

A weather warning had been issued for the area and with gusts of wind up to 60mph forecast, officials felt it was prudent to make an early decision.

A post on X read: “Unfortunately our Becher Chase raceday has been abandoned following our morning inspection.

“We have continued to monitor conditions and the weather forecast throughout the night and into this morning, and we are already experiencing significant gusts of wind which are causing damage to the track infrastructure.

“The outlook for the day is for further significant winds. making it unsafe for racing. The safety of our participants, visitors and teams is our number one priority.”

Chepstow was due to stage a trial for its Welsh Grand National, which is held on 27 December.

However, the decision was taken just after 7am that conditions were too dangerous with wind gusts of up to 35mph.

Complicating matters further was that both the Severn Bridge and the Prince of Wales Bridge were closed in both directions seriously affecting journeys to and from Wales.

Wetherby’s meeting, due to begin at 10.35am, also survived an inspection. Huntingdon’s Peterborough Chase card on Sunday is subject to a 7.30am precautionary inspection.