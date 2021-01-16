Tipp star McCarthy kicks three goals in impressive debut with new AFLW club

Aisling McCarthy in action for Tipperary in the 2019 All-Ireland intermediate final.

TIPPERARY’S AISLING MCCARTHY is certainly settling into her new surroundings at the West Coast Eagles, after making an impressive debut this weekend.

McCarthy became the first Irishwoman — and first non-Australian — to move Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] clubs last year after switching from Western Bulldogs to West Coast Eagles.

The Cahir clubwoman made her debut for the Eagles this weekend in a practice match against the Fremantle Dockers where she kicked three goals in the first quarter.

The Eagles scored four goals in total, losing out by 5.7 (37) to 4.3 (27) as they continue to prepare for their opening game of their second AFLW campaign against Gold Coast on 30 January.

McCarthy, who won All-Ireland intermediate titles with Tipperary in 2017 and 2019, links up with the Eagles following two impressive seasons at the Bulldogs.

AFL Womens 2021.



PRACTICE ROUND

Day 1 Highlight



Huge debut by @aish_mac for @eaglesaflw with a Best On Ground performance which included kicking 3 Goals in the 1st Quarter (of the teams 4 goal total) as the Eagles narrowly lost out to Fremantle Dockers 4.3.27 to 5.7.37 pic.twitter.com/7fL5NXwmB2 — AFL Ireland Womens (@AFLIrelandWomen) January 16, 2021