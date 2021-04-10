BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 10 April 2021
History maker! Rachael Blackmore wins the Aintree Grand National on Minella Times

More glory for trainer Henry De Bromhead.

By Press Association Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 5:28 PM
5 minutes ago 3,690 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/5406030
Image: PA
Image: PA

RACHAEL BLACKMORE MADE history at Aintree today by winning the Grand National on Minella Times for trainer Henry De Bromhead.

The leading jockey at Cheltenham last month, the Tipperary native became the first female jockey to win the leading race at Aintree.

Minella Times came home first with Balko Des Flos in second and Ted Walsh’s Any Second Now in third.

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

