History maker! Rachael Blackmore wins the Aintree Grand National on Minella Times

RACHAEL BLACKMORE MADE history at Aintree today by winning the Grand National on Minella Times for trainer Henry De Bromhead.

The leading jockey at Cheltenham last month, the Tipperary native became the first female jockey to win the leading race at Aintree.

Minella Times came home first with Balko Des Flos in second and Ted Walsh’s Any Second Now in third.

More to follow…

