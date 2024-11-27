Geelong Cats tie down Ashling Moloney with three year deal

FANS OF TIPPERARY football will be disappointed to learn that star forward Ashling Moloney has committed to continuing her stellar AFLW career for three more years with Geelong Cats.

She has recently put pen to paper to agree to remain in Victoria until at least the end of 2027.

Her worth as a Gaelic footballer is already well-established and her abilities in camogie were also similarly impressive, but her rate of progression in Aussie Rules has been incredible.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old was tied as the AFLW’s leading goalkicker alongside Brisbane’s Taylor Smith with 21 goals in the home and away season.

She also secured a runner-up finish in Geelong’s AFLW Best and Fairest award.

Moloney’s 2024 season was further recognised on Monday night, with the Cat awarded All-Australian selection for the first time, named at centre half forward.

A club statement noted that Brett Johnson, General Manager of Football, was delighted to hold on to Moloney for a few more seasons.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to secure Aishling for the next three years. She’s been a game-changer since joining the Cats and has quickly established herself as a key part of our forward structure,” Johnson said.

“To achieve what Aishling has in such a short time is remarkable, from playing her first AFLW game just over a year ago to being named an All-Australian and the joint leading goal scorer in the league, her development has been outstanding.

“We are incredibly excited to see Aishling continue to grow and reach new heights with us, she is a key piece of our future, and we’re eager to watch her future unfold in the Hoops.”