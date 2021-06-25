Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 25 June 2021
Huge blow for Tipperary as two-time All-Ireland winner suffers cruciate injury

Aishling Moloney is set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 25 Jun 2021, 5:58 PM
42 minutes ago 989 Views 1 Comment
Tipperary's Aishling Moloney.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Tipperary's Aishling Moloney.
Tipperary's Aishling Moloney.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE TIPPERARY LADIES have suffered a huge blow ahead of the championship following the news that star player Aishling Moloney has suffered a cruciate injury.

Moloney, who was named the 2019 LGFA Intermediate Player of the Year, confirmed the news of the dreaded knee injury on her Instagram account today.

“Joining the ACL club for a while,” the two-time All-Ireland intermediate winner wrote. “Shall be back.”

Moloney was forced off during her side’s Division 1B clash with Dublin in Thurles earlier this month with what looked like a leg injury. She is now set for a long spell on the sidelines after sustaining a medial knee ligament injury last year. 

A dual-player with her club Caher, Moloney will be a major loss to Declan Carr’s side as they prepare to get their championship campaign underway next month.

They have been drawn in Group 2 of the senior championship, and will face Cork and Meath in their round-robin fixtures on 17 July and 24 July.

Tipperary will also go into those crunch ties without Aisling McCarthy who signed a new deal with AFLW side West Coast Eagles this week after her season Down Under was derailed by knee injuries.

She is continuing with her recovery at home in Ireland although it’s not clear when she will return to full fitness.

