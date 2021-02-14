Cavan's Sheridan bags brace of goals as Collingwood continue perfect start

CAVAN’S AISLING SHERIDAN enjoyed another impressive display for Collingwood this weekend as the Magpies continued their perfect start to the 2021 AFLW season.

Sheridan picked up a brace of goals in the first and third quarters to help her side to a 7.6 (48) to 4.7 (31) win over Richmond.

Collingwood now have three wins from three as they sit in second place on the ladder, level on points with current leaders Fremantle. Third-placed Melbourne also have 12 points at the summit of the table.

Sarah Rowe was also in action for Collingwood against Richmond, picking up 11 disposals and eight kicks.

Sheridan’s first goal came was a stunning long-range effort off the right boot. With just over a minute remaining in the opening quarter, Sheridan fetched a pass and made a quick turn before drilling the ball high to let it bounce in between the posts for a goal.

A great long range goal on the turn for @AishlingSherdo as @CollingwoodAFLW make it 3 from 3 in Round 3 of @aflwomens 💪☘️💚 @CavanLGFA pic.twitter.com/Ryfi2R7TVI — AFL Ireland Womens (@AFLIrelandWomen) February 14, 2021

Her second goal was a similar score from a narrow angle in the early stages of the third quarter, with the Cavan forward finding her range again to extend her side’s advantage.

And make that another one @AishlingSherdo on fire for @CollingwoodAFLW



“She’s a GEM!”



pic.twitter.com/vENGluabJ2 — AFL Ireland Womens (@AFLIrelandWomen) February 14, 2021

Elsewhere on Sunday, Fremantle Dockers overcame Ailish Considine’s Adelaide Crows by 7.1 (43) to 1.7 (13).

Considine has been a consistent performer for the Crows in recent seasons but is unavailable for selection at the moment after suffering a concussion last weekend.