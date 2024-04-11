Lengthy stewards' inquiry before Townend and Mullins win Aintree Hurdle

IMPAIRE ET PASSE had to survive a lengthy stewards’ inquiry before being declared the winner of the William Hill Aintree Hurdle.

Willie Mullins’ evens favourite rounded the final bend on the bridle but did not run straight to the line as both Langer Dan and Bob Olinger, steered by Rachael Blackmore, threw down their challenges in what was a thrilling finish to the Grade One contest.

Impaire Et Passe, with Paul Townend on board, appeared to cross Langer Dan’s path after the last, while Bob Olinger also seemed to drift inwards on the run to the line, leaving Langer Dan sandwiched between them.

The judge was required to split the trio as they crossed the line, with Impaire Et Passe coming home a nose in front of Bob Olinger, with Langer Dan a further short head back in third.

A stewards’ inquiry was soon called, but Impaire Et Passe was eventually confirmed the victor, much to Mullins’ delight.

He said: “It was a long wait but I was pretty confident we’d keep it once I’d seen the overhead angle, I thought that gave us a great chance.

“When Paul and Harry (Skelton on Langer Dan) crossed after the last hurdle there was never any interference and I thought it would be hard to change it.

“On balance it was a hard result to change as Paul thought he was idling in front, which is a legitimate excuse. It will be interesting to hear how it went in there.

“This season hasn’t gone to plan so to get him back to win a Grade One and a race of this magnitude is pleasing but one thing I have to say is Rachael (Blackmore on Bob Olinger) probably gave hers the ride of the race, even though she didn’t win.

“He could go to Punchestown or we might think about France.”

Trainer Henry de Bromhead was pleased with Bob Olinger’s run, although he felt his charge had been unfortunate in defeat.

He said: “He’s been brilliant all season and I’m delighted with the way he’s run today, it’s just a shame not to win but there we go.

“I thought we were unlucky to be fair, he got bumped at the second-last, crossed at the last and bumped after the last, but that’s the way the stewards looked at it and we just have to accept that.

“He ran a huge race and it’s brilliant to have him back. I would say it’s unlikely he’ll run at Punchestown, he has an entry so we’ll see, but that was a tough race.”

Earlier, Gerri Colombe battled to victory to take the William Hill Bowl Chase at Aintree.

Jack Kennedy celebrates after Gerri Colombe won at Aintree.

Gordon Elliott’s Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up was sent off the 9-4 favourite and travelled competitively throughout under Jack Kennedy.

He was ridden rounding the home turn but as stamina came to the fore up the run in, he locked horns with Ahoy Senor.

While Lucinda Russell’s charge did his best to fight back up the inside, Gerri Colombe was just too strong and came home half a length in front.

Corbetts Cross finished a further two and a quarter lengths back in third.

Sir Gino preserved his flawless record with a neat victory in the Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson’s gelding missed the Cheltenham Festival as the stable was under a cloud and looked to claim his first Grade One in Liverpool instead.

Under Nico de Boinville, he did so with little fuss, winning comfortably as the 11-10 favourite after a good jump at the last.

And the day began with Il Etait Temps cruised to success in the Close Brothers Manifesto Novices’ Chase as the Grand National meeting got underway at Aintree.

Willie Mullins’ grey was ridden by Paul Townend and travelled patiently at the rear of the field of five.

He was always in touch, however, and was able to pick off each of his rivals to take up the lead ahead of the last fence and went on to prevail comfortably at 3-1.

The race saw another clash between the Paul Nicholls-trained Ginny’s Destiny and Dan Skelton’s Grey Dawning, with the latter having come out on top at Cheltenham.

He was favourite to do so again but Harry Skelton was just niggling to keep in contention at the top of the straight.

Harry Cobden looked to have saved a bit on Ginny’s Destiny but the Mullins runner, as so often, looked in a different league. He hit the front and, despite making a bit of a mess of the last fence, had plenty left in the locker.

Ginny’s Destiny just held off Grey Dawning for second.