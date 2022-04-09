Fairytale Aintree Grand National win for Emmet Mullins and Sam Waley-Cohen

AMATEUR RIDER SAM Waley-Cohen enjoyed a fairytale finale to his career as steered Noble Yeats to victory in the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

Noble Yeats ridden by jockey Sam Waley-Cohen. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

The 39-year-old announced his intention to retire on Thursday, nominating Emmet Mullins’ charge as his farewell ride in the world’s most famous steeplechase.

Sent off at 50-1, few would have expected Noble Yeats to strike in the extended four-and-a-quarter-mile showpiece – but he ran a magnificent race as he fended off the 15-2 favourite Any Second Now for a famous National success, with Mullins, a nephew of trainer Willie, enjoyed a landmark success.

In a dramatic finish, the winner held off Any Second Now, trained by Ted Walsh and with Mark Walsh on board.

Coming to the last they were the only pair in contention and under a strong drive, Noble Yeats kept finding more to prevail in the colours of Waley-Cohen’s father, Robert.

Delta Work (10-1) was third with Santini (33-1) in fourth. Last year’s winner Minella Times, for the successful Rachael Blackmore-Henry de Bromhead partnership, was an early faller.

Celebrations for Sam Waley-Cohen. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

"I'm gutted. I'll pick myself up and move on. I've known Emmet since he was a child. Congratulations to him, he's making a fair fist of training racehorses. I'm trying to be gracious in defeat."



Ruby Walsh can't hide his disappointment for Any Second Now's second place finish. pic.twitter.com/36k6o6Xgce — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) April 9, 2022

