Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 18 March, 2020
'Amazing memories' and 'mighty show' - praise for Alan Brogan's Laochra Gael episode

The Dublin star got the Laochra Gael treatement last night.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 1:25 PM
1 hour ago 922 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5049830

DUBLIN’S ALL-IRELAND winning star Alan Brogan got the Laochra Gael treatment yesterday in the latest episode of TG4′s popular GAA retrospective series.

alan-brogan-celebrates-with-the-sam-maguire-trophy Alan Brogan lifts the Sam Maguire after Dublin's victory in 2015. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Brogan retired in December 2015 after a glittering Dublin career that saw him contribute to three All-Ireland senior triumphs, pick up three All-Star awards and win the 2011 Footballer of the Year accolade.

The St Patrick’s Day episode reflected on Brogan’s career with Dublin.

You can catch up on the episode again here or it will be repeated tomorrow night on TG4 at 9.30pm.

Here’s a flavour of the reaction to the episode focusing on Brogan.

 

