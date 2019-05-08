This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Player Ratings: How we rated the Spurs and Ajax players

Disagree with us by casting your own marks, after another ludicrous Champions League comeback.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 8 May 2019, 10:17 PM
1 hour ago 4,548 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4625437

Andre Onana

7Our Rating

Made some stunning saves from Alli and Llorente,and was unfortunate to see the latter end up squirming to Moura's feet and consequently flying past him into the net. His use of the ball wasn't always perfect, mind. 

6

Noussair Mazraoui

7Our Rating

Chosen over Veltman to match Spurs' pace in attack, and dealt reasonably well with the challenge of Son. 

6

Matthijs de Ligt

7Our Rating

An exemplary header to give Ajax the lead, eerily similar to his goal in Turin. As Spurs' turned the screw in the second-half he wasn't allowed to look as assured as he usually does, but he nonetheless found a way through it all, throwing himself in front of everything that moved...until the 96th minute. 

6

Daley Blind

6Our Rating

 Struggled on the occasions Lucas Moura ran directly at him, his passing was frequently poor, and in the end he couldn't hold the rearguard together.

6

Nicolas Tagliafico

6Our Rating

 

Had his reactions been slightly sharper, he may well have turned in Lloris’ claw away of De Ligt’s shot. Struggled defensively in the second half against Moura.

6

Frenkie de Jong

7Our Rating

 

Regal in the first-half, but even he began looking addled and hassled when Spurs went direct in the second half.

6

Donny van de Beek

6Our Rating

 

His touch, passing and movement was a ttimes divine in the first-half, but he faded from the game in the second-half.

6

Lasse Schone

5Our Rating

 

Substituted just before the hour mark, his last act to get in Onana’s way to allow the ball break for Lucas Moura to rifle home Spurs’ second goal.

6

Hakim Ziyech

8Our Rating

 

Intelligent movement prefaced a stunning finish for the second goal. Should have had a second of his own in the second half, when flashing the ball narrowly wide. Then came even closer, when rattling Lloris’ left-hand post. Ajax's most persistent threat.

6

Kasper Dolberg

4Our Rating

 

You may, like this reporter, remember Dolberg plodding about uselessly in Denmark’s Nations League game in Dublin last Autumn. He repeated the performance tonight, managing to be entirely peripheral to Ajax’s ceaseless flow of first-half attacks. A late replacement before kick-off for the injured Neres.

6

Dusan Tadic

7Our Rating

Neres' injury in the warm-up shunted him from his central threat, and while he retained a threat, his final product was occasionally lacking. 

6

Hugo Lloris

7Our Rating

Dealt with everything he had thrown at him, largely jitter-free. 

6

Kieran Trippier

5Our Rating

 

A weak-link for Spurs again, and was much too weak in a challenge that ended in Ajax’s second goal. Were his World Cup heroics really less than a year ago? It feels now as if it happened in a parallel universe.

6

Toby Alderweireld

7Our Rating

An exhibition of front-foot defending as Spurs went on the attack in the second-half. 

6

Jan Vertonghen

7Our Rating

Perhaps nobody more delirious with Moura's winner than Vertonghen, having missed a sitter minutes earlier. 

6

Danny Rose

8Our Rating

 

After an underwhelming first-half, he was arguably the game’s most dominant player as Tottenham went berserk in the first 15 minutes of the second-half. Made the most of the space ahead of him; most notably in nutmegging de Ligt in the build-up to Spurs’ gorgeous first goal.

6

Victor Wanyama

3Our Rating

 

In the battle of the former Southampton players, it’s fair to say that Tadic got the better of Wanyama. Heck, Matt Le Tissier would have outperformed Wanyama tonight. Sitting at the base of Spurs’s midfield diamond, he was totally overwhelmed by the speed and precision of Ajax’s passing and movement. His horror movie lasted 45 minutes before making way for Llorente.

6

Moussa Sissoko

8Our Rating

 

Nobody encapsulated Spurs’ half-time transformation better than Sissoko: having struggled in the first 45’, he was sensational after the break; hurtling through challenges, drawing defenders and using the ball intelligently.

6

Christian Eriksen

7Our Rating

Flitted around the edges of the first-half but grew ever more influential as the game wore on into the second-half. 

6

Dele Alli

8Our Rating

A stunning touch for the winning goal: Alli stood up when Spurs needed him most. 

6

Son Heung-min

7Our Rating

Devilish and dangerous, but not quite as precise as he has been thus far this season. 

6

Lucas Moura

10Our Rating

A hat-trick! In a single half! In a Champions League semi-final! 

6

Fernando Llorente

7Our Rating

His introduction changed the game, with Daley Blind and the rest of the Ajax defence unable to handle his physicality. Although he didn't score, its impossible to separate himform the chaos from which the goal were scored. 

6

Other subs not on long enough to be rated

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

