Electric Ireland Munster minor football championship
Phase 1 final
Tipperary 1-16 Clare 1-14
Quarter-final
Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.
DUBLIN TOPPLED REGINING Leinster champions Offaly at the quarter-final stage of the O’Neills Leinster U20 hurling championship this afternoon.
Four goals proved central to Dublin’s success in Newbridge as they finished with seven points to spare over a Faithful team that started with nine players who featured in last summer’s All-Ireland final victory over Tipperary.
Offaly were in front 0-9 to 1-3 at the break, Callum Graham netting for Dublin. The same player raised a green flag early in the second half, while Dublin captain Ollie Gaffney also struck two second-half goals.
Free-taker Adam Screeney hit 0-8 for Offaly, Dan Ravenhill bagged 0-4, and Shane Rigney chipped in with 0-3, but Offaly were held off by a Dublin team who advanced.
The other quarter-final today saw another upset as Laois won by six points away to Wexford at Chadwicks Wexford Park. At one stagein the fiirst half, Laois were ahead 0-14 to 0-7, but Wexford countered to cut the gap to a single point, 0-15 to 1-11, at half-time with Conor Fanning scoring their goal.
Laois pushed on in the second half with Justin Duggan finding thhe net while top scorer Ben Deegan hit 0-10 as they ran out winners by six points.
The Leinster semi-finals will take place next Wednesday 14 May, Galway playing Laois and Kilkenny taking on Dublin.
Tipperary won Phase 1 of the Munster minor football championship with their 1-16 to 1-14 extra-time victory over Clare today in Thurles.
Ned O’Meara scored 1-7 for the winners, while Dylan McCormack scored a goal. Conor Burke was top scorer for Clare with 1-9.
Both sides advance to next Monday’s Munster minor semi-finals against Cork and Kerry, that pair meeting at the quarter-final stage this evening.
Dublin end Offaly's reign as Leinster U20 champions, Laois surprise Wexford
Results
O’Neills Leinster U20 hurling championship quarter-finals
