Ajax bounce back from European heartbreak to claim Eredivisie top spot with one game left

They were 4-1 winners over FC Utrecht at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

By Cian Roche Sunday 12 May 2019, 3:43 PM
AJAX BOUNCED BACK from their heartbreaking Champions League exit on Wednesday night at the hands of Tottenham to claim top spot outright in the Eredivisie with one game to play.

Imago 20190512 Klaas Jan Huntelaar scored Ajax's first goal of the game. Source: Imago/PA Images

Erik ten Hag’s side began the game ahead of PSV Eindhoven, top only on goal difference from their title rivals.

They welcomed FC Utrecht to the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday afternoon looking to put the disappointment of this week’s European defeat behind them.

With that in mind, Ten Hag won’t have been happy with his side’s concentration after they fell behind inside the opening minute of play.

It took a quarter of an hour before they were back on level terms – Klaas Jan Huntelaar responding to drag his team back into the game after a slow start.

Donny Van de Beek then put the home side ahead on the stroke of half time.

Dusan Tadic secured the win with two goals in five minutes – the second from the spot on 80 minutes.

The result, coupled with PSV’s 2-0 defeat away to fourth-placed AZ Alkmaar, leaves them top of the pile on 83 points and three points clear of their nearest challengers.

They can clinch the title away to relegated De Graafschap on Wednesday night should they match PSV’s result at home to Heracles.

