This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 16 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Aintree Grand National has been cancelled due to coronavirus

Officials accept that it would not be possible to stage the race behind closed doors.

By Niall Kelly Monday 16 Mar 2020, 8:43 PM
40 minutes ago 1,643 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5048694
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE 2020 AINTREE Grand National has been cancelled after officials accepted that it would not be possible to stage the historic race behind closed doors.

The Jockey Club made the announcement this evening in light of new public health guidance issued by the UK government in the fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. 

The three-day Aintree Festival, of which the Grand National is the centrepiece, was due to take place from 2-4 April at the Liverpool track.

The decision signals the first time since the end of the Second World War that the race will not take place. The 1993 Grand National was run but the result was declared void following a false start, while the 1997 race was postponed by two days following a bomb threat from the Provisional IRA. 

Tiger Roll, owned by Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud, was favourite for this year’s renewal where he was bidding to match Red Rum’s three wins and also become the first horse to win the race in three successive years.

“The Randox Health Grand National Festival was just three weeks away and it’s very clear to us it will not be possible for the event to take place,” Sandy Dudgeon, Senior Steward of The Jockey Club said in a statement.

“Public health must come first.

“We were working on a plan to stage the Grand National behind closed doors given its importance to the racing industry and beyond, but following the new Government measures confirmed this evening to help to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, this is not a viable option.

“I know this is hugely disappointing news for the many people who work in our sport and the many millions who were looking forward to this year’s event, but very sadly these are exceptional times and this is the responsible thing to do.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie