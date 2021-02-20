Aishling Sheridan continues goalscoring form in another Collingwood win

CAVAN’S AISHLING SHERIDAN was to the fore once more as Collingwood made it four AFLW wins on the trot this morning at the expense of fellow title chasers North Melbourne.

The 24-year-old from Mullahoran continued her fine goalscoring form to open her team’s account in a game which saw the Roos held goalless for the first time ever.

Sarah Rowe also featured in Collingwood’s 4-4 to 0-8 victory, but there was disappointment for fellow Mayo woman Aileen Gilroy, who was part of a North Melbourne side that has now suffered back-to-back losses.

Sheridan, who also assisted one of Chloe Molloy’s two goals, already has five goals to her own credit since the campaign began on 28 January.

Aishling Sheridan is just so dangerous around goals, she has the first for the Pies ⚫⚪#AFLW | #AFLWNorthPies pic.twitter.com/YRCpXirmBu — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) February 20, 2021

Earlier on, Fremantle Dockers – for whom Leitrim’s Áine Tighe remains absent through injury – trounced Gold Coast Suns by 55 (7.13) to 6 (1.0).

Carlton ran out 51 (8.3) to 46 (7.4) winners against Richmond.