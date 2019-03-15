Manley grabs hat-trick in Drogheda, while Athlone win away to Bray

ATHLONE TOWN PULLED level at the top of the formative SSE Airtricity League First Division table thanks to a 1-0 win away to Bray Wanderers.

Skipper Aaron Brilly slammed in the only goal of the game with 31 minutes played, converting Darren Meenan’s ball in from the right.

The win at the Carlisle Grounds means the midlanders pull level with the Seagulls at the summit.

Also in the nine-point club tonight are Shelbourne after they found form in the second half to run out 3-0 winners over Wexford.

File photo: Shels' Oscar Brennan was part of his side's win this evening. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Darragh Noone opened the scoring five minutes after the restart with a classy curled shot to the top corner from 20 yards and Ryan Brennan and Daniel Byrne completed a comfortable win for Shels.

Cabinteely went to Drogheda level on four points with the Louthmen, but fired four second-half goals past Paul Skinner to move up the table with a 4-1 away win.

The first three goals of the game belonged to Rob Manley and two of them came via the penalty spot. His 19-minute treble put the game beyond the hosts before Mark Hughes’ quality consolation.

Even that fine long-range strike was cold comfort for Drogs as it was followed by a 90th-minute own-goal by Luke Gallagher to send Cabinteely back down the M1 happy with their evening’s work.

Limerick secured their first win of the new season with a 3-1 win over Munster rivals Cobh Ramblers.

Having been held scoreless for the opening three matches, Kieran Hanlon made sure to make up for lost time, his brace bookmarked Connor Ellis’ 30th-minute strike and the Ramblers’ response from Jaze Kabia. Limerick held their 3-1 lead through to the finish.

Galway United travel to Longford tomorrow, for the last of the weekend’s division one matches.