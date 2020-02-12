This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 12 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Browne goal keeps Preston's Championship play-off challenge on track

Preston won 2-0 at Stoke while Fulham were held to a 1-1 draw by Millwall.

By The42 Team Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 10:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,331 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5005337
Browne: third goal of the season.
Image: Nick Potts
Browne: third goal of the season.
Browne: third goal of the season.
Image: Nick Potts

IRELAND’S ALAN BROWNE scored the game’s opening goal as Preston North End beat Stoke City 2-0 to stay firmly in the Championship play-off race.

With rivals Bristol City beating Derby County 3-2, Preston needed a victory to hold on to sixth place and their position in the play-off spots.

Browne broke the deadlock following a scoreless first half at the Bet365 Stadium, putting the visitors in front on 58 minutes.

And Alex Neil’s men made sure of the points when Tom Barkhuizen struck a second 15 minutes from time.

Meanwhile, James Collins scored the only goal at Kenilworth Road as struggling Luton Town beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 to leapfrog Barnsley and move off the foot of the table.

And there was drama at The Den where Fulham missed their chance to move into the automatic promotion places as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Millwall.

Alexandr Mitrovic put Fulham in front after just three minutes before Millwall — who also missed a first-half penalty — equalised in controversial circumstances, the officials ruling Jon Dadi Bodvarsson to be onside before he got the final touch.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Reads

11.02.20 'This club needs European football,' says Everton captain Coleman after surge in form under Ancelotti
11.02.20 'There’s two or three times I’ve selected him and he’s not come'
10.02.20 'Don't think that because they're doing well in the Championship, they're going to come in and play against Slovakia'

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie