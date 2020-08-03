This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Airtricity League match postponed amid suspected Covid case for Waterford player

The player travelled with the squad for their match against Shelbourne on Saturday.

By Sean Farrell Monday 3 Aug 2020, 11:25 AM
Waterford manager John Sheridan with his players at Tolka Park on Saturday.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

TOMORROW’S SSE AIRTRICITY Premier League match between Sligo Rovers and Waterford has been postponed due to a suspected Covid-19 case among the Waterford squad.

A statement from the league this morning says that the player did not take the field in Saturday’s meeting with Shelbourne, but did travel for the match with his team-mates.

With the player reporting symptoms of Covid-19, he has not since trained and the club suspended their training session ahead of a test for the suspected case.

The statement adds: “The FAI’s medical team will now review all aspects of this case before making any further decisions.”

The Airtricity League returned to competitive action on Friday nearly five months after the new 2020 season was called to a halt.

