Player Ratings: How we rated the Spurs and Ajax players

Andre Onana 7Our Rating Made some stunning saves from Alli and Llorente,and was unfortunate to see the latter end up squirming to Moura's feet and consequently flying past him into the net. His use of the ball wasn't always perfect, mind. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Noussair Mazraoui 7Our Rating Chosen over Veltman to match Spurs' pace in attack, and dealt reasonably well with the challenge of Son. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Matthijs de Ligt 7Our Rating An exemplary header to give Ajax the lead, eerily similar to his goal in Turin. As Spurs' turned the screw in the second-half he wasn't allowed to look as assured as he usually does, but he nonetheless found a way through it all, throwing himself in front of everything that moved...until the 96th minute. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Daley Blind 6Our Rating Struggled on the occasions Lucas Moura ran directly at him, his passing was frequently poor, and in the end he couldn't hold the rearguard together. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Nicolas Tagliafico 6Our Rating Had his reactions been slightly sharper, he may well have turned in Lloris’ claw away of De Ligt’s shot. Struggled defensively in the second half against Moura. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Frenkie de Jong 7Our Rating Regal in the first-half, but even he began looking addled and hassled when Spurs went direct in the second half. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Donny van de Beek 6Our Rating His touch, passing and movement was a ttimes divine in the first-half, but he faded from the game in the second-half. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Lasse Schone 5Our Rating Substituted just before the hour mark, his last act to get in Onana’s way to allow the ball break for Lucas Moura to rifle home Spurs’ second goal. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Hakim Ziyech 8Our Rating Intelligent movement prefaced a stunning finish for the second goal. Should have had a second of his own in the second half, when flashing the ball narrowly wide. Then came even closer, when rattling Lloris’ left-hand post. Ajax's most persistent threat. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Kasper Dolberg 4Our Rating You may, like this reporter, remember Dolberg plodding about uselessly in Denmark’s Nations League game in Dublin last Autumn. He repeated the performance tonight, managing to be entirely peripheral to Ajax’s ceaseless flow of first-half attacks. A late replacement before kick-off for the injured Neres. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Dusan Tadic 7Our Rating Neres' injury in the warm-up shunted him from his central threat, and while he retained a threat, his final product was occasionally lacking. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Hugo Lloris 7Our Rating Dealt with everything he had thrown at him, largely jitter-free. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Kieran Trippier 5Our Rating A weak-link for Spurs again, and was much too weak in a challenge that ended in Ajax’s second goal. Were his World Cup heroics really less than a year ago? It feels now as if it happened in a parallel universe. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Toby Alderweireld 7Our Rating An exhibition of front-foot defending as Spurs went on the attack in the second-half. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jan Vertonghen 7Our Rating Perhaps nobody more delirious with Moura's winner than Vertonghen, having missed a sitter minutes earlier. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Danny Rose 8Our Rating After an underwhelming first-half, he was arguably the game’s most dominant player as Tottenham went berserk in the first 15 minutes of the second-half. Made the most of the space ahead of him; most notably in nutmegging de Ligt in the build-up to Spurs’ gorgeous first goal. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Victor Wanyama 3Our Rating In the battle of the former Southampton players, it’s fair to say that Tadic got the better of Wanyama. Heck, Matt Le Tissier would have outperformed Wanyama tonight. Sitting at the base of Spurs’s midfield diamond, he was totally overwhelmed by the speed and precision of Ajax’s passing and movement. His horror movie lasted 45 minutes before making way for Llorente. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Moussa Sissoko 8Our Rating Nobody encapsulated Spurs’ half-time transformation better than Sissoko: having struggled in the first 45’, he was sensational after the break; hurtling through challenges, drawing defenders and using the ball intelligently. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Christian Eriksen 7Our Rating Flitted around the edges of the first-half but grew ever more influential as the game wore on into the second-half. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Dele Alli 8Our Rating A stunning touch for the winning goal: Alli stood up when Spurs needed him most. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Son Heung-min 7Our Rating Devilish and dangerous, but not quite as precise as he has been thus far this season. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Lucas Moura 10Our Rating A hat-trick! In a single half! In a Champions League semi-final! 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Fernando Llorente 7Our Rating His introduction changed the game, with Daley Blind and the rest of the Ajax defence unable to handle his physicality. Although he didn't score, its impossible to separate himform the chaos from which the goal were scored. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Other subs not on long enough to be rated