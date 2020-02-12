Browne goal keeps Preston's Championship play-off challenge on track

Browne: third goal of the season.

IRELAND’S ALAN BROWNE scored the game’s opening goal as Preston North End beat Stoke City 2-0 to stay firmly in the Championship play-off race.

With rivals Bristol City beating Derby County 3-2, Preston needed a victory to hold on to sixth place and their position in the play-off spots.

Browne broke the deadlock following a scoreless first half at the Bet365 Stadium, putting the visitors in front on 58 minutes.

And Alex Neil’s men made sure of the points when Tom Barkhuizen struck a second 15 minutes from time.

Meanwhile, James Collins scored the only goal at Kenilworth Road as struggling Luton Town beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 to leapfrog Barnsley and move off the foot of the table.

And there was drama at The Den where Fulham missed their chance to move into the automatic promotion places as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Millwall.

Alexandr Mitrovic put Fulham in front after just three minutes before Millwall — who also missed a first-half penalty — equalised in controversial circumstances, the officials ruling Jon Dadi Bodvarsson to be onside before he got the final touch.

