Browne: 'No hiding' from fact Dutch clash is must-win

IRELAND MIDFIELDER ALAN Browne admitted that Sunday’s clash with the Netherlands is must-win following tonight’s 2-0 loss in Paris.

Ireland battled gamely but were outclassed by the French, who are on the verge of qualification after five wins from five games, having yet to concede a goal. Ireland have slipped to fourth in the group following the Netherlands’ 3-0 win over Greece tonight. The Dutch are second and Greece third on six points each, with Ireland fourth with three points from four games, having played one game fewer than the Netherlands.

“Yeah, it is”, said Browne when asked if Sunday’s game is must-win. “There is probably no hiding from that. We knew that was always going to be the case after the Greece game. coming into this camp we tried our best to get something from this game but it was always going to be difficult but we’ll try get the crowd behind us on Sunday and make it a big occasion.

“On paper, Holland probably aren’t as good as [France] and recent success shows that, but they are still tough opposition and a big ask. But we’ll look forward to it and try take something out of the game.”

Stephen Kenny, meanwhile, concurred, calling for Ireland to put in “the performance of their lives” on Sunday.

Browne started tonight’s game at right wing-back, meaning he had to contend with Kylian Mbappe and Theo Hernandez.

“Up against probably the best player in the world and the way they operated made it extra difficult with the left back pushing right up and pinning us in on the right hand side”, reflected Browne. “It was probably more difficult that we expected because they played so aggressively and we found it tough to get out and hurt them at the other end.

“It was tough mentally as well as physically to constantly stay switched on. You don’t get a second to switch off and admire their greatness. You do that when you watch it at club level or clips before the game. It was always going to be the case that they would hurt us at times but it was about keeping them quiet for as long as we could but unfortunately they got the goals.”

Ireland look unlikely to be without Will Keane (adductor) and Enda Stevens (calf) on Sunday as both limped out of the Parc des Princes.