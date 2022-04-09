Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 9 April 2022
Advertisement

Fairytale Aintree Grand National win for Emmet Mullins and Sam Waley-Cohen

50-1 shot Noble Yeats took the glory.

By Press Association Saturday 9 Apr 2022, 5:31 PM
20 minutes ago 6,607 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5734672

AMATEUR RIDER SAM Waley-Cohen enjoyed a fairytale finale to his career as steered Noble Yeats to victory in the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

noble-yeats-ridden-by-jockey-sam-waley-cohen-right-wins-the-randox-grand-national-handicap-chase-during-grand-national-day-of-the-randox-health-grand-national-festival-2022-at-aintree-racecourse-li Noble Yeats ridden by jockey Sam Waley-Cohen. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

The 39-year-old announced his intention to retire on Thursday, nominating Emmet Mullins’ charge as his farewell ride in the world’s most famous steeplechase.

Sent off at 50-1, few would have expected Noble Yeats to strike in the extended four-and-a-quarter-mile showpiece – but he ran a magnificent race as he fended off the 15-2 favourite Any Second Now for a famous National success, with Mullins, a nephew of trainer Willie, enjoyed a landmark success.

In a dramatic finish, the winner held off Any Second Now, trained by Ted Walsh and with Mark Walsh on board.

Coming to the last they were the only pair in contention and under a strong drive, Noble Yeats kept finding more to prevail in the colours of Waley-Cohen’s father, Robert.

Delta Work (10-1) was third with Santini (33-1) in fourth. Last year’s winner Minella Times, for the successful Rachael Blackmore-Henry de Bromhead partnership, was an early faller.

noble-yeats-ridden-by-sam-waley-cohen-celebrates-winning-the-randox-grand-national-handicap-chase-during-grand-national-day-of-the-randox-health-grand-national-festival-2022-at-aintree-racecourse-liv Celebrations for Sam Waley-Cohen. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie