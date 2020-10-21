Jurgen Klopp’s charges travel to Amsterdam to get their Group D campaign off the mark.
The Johan Cruyff arena ahead of kick-off
To see those team line-ups in text:
Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Schuurs, Blind, Tagliafico; Klaassen, Kudus, Martínez; Gravenberch, Tadic, Neres.
Liverpool: Adrián; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson; Milner, Jones, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Sadio Mané.
And here’s how Ajax will line up
Ladies and gentlemen,— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 21, 2020
Our team to face @LFC! ❌❌❌#UCL #ajaliv pic.twitter.com/azm5AxxFIF
As expected, Gomez and Fabinho link up in defence for Liverpool
🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 21, 2020
Here’s how we line-up for tonight’s trip to @AFCAjax 👊 #AJALIV
Liverpool get their Champions League campaign off the mark this evening, but will face Ajax with some injury worries.
Joel Matip and Thiago picked up injuries against Everton at the weekend, with Matip going for a precautionary scan on Monday for a muscle problem.
They join Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, who are already on the sidelines.
We’ll have team news for you shortly as we build up to the 8pm kick-off. You can get in touch through the comment section below or send a tweet to @sinead_farrell7
