48 mins ago

Liverpool get their Champions League campaign off the mark this evening, but will face Ajax with some injury worries.

Joel Matip and Thiago picked up injuries against Everton at the weekend, with Matip going for a precautionary scan on Monday for a muscle problem.

They join Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, who are already on the sidelines.

We’ll have team news for you shortly as we build up to the 8pm kick-off. You can get in touch through the comment section below or send a tweet to @sinead_farrell7