More injury woe for Ireland as Preston midfielder ruled out of Euro qualifiers

INJURY HAS STRUCK again for Ireland midfielder Alan Browne, with the Corkman ruled out of the upcoming Euro 2020 double-header.

The 24-year-old has been released by Boys in Green manager Mick McCarthy after picking up a calf injury in training. The decision to remove him from the squad was taken following a scan at the Portugal training camp.

The Preston star will begin his recovery programme in camp and fly home with the squad on Tuesday ahead of their meeting with Denmark in Copenhagen on 7 June.

McCarthy’s side then welcome Gibraltar to the Aviva Stadium three days later following back-to-back wins over them and Georgia in March.

But they’ll be without Browne, who was left out of the national squad earlier this year through injury too, for those.

“Alan has been very unlucky with injuries this season,” McCarthy said.

“An ankle injury kept him out of the two games in March and now this calf problem has ruled him out of the matches against Gibraltar and Denmark.”

The Ireland boss has confirmed that he has no plans to add to his squad.

20-year-old Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers has also been ruled out for the double-header, with Bohemians netminder James Talbot and Bristol City’s Max O’Leary coming into the set-up.

