Tipperary star Aisling McCarthy makes AFLW switch to Irish-heavy Fremantle

AISLING MCCARTHY has made a switch to Fremantle Dockers from West Coast Eagles in the AFLW.

The Tipperary star was part of a trade between the clubs, with Roxy Roux going the other way as well as a higher Draft pick.

McCarthy moves Fremantle clear as the side with the most Irish players, with Áine Tighe (Leitrim), Orlagh Lally (Meath), Amy Mulholland (Armagh) and Joanne Cregg (Roscommon) all representing the Dockers in 2023.

The 27-year-old midfielder/forward has enjoyed a colourful AFLW career thus far, playing 43 games across six seasons. Her last four campaigns were at West Coast, where she established herself as a real leader, having previously played for Western Bulldogs.

Indeed, that 2020 switch saw her become the first Irishwoman — and first non-Australian — to move AFLW clubs.

“For people back home, it is very alien to transfer teams,” McCarthy told The 42 at the time. “It’s completely different, it’s not something that you do in Gaelic football at all.

“You play with your club you grew up with all your life and if you get the opportunity to play for your county, that’s who you play for until you retire. It happens in other sports like soccer and rugby, but with my Gaelic football roots, it’s a little bit different.”

New chapter 💜⚓️ Excited to get to work @freodockersAFLW 👊🏻



Thank you to @eaglesaflw for an incredible 4 years, grateful for everyone at the club and all my teammates 💙 https://t.co/8Jky7maIY4 — Aisling McCarthy (@aish_mac) December 8, 2023

Now, the two-time All-Ireland intermediate winner is set for a new chapter.

“We’re really excited about bringing Aish into the Club,” Freo AFLW Football Operations Manager Darryn Fry said.

“She’s been a player of interest over a period of time and we’ve watched her really closely.

She’s a powerful player who is very versatile in her role. She’s played inside mid, has the capacity to play forward and kick goals and we believe she will be a real asset to our group.

“Aish is also well connected with our existing Irish players, so we feel coming into the Freo family will be really seamless for her.”

It could be a busy few days for Irish players Down Under with the AFLW Trade Period opening yesterday and closing next Thursday, 14 December.

A record 33 players originally from these shores lined out in the 2023 competition, with Orla O’Dwyer (Tipperary) and Jennifer Dunne (Dublin) reigning supreme with Brisbane Lions.