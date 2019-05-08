Player Ratings: How we rated the Spurs and Ajax players

7Our Rating Made some stunning saves from Alli and Llorente,and was unfortunate to see the latter end up squirming to Moura's feet and consequently flying past him into the net. His use of the ball wasn't always perfect, mind.
Andre Onana
Noussair Mazraoui
Matthijs de Ligt
Daley Blind
Nicolas Tagliafico
Frenkie de Jong
Donny van de Beek
Lasse Schone
Hakim Ziyech
Kasper Dolberg
Dusan Tadic
Hugo Lloris
Kieran Trippier
Toby Alderweireld
Jan Vertonghen
Danny Rose
Victor Wanyama
Moussa Sissoko
Christian Eriksen
Dele Alli
Son Heung-min
Lucas Moura
Fernando Llorente
Other subs not on long enough to be rated
