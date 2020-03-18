'Amazing memories' and 'mighty show' - praise for Alan Brogan's Laochra Gael episode

DUBLIN’S ALL-IRELAND winning star Alan Brogan got the Laochra Gael treatment yesterday in the latest episode of TG4′s popular GAA retrospective series.
Brogan retired in December 2015 after a glittering Dublin career that saw him contribute to three All-Ireland senior triumphs, pick up three All-Star awards and win the 2011 Footballer of the Year accolade.
The St Patrick’s Day episode reflected on Brogan’s career with Dublin.
"I'd make you shoot 10 frees in a row and if you missed I'd make you start again"@alanbrogan13 ar #laochragael amárach 5:30pm ar @TG4TV @DubGAAOfficial @plunketts_ie @SportTG4 @nemetontv pic.twitter.com/HqJ55enErr— Laochra Gael (@Laochra_Gael) March 16, 2020
You can catch up on the episode again here or it will be repeated tomorrow night on TG4 at 9.30pm.
Deis eile @Laochra_Gael le @alanbrogan13 a fheiceáil anois ar an seinnteoir.— TG4 (@TG4TV) March 17, 2020
Catch up on #LaochraGael on #TG4 Player now. https://t.co/8dHnbVArJf
Here’s a flavour of the reaction to the episode focusing on Brogan.
Really enjoyed that, brought back some amazing memories that I sometimes forget! What a journey! What a legend! @alanbrogan13 @TG4TV @Laochra_Gael pic.twitter.com/zubreQzDCK— Bernard Brogan (@bernardbrogan) March 17, 2020
What fantastic viewing,@alanbrogan13 on @Laochra_Gael What a wonderful servant to Dublin GAA & what a fantastic footballing brain. Could kick a ball accurately with either foot. Fond memories of games won and lost and in every single one Alan gave his all for the Dubs. #legend pic.twitter.com/WO1Spl7gdB— Dublin GAA Fans (@DubsGAAFans) March 17, 2020
