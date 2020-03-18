'Amazing memories' and 'mighty show' - praise for Alan Brogan's Laochra Gael episode

DUBLIN’S ALL-IRELAND winning star Alan Brogan got the Laochra Gael treatment yesterday in the latest episode of TG4′s popular GAA retrospective series.

Alan Brogan lifts the Sam Maguire after Dublin's victory in 2015. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Brogan retired in December 2015 after a glittering Dublin career that saw him contribute to three All-Ireland senior triumphs, pick up three All-Star awards and win the 2011 Footballer of the Year accolade.

The St Patrick’s Day episode reflected on Brogan’s career with Dublin.

You can catch up on the episode again here or it will be repeated tomorrow night on TG4 at 9.30pm.

Here’s a flavour of the reaction to the episode focusing on Brogan.

Really enjoyed that, brought back some amazing memories that I sometimes forget! What a journey! What a legend! @alanbrogan13 @TG4TV @Laochra_Gael pic.twitter.com/zubreQzDCK — Bernard Brogan (@bernardbrogan) March 17, 2020

Even though it was at our expense it was a class way for you to sign off in 2015 @alanbrogan13 Great battles with you and against you ! Mighty show. Well done! @Laochra_Gael — Marc Ó Sé (@osemarc2) March 17, 2020 Source: Marc Ó Sé /Twitter

What fantastic viewing,@alanbrogan13 on @Laochra_Gael What a wonderful servant to Dublin GAA & what a fantastic footballing brain. Could kick a ball accurately with either foot. Fond memories of games won and lost and in every single one Alan gave his all for the Dubs. #legend pic.twitter.com/WO1Spl7gdB — Dublin GAA Fans (@DubsGAAFans) March 17, 2020

Laochra Gael is a national treasure of a show. Another brilliant watch today about Alan Brogan. #LaochraGael — Emmett Bradley (@EmmettBradley) March 17, 2020 Source: Emmett Bradley /Twitter

🌟COMÓRTAS🌟

We hope that you all enjoyed tonight’s episode of our very own club man Alan Brogan on Laochra Gael on TG4!👕🏐Comhghairdeachas mór le Alan agus an chlann! Many of you may also have been keeping up to date with our posts as Gaeilge for the past fortnight [1/2] — St. Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh GAA Club (@plunketts_ie) March 17, 2020 Source: St. Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh GAA Club /Twitter

Great show @alanbrogan13 well done 👏🏼 I remember one day picking you up I’d say it was 2009 we were beating ye well.. you said to me with 5 min left..”f**k this I’m joining Listowel”.. Pity you didn’t!!!! 😂👍🏼🏐 #LaochraGael — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) March 17, 2020 Source: Tomás Ó Sé /Twitter

Legend of the game. Spent years trying to figure out how to do the Alan Brogan ‘take-off’ 10 steps wrapped into 4 with the monster bounce! 🙌



Well done Al! https://t.co/dubBF10G0R — MJ Tierney (@Mjtierney13) March 16, 2020 Source: MJ Tierney /Twitter

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!