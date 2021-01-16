BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 16 January 2021
Advertisement

Tipp star McCarthy kicks three goals in impressive debut with new AFLW club

Aisling McCarthy kicked all of her goals in the first quarter of a practice match against the Fremantle Dockers.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 16 Jan 2021, 4:08 PM
29 minutes ago 638 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5327193
Aisling McCarthy in action for Tipperary in the 2019 All-Ireland intermediate final.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Aisling McCarthy in action for Tipperary in the 2019 All-Ireland intermediate final.
Aisling McCarthy in action for Tipperary in the 2019 All-Ireland intermediate final.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

TIPPERARY’S AISLING MCCARTHY is certainly settling into her new surroundings at the West Coast Eagles, after making an impressive debut this weekend.

McCarthy became the first Irishwoman — and first non-Australian — to move Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] clubs last year after switching from Western Bulldogs to West Coast Eagles. 

The Cahir clubwoman made her debut for the Eagles this weekend in a practice match against the Fremantle Dockers where she kicked three goals in the first quarter.

The Eagles scored four goals in total, losing out by 5.7 (37) to 4.3 (27) as they continue to prepare for their opening game of their second AFLW campaign against Gold Coast on 30 January.

McCarthy, who won All-Ireland intermediate titles with Tipperary in 2017 and 2019, links up with the Eagles following two impressive seasons at the Bulldogs.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

 

 

 

 

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie