Watch: Bundee Aki sent-off for high tackle against Samoa

Bundee Aki leaves the field after his red card against Samoa.

Bundee Aki leaves the field after his red card against Samoa.

BUNDEE AKI BECAME the first Ireland player to be red-carded at a Rugby World Cup after the Connacht man was dismissed for a high tackle against Samoa.

Referee Nic Berry produced the red card after the Ireland centre caught UJ Seuteni high after chasing a loose Samoa pass.

Ireland now have to play 52 minutes with just 14 men as they chase the bonus point against Samoa.

29: RED Card!



"There is not enough of a mitigating factor there to bring that down to anything but a red"



Bundee Aki has been sent off for a dangerous tackle.



LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #IREvSAM pic.twitter.com/A32iYnj2x3 — eir Sport (@eirSport) October 12, 2019 Source: eir Sport /Twitter

Aki is just the fourth Ireland player to be sent off in any game, with Willie Duggan, Jamie Heaslip and CJ Stander the only others to have been red carded.

Ireland had made a perfect start against the Pacific Islanders, with tries from Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong and Johnny Sexton putting Joe Schmdit’s men into a 21-0 lead, before Samoa replied with a try from Jack Lam.

Another try from Sexton has left Ireland leading 26-5 at half-time.