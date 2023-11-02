Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Steven Berghuis celebrates scoring for Ajax.
Eredivisie
Relief for Ajax as win lifts them from bottom of table
Their last league win came on the first day of the season.
54 minutes ago

AFTER FIVE STRAIGHT league defeats, Dutch giants Ajax moved off the bottom of the Eredivisie with a 2-0 home win over FC Volendam on Thursday.

The four-time European champions – and the Netherlands’ most successful team by far with 36 domestic titles – picked up just their second win of the season thanks to second-half goals from Steven Bergwijn and Chuba Akpom.

Their last league win came on the first day of the season on 12 August.

It marked a good start for new coach John van ‘t Schip who was appointed to the top job this week after the dismissal of Maurice Steijn in October.

Ajax rise to 15th with eight points in the 18-team league but, although they have a game in hand, remain 22 behind leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Ajax host Heerenveen in the league on Sunday before resuming their Europa League campaign with a home tie against Brighton on 9 November.

– © AFP 2023

AFP
