Dublin: 12°C Saturday 20 February 2021
Aishling Sheridan continues goalscoring form in another Collingwood win

Disappointment for Aileen Gilroy as North Melbourne were comprehensively beaten.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Feb 2021, 11:47 AM
1 hour ago 1,385 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5360600
Aishling Sheridan (left) of Collingwood (file pic).
Image: AAP Image/James Ross
Aishling Sheridan (left) of Collingwood (file pic).
Aishling Sheridan (left) of Collingwood (file pic).
Image: AAP Image/James Ross

CAVAN’S AISHLING SHERIDAN was to the fore once more as Collingwood made it four AFLW wins on the trot this morning at the expense of fellow title chasers North Melbourne.

The 24-year-old from Mullahoran continued her fine goalscoring form to open her team’s account in a game which saw the Roos held goalless for the first time ever.

Sarah Rowe also featured in Collingwood’s 4-4 to 0-8 victory, but there was disappointment for fellow Mayo woman Aileen Gilroy, who was part of a North Melbourne side that has now suffered back-to-back losses.

Sheridan, who also assisted one of Chloe Molloy’s two goals, already has five goals to her own credit since the campaign began on 28 January.

Earlier on, Fremantle Dockers – for whom Leitrim’s Áine Tighe remains absent through injury – trounced Gold Coast Suns by 55 (7.13) to 6 (1.0).

Carlton ran out 51 (8.3) to 46 (7.4) winners against Richmond.

