BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 28 February 2021
Advertisement

Cavan star kicks sixth goal in five games to help Collingwood maintain 100% record

Aishling Sheridan’s scintillating form in Australia continued, while Mayo’s Kelly sisters helped West Coast Eagles to their first win of 2021.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 28 Feb 2021, 11:24 AM
1 hour ago 868 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5368007
Aishling Sheridan celebrating with her team-mates.
Image: Collingwood AFLW.
Aishling Sheridan celebrating with her team-mates.
Aishling Sheridan celebrating with her team-mates.
Image: Collingwood AFLW.

CAVAN STAR AISHLING Sheridan kicked her sixth goal in five Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] games overnight, her scintillating form inspiring Collingwood to an unbeaten season thus far.

The Pies maintained their 100% record with a 7.7 (49) to 1.8 (14) win over Melbourne, and soared to the top of the Premiership ladder after the Irish-heavy affair [deferred coverage available on TG4 this afternoon at 2pm, highlights programme Monday 8pm].

The 35-point victory also means that Collingwood are the only unbeaten side in the league after Round Five, winning five from five.

Dublin duo Sinéad Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy featured for Melbourne, but Sheridan was the pick of the bunch, stealing the Irish headlines once again. 

The Mullahoran forward capitalised on a Melbourne mistake in the second quarter, splitting the posts with Collingwood’s second goal from close range on the back of a brilliant intercept.

“Sheridan can line them up and go bang,” the commentator noted afterwards.

One half of her side’s “firing Irish duo,” as CrossCoders agent Jason Hill told The42 in his latest preview, Sheridan’s partner-in-crime Sarah Rowe was absent from the matchday squad this weekend due to a shoulder injury.

The Mayo ace “is set to be sidelined for 2-3 weeks” after sustaining further damage to a persistent shoulder injury in last weekend’s win over North Melbourne.

Likewise, Dublin’s Lauren Magee was absent from the Demons’ line-up for their second defeat on the bounce after her debut last weekend.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Elsewhere, Mayo’s Kelly sisters helped West Coast Eagles to their first win of 2021 — and second AFLW victory ever — after a thrilling encounter with Gold Coast Suns, in which they prevailed on a 5.4 (34) to 4.9 (33) scoreline.

Grace kicked a stunning goal in the opening quarter off her left boot after a snap around the body and incredible work through the middle from Mikayla Bowen. 

The younger of the pair, Niamh, made her return after a lay-off due to a dislocated finger, but Tipperary star Aisling McCarthy — one of West Coast’s top players this year — was a late withdrawal after sustaining a knee injury last weekend. 

And in Sunday’s third game Adelaide Crows were 8.13 (61) to 1.2 (8) winners over St Kilda. Clare’s Ailish Considine was named as an emergency replacement for the Crows, paving the way for her return from a concussion setback next weekend.

Collingwood are currently four clear atop the ladder, while Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions are next in line in second on percentage, with Áine Tighe’s Fremantle, Considine’s Crows — reigning champions from 2019 — and Western Bulldogs also level on 16 points.

Related Reads

26.02.21 AFLW review and preview - injury blow for Collingwood's 'firing Irish duo' and 'write Cora off at your peril'
19.02.21 Mayo team-mates facing off and '2021's breakout star' - what to expect from the Irish in Oz this weekend
15.02.21 'A shining light' and 'a live wire' - the nine Irish stars that featured Down Under this weekend

Screenshot 2021-02-28 at 11.20.25 The top of the AFLW ladder currently; the top six head for finals. Source: AFLW.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie