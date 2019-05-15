This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ajax confirm double delight at De Graafschap after Euro heartbreak

Lasse Schone, Nicolas Tagliafico and Dusan Tadic were all on target as Ajax sealed Eredivisie glory.

By The42 Team Wednesday 15 May 2019, 9:12 PM
16 hours ago 7,002 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4636893
Ajax celebrate Nico Tagliafico's goal
Ajax celebrate Nico Tagliafico's goal
Ajax celebrate Nico Tagliafico's goal

AJAX COMPLETED THE Dutch domestic double by easing to a 4-1 final-day win at De Graafschap, crowned by a Dusan Tadic double.

Erik ten Hag’s beaten Champions League semi-finalists virtually secured the title at the weekend, when victory by the same scoreline at home to Utrecht moved them three points clear of PSV with an advantage of 14 on goal difference.

Experienced midfielder Lasse Schone dispatched a trademark free-kick in the 37th minute at De Vijverberg, although Youssef El Jebli hit back for De Graafschap.

Ajax restored their advantage before the interval as Hakim Ziyech stormed into the penalty area and cut the ball back to leave Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico with a tap in.

On his farewell appearance before completing a €75million switch to Barcelona, Frenkie de Jong surged into the De Graafschap box to be brought down by a desperate challenge from Azor Matusiwa.

Tadic, another of the heroes of their Champions League campaign, dispatched the spot kick for his 38th goal of the season in all competitions.

Number 39 duly followed for the Serbia forward, who darted around home skipper Bart Straalman and crashed a shot beyond Nigel Bertrams at the near post.

Ajax secured the KNVB Beker earlier this month with a 4-0 triumph over Willem II in Rotterdam.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

